From Tom Gross: more photos and videos related to the war

These come from a newsletter that is not online but apparently comes with a free subscription that Malgorzata and Andrzej have. If you want to subscribe to these, I believe you can write to Gross at tomgross100@gmail.com
As Wikipedia notes, Tom Gross is. . .
. . . . a British-born journalist, international affairs commentator,and human rights campaigner specializing in the Middle East. Gross was formerly a foreign correspondent for the London Sunday Telegraph and New York Daily News. He now works as an opinion journalist and has written for both Arab and Israeli newspapers, as well as European and American ones, both liberal and conservative. He also appears as a commentator on the BBC in English, BBC Arabic, and various Middle Eastern and other networks,
I’m simply reproducing his photos with their captions, and his links to videos. All his words are indented.
Eitan Diamond, 12, was made to watch by Hamas as they executed his father. Eitan was then abducted alone into Gaza:
Emilie was nine years old, hacked to death by Hamas last weekend:
Yaeli, one of dozens of children and babies kidnapped by Hamas which Israeli special forces are currently trying to rescue:
Moran was abducted alone by Hamas. Her friend says she is “the most kind-hearted gentle, sensitive, loving soul who never caused pain to anyone, not even a fly.”
Hamas are known to be particularly brutal to their Jewish female abductees, yet western feminists remain largely silent.
Dr. Yair Zalof was a pediatric specialist at Israel’s Schneider medical center, murdered by Hamas on Saturday. He was an exceptional person, an outstanding doctor and a groundbreaking researcher. He had already published over ten articles in leading international medical journals, an extraordinary achievement for a doctor at the beginning of his journey. Several doctors and medics were murdered by Hamas last weekend.
YouTube has removed some of Gross’s videos on ridiculous grounds (you can imagine), so watch these while you can. None of the videos show violence, murder, or gore, so no trigger warning is required. Read the description before watching the video.
I’ve linked each description to the video instead of giving the URL as Gross does.
First, a video I got from Malgorzata, too, who says, “Listen to the BBC Arabic. Wonderful. They contacted a Bedouin in Israel, hoping for condemnation of Israel and got an answer they didn’t expect in their worst nightmares. The ‘journalist’ tried to stop him but this brave man didn’t let him.” It’s the first one below:
Surprised BBC anchor slammed for being pro-Hamas by his Arab-Israeli guest [JAC: There are English subtitles]
Terrified Jewish students in America plead for help as waves of hate spread across US campuses.
Unfit to serve: Congresswoman Tlaib refuses to condemn beheading of Jewish babies, rape of women
Oxford, England: Pro-Hamas demonstrators call for wiping out of Israel (Oct. 12, 2023)
Mild-mannered moderate President Herzog of Israel finally loses his cool with British reporter [JAC: This is a good one, with the President saying he has no beef with ordinary non-Hamas Palestinians and doesn’t oppose living next to them]
Fauda actor Lior Raz (‘Doron’) under Hamas rocket attack in Israel (This is real life, not Netflix)
And videos with Tom Gross
Russian-born pianist Evgeny Kissin: Massacres in Israel similar to a pogrom but worse (in conversation with Tom Gross)
Did the Iranian regime help Hamas plan the terror attack? (Tom Gross on Iran opposition Radio Farda) [JAC: Well worth hearing]
In the UK today, there were marches/protests/celebrations in a number of large cities. On display was open antisemitism, the usual genocidal chants, someone flying the ISIS flag, and people wearing “paraglider” stickers. London was particularly bad, and I feel sorry for the considerable Jewish population who live there. It must feel like they are under siege.
I don’t really like to keep sullying WEIT with updates about the “progressives” at FreeThoughtBlogs, but I noticed a new article from a blogger called ‘Stderr’, called “Blame the Brits”. It is a long article the formation and early years of Israel. Towards the end, the author seems to be suggesting Israelis/Jews should move to the USA, in particular, several southern States.
“The population of Israel is 9mn +/- and Gaza and the West bank are smaller. What if the US opened its borders to anyone wishing to come to the US and live in Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, or Texas? Free! I’m sure it would boost our economy greatly and then we could stop spending so much money propping up Israel, which is a failing left-over colonial project from World War I.”
A rather bizarre, erm, solution…