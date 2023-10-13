It’s starting

This announcement by the IDF certainly says that a ground offensive in Gaza is beginning.

Read the whole announcement.

IDF announcement sent to civilians of Gaza City: The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza, as shown on the map. The Hamas terrorist organization… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2023

The IDF is calling for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southward for their own safety and protection. Hamas is telling Gaza residents to ignore our safety instructions. pic.twitter.com/hKUkSJ5p0g — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2023

My view: there should not be a siege of Gaza, particularly in view of an impending ground invasion.

Second, the ground invasion should explicitly target terrorists—in line with Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas—and avoid civilians as far as humanly possible.

Third, somehow there must be an escape route for displaced and fleeing Gazans. Egypt is the only possibility now, and Israel, the U.S., and Egypt should be negotiating for an exit route. I have no idea if this is happening.