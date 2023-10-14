From Tom Gross: more photos and videos related to the war

These come from a newsletter that is not online but apparently comes with a free subscription that Malgorzata and Andrzej have. If you want to subscribe to these, I believe you can write to Gross at tomgross100@gmail.com

As Wikipedia notes, Tom Gross is. . .

. . . . a British-born journalist, international affairs commentator,and human rights campaigner specializing in the Middle East. Gross was formerly a foreign correspondent for the London Sunday Telegraph and New York Daily News. He now works as an opinion journalist and has written for both Arab and Israeli newspapers, as well as European and American ones, both liberal and conservative. He also appears as a commentator on the BBC in English, BBC Arabic, and various Middle Eastern and other networks,

I’m simply reproducing his photos with their captions, and his links to videos. All his words are indented.

Eitan Diamond, 12, was made to watch by Hamas as they executed his father. Eitan was then abducted alone into Gaza:

Emilie was nine years old, hacked to death by Hamas last weekend:

Yaeli, one of dozens of children and babies kidnapped by Hamas which Israeli special forces are currently trying to rescue:

Moran was abducted alone by Hamas. Her friend says she is “the most kind-hearted gentle, sensitive, loving soul who never caused pain to anyone, not even a fly.” Hamas are known to be particularly brutal to their Jewish female abductees, yet western feminists remain largely silent.

Dr. Yair Zalof was a pediatric specialist at Israel’s Schneider medical center, murdered by Hamas on Saturday. He was an exceptional person, an outstanding doctor and a groundbreaking researcher. He had already published over ten articles in leading international medical journals, an extraordinary achievement for a doctor at the beginning of his journey. Several doctors and medics were murdered by Hamas last weekend.

YouTube has removed some of Gross’s videos on ridiculous grounds (you can imagine), so watch these while you can. None of the videos show violence, murder, or gore, so no trigger warning is required. Read the description before watching the video.

I’ve linked each description to the video instead of giving the URL as Gross does.

NEW VIDEOS TO WATCH WHILE YOU CAN

First, a video I got from Malgorzata, too, who says, “Listen to the BBC Arabic. Wonderful. They contacted a Bedouin in Israel, hoping for condemnation of Israel and got an answer they didn’t expect in their worst nightmares. The ‘journalist’ tried to stop him but this brave man didn’t let him.” It’s the first one below:

And videos with Tom Gross