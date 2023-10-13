This announcement by the IDF certainly says that a ground offensive in Gaza is beginning.
Read the whole announcement.
IDF announcement sent to civilians of Gaza City:
The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza, as shown on the map.
The Hamas terrorist organization…
The IDF is calling for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southward for their own safety and protection.
Hamas is telling Gaza residents to ignore our safety instructions. pic.twitter.com/hKUkSJ5p0g
My view: there should not be a siege of Gaza, particularly in view of an impending ground invasion.
Second, the ground invasion should explicitly target terrorists—in line with Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas—and avoid civilians as far as humanly possible.
Third, somehow there must be an escape route for displaced and fleeing Gazans. Egypt is the only possibility now, and Israel, the U.S., and Egypt should be negotiating for an exit route. I have no idea if this is happening.
7 thoughts on “It’s starting”
First, Vadi Gaza was s roughly in center of the strip, so they have enough space to evacuate to.
Second, according to reports in Israel, Egypt will not allow a significant number of Palestinians to evacuate to Its own territory.
Third, Hamas told Palestinian civilians to stay in their places. For them, it’s a win-win. Either it stops Israel from attacking Hamas or they get photos of dead civilians for their propaganda. For comparison, Israel is evacuating its own communities close to the fighting zone.
I am not personally involved in the current operation, but based on my experience in all previous operations of the IDF in the last 25 years, I can say that Israel does not target civilians and it takes serious measures to minimize collateral damage.
Hamas wanting civilians as shields again. I hope the Palestinians in Gaza are smart enough to ignore Hamas and head to the south of Gaza. And Egypt doesn’t want the refugees because they fear if the they enter Egypt they will never leave.
I the past, Hamas used force to stop civilians from leaving fighting areas. I don’t know if this is happening now, but they did ordered the population to stay in its place.
My gut feeling is that if one side adopts a “no holds barred” rule, they can’t complain if the other side does too.
Since the IDF is calling for people to evacuate to the south of Gaza, it appears that establishment of an exit corridor out of the region is not imminent (despite negotiations to establish one). I hope that civilians take the IDF warning and move south. I wonder if there are buses or organized efforts to move people. I have not read of any such efforts. With Hamas in power, none may be possible.
There are about 1 million people in the area to be evacuated. That many people can’t be evacuated in 24 hours (even assuming bombardment stops for the period – not that I know whether it is or not), even if Hamas did not work to stop evacuation.
I don’t think the IDF said anything about people having only 24 hours to evacuate, as is reported by the NYT. But I may be wrong.