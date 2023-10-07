Caturday felid trifecta: Cat chain reaction; cat missing for a decade found 1200 miles from home; cat living at Home Depot becomes a media star; and lagniappe

I have at least three Caturday felid posts in statu nascendi, though whether this feature will continue is still in question (most people who wrote in want it continued, but of course I won’t hear from those people who don’t like it or don’t read it).

Here, from Wichita (Kansas) 12 news, we have the story of a cat that went missing from Wichita, and was found a decade later in North Carolina, of all places. It’s now on its way home thanks to a GoFundMe campaign. Click to read:

Update: A Wichita woman says a cat whom she lost 10 years ago will be heading home next month.

Carol Holmes said she got an email on her father’s birthday, that his namesake, Bob the cat, had been found in North Carolina.

Holmes said a group was committed to bringing Bob home, but she needed to raise nearly $1,000 to do that.

As of Tuesday morning, a GoFundMe set up to cover the costs of transporting Bob nearly halfway across the country has exceeded its goal.

A Wichita cat owner got quite a shock when she received an email about her missing cat – which had been gone for 10 years. Even more surprising – it was found in North Carolina.

Carol Holmes spent August 19 thinking of her father, Bob. That day would have been his 94th birthday – and that day she got an email about another Bob she was missing.

“It was surreal. It really is. I was just so stunned,” said Carol.

You see, “Bob” was also the name of Carol’s missing cat. She’d named it after her beloved father. Bob the cat disappeared from Wichita ten years ago. Now, he’s resurfaced in North Carolina and Carol has no idea how he ended up there.

“I wish that Bob could talk and tell us the story of what happened these 10 years,” said Carol.

Someone in Fuquay-Verina, North Carolina, found Bob, took him to a local vet and had him scanned. That’s when Carol was notified – all the way in Wichita.

“It’s very unusual to find a cat when they have been gone nearly a decade,” said Carol.

She said she’s thrilled Bob has been found, and now, she’s working with a volunteer group to get him back to Kansas because, of course, there is no place like home.