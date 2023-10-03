Readers’ wildlife videos

Today we have two wildlife videos filmed by Kathy Mechling of Selma, Oregon. They show BEARS IN THE WATER! Kathy’s text is indented.

From Southwestern Oregon’s Illinois valley, bordering the eastern edge of the Kalmiopsis Wilderness, this American black bear (Ursus americanus) felt a need to bathe after eating manzanita berries (Arctostaphylos manzanita, most common here) and other nibbles. He might be blowing underwater bubbles for fun, but it could be due to thick smoke we had here that week irritating his nose. Do not miss the “gender reveal” party at the end.

JAC: Here’s a photo I found of manzanita berries:

Probably the same bear, a few days later, showing his pelt coloration. So far this year there are 5 bears in the neighborhood, a few more than usual, including a cinnamon sow, a dark brown sow, and a distinctly shorter black black bear.

x

x

x