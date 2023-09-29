USA Fencing will allow males who self-identify as females to fence against biological women; ACLU defends “affirmative” surgery and drugs on minors

It amazes me that, in light of the science showing that trans women who have gone through male puberty retain significant athletic advantages over biological females, even when taking therapy to reduce testosterone, people still insist that trans females should be able to compete in women’s sports against natal females. And many people maintain this even if the trans females are simply males who claim that they’re females, without having had any surgery or hormone therapy.
Various sports organizations are starting to cotton on to this brand of unfairness, banning trans women from competing in women’s sports. That’s not a perfect solution, of course, because trans women who want to do sports should have the opportunity to compete. The only two solutions that seem feasible are to allow all trans people to compete in the “male” category (which of course will disadvantage trans women and probably trans men), or to create an “other” category for people who aren’t either natal males or females. But the previous system of using hormone titers or, in some areas, allowing self-identified or medically treated trans females to compete with biological women, is not a fair solution.
In view of this, the Olympics have bailed, throwing up their hands and saying that each sport can decide using its own criteria. (This is an impossible requirement.) But other groups, including World Rugby. FINA (the international body governing women’s swimming), and World Athletics (the body governing running and track and field) have banned transgender women from competing in elite women’s sports.
There are a few holdouts, though, and this report, from Reduxx (click to read), notes that USA Fencing, the body governing fencing with foil and saber, will continue to allow transgender women to compete against biological women—regardless of whether the former have had medical treatment. If you’re a man who self identifies as a woman, you can fence with women. And this despite the reports, documented amply in the article, that men who were mediocre fencers against members of their own sex have after identifying as women, suddenly started winning lots of medals. Fencing is not exempt from the fact that men have physical and physiological advantages (probably not effaced by hormone treatment, though we don’t know) that give them athletic advantages over biological women.
Click to read:
An excerpt:
A number of trans-identified males have been dominating women’s fencing championships despite the fact that many of them floundered in the men’s category. A source has now revealed that many women in the sport fear losing opportunities if they speak out against the inclusion of men in women’s fencing.
In November of 2022, USA Fencing adopted a Transgender and Nonbinary Athlete Policy which stated that division placement would be determined based on self-declared “gender identity” or “gender expression” rather than on biological sex.
“USA Fencing will not discriminate on the basis of gender identity, regardless of sex assigned at birth, or any other form of gender expression for participation in any division,” read the policy. “As such, athletes will be permitted to participate in USA Fencing sanctioned events in a manner consistent with their gender identity/ expression, regardless of the gender associated with the sex they were assigned at birth.”
The policy also stipulated that an individual’s classification will remain unaltered when transferring over to the sporting category of the opposite sex. “Transgender athletes will be permitted to keep the fencing classification that was held prior to transitioning. For example, a transgender woman who held an A classification in the men’s division will keep her A classification in the women’s division.”
But Reduxx has now learned that USA Fencing had permitted males to self-identify into the women’s category for nearly a decade prior to the adoption of the new policy, resulting in a small number of trans-identified players dominating the sport. Of the five that have been identified, most of them had performed poorly while competing in the men’s category.
Thus if you are in a high fencing subclass when you fenced as a male, you keep that subclass when you start fencing against biological women. That’s doubly unfair.
I don’t have much to say about this beyond what I’ve said before and above; the article gives examples of the unfairness.
But one thing did catch my eye: this paragraph from the article:
A vocal trans activist, Wilson has expressed disapproval over a bill in his home state that would prevent the medical transitioning of minors. Kentucky’s Senate Bill 150, which was blocked by a federal judge at the end of June at the behest of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), would prohibit health care providers in the state from administering puberty-halting drugs and performing “gender-affirming” surgeries on children.
Now this is one of those bills passed in the South that is a bit dicey because it could be construed as anti-trans; for one thing, it involves issues like pronoun usage. But the part of the law that actually was blocked by the judge was the part that prohibited “gender surgeries on children,”. But it turns out that the ACLU was fighting for the “right” of minors to have not just gender-affirming care, but care that included drugs and surgery. On minors.
From WLKY, a CBS station in Louisville, published on June 29. Emphasis is mine:
A federal judge has blocked parts of a law that bans gender-affirming care for trans youth in Kentucky the day before it is set to take effect.
U.S. District Judge David Hale granted the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky a temporary injunction blocking parts of Senate Bill 150 from going into effect on Thursday.
SB 150 was passed by the Kentucky general assembly during this year’s legislative session.
It includes many things, like blocking teachers from using a student’s preferred pronouns and requiring certain bathroom policies.
It also would ban health care providers in the state from performing gender-affirming care for transgender children. This is the part of the bill that is being blocked.
Gov. Any Beshear vetoed the bill, but it was later overridden by the general assembly.
The ACLU filed for an injunction in May, saying that lawmakers are violating the rights and freedoms of parents and their children in Kentucky.
That “gender-affirming care”, as you can see from the bill, includes drugs like puberty blockers and surgery, done on minors (defined as someone under 18). That’s what the ACLU is favoring. Now we can quibble whether a 17-year-old has the right to get surgery or hormone treatment, but the bill says minors in general, so the ACLU is, I think, favoring kids of any age getting drugs and surgery. And that’s bad.
But the ACLU says it’s okay because it’s the right of minors to have drugs and surgery. From the WLKY article:
The ACLU filed for an injunction in May, saying that lawmakers are violating the rights and freedoms of parents and their children in Kentucky.
“We are grateful to the Court for enjoining this egregious ban on medically necessary care, which would have caused harm for countless young Kentuckians,” said ACLU Kentucky legal director Corey Shapiro in a news release. “This is a win, but it is only the first step. We’re prepared to fight for families’ right to make their own private medical decisions in court, and to continue doing everything in our power to ensure access to medical care is permanently secured in Kentucky.”
The problem, of course, is that the safety of some gender-affirming care, like the long-term effects of puberty blockers, or even the long-term effect of genital surgery, hasn’t yet been sufficiently studied. That’s why an increasing number of countries are treating puberty-blocker administration as “clinical experimentation” instead of standard care. People are starting to realize that those drugs may have long-term harms that we don’t know about.
But this doesn’t bother the ACLU, which, under the guidance of its gender expert, the unhinged Chase Strangio, believes that it’s the “right” of any minor to get possibly risky medical treatment. I’d say we should wait until the clinical studies are completed.
Like the Southern Poverty Law Center, the ACLU has changed from a civil rights organization into a Social Justice organization. It now preferentially defends the civil rights of “progressive” groups and people rather than all people, and we should keep an eye on it.
18 thoughts on “USA Fencing will allow males who self-identify as females to fence against biological women; ACLU defends “affirmative” surgery and drugs on minors”
Don’t think I’ve seen the term ‘trans females’ before, as used in the first sentence here. Why not ‘trans women’ PPC(E)?
You’re right; I’ll change it. Just the result of typing too quickly!
You’re welcome. A few other instances of ‘trans female’ you may wish to change.
“Trans female” is becoming an increasingly common way to refer to trans-identified males, just as “trans-identified males” is becoming an increasingly common way to refer to transwomen (or “trans women”) by those on the other side of the debate. The stakes are whether gender becomes a substitute for sex, and it’s obvious that being able to distinguish between males and females gives an advantage to those who want to distinguish between women and the woman-identified.
“Trans women aren’t male.” Expect it.
Sometimes I think that the only response left is to document the decisions of parents and teenagers and the come at them in 10 years going: “How has that transition panned out for you? I don’t wanna say ‘I told you so’, but….”
If the parents as legal guardians are convinced that the need to risk their child’s health, there’s little one can do but give advice. If they don’t take it, it’s on them.
As an illustration of how incoherent gender ideology is:
If division placement is determined by “gender identity” then they are discriminating (= treating differently) according to “gender identity”. Rather, it is biological sex that they are refusing to discriminate on.
In contrast, most women want discrimination over biological sex (= single-sex sport and other single-sex spaces), but don’t care about or want to discriminate with regards to “gender identity”. Hence, USA Fencing’s statement is pretty much backwards.
How inspiring that the ACLU campaigns for the right of minors to be subjected to clinical experimentation. I wonder what the ACLU thought about Portland State University, when it charged that the Sokol-squared submission of manuscripts violated NIH rules because it didn’t treat academic journal editors as if they were subjects of clinical experimentation.
Why have women’s and men’s sports in anything? Just have one. They also could do away with title 19, no need for that now.
You’ve got to be kidding me! You want to have one sport in which a woman never wins anything? What would be their motivation to train and compete.
I have to say; this complete is really clueless. Ask any woman athlete how she feels about your suggestion.
Yes I am kidding. This trans thing is allowing them to compete with women and it’s wrong. Picking through different sports and declaring this is okay, and this is not just shows hair splitting.
Why would requiring “transwomen” to compete with the men disadvantage those transwomen? They wouldn’t win any events but that’s the way sport is. You don’t get to win if you aren’t the fastest or the strongest or the most skilled. The “transwomen” who’ve won competitive events against women are typically down around two-to-three hundredth best in the men’s rankings. (See L. Thomas, and the fencing competitions.) OK, if the sport requires that transwomen have to be taking androgen suppression to compete with women — fewer and fewer do now — then yes, this would impose some small unknown competitive disadvantage on those taking it if they competed with men. But if they are going to compete with the men, they don’t need to be taking hormone suppression. They can compete in their natural undrugged state (which is what athletes are supposed to do anyway.)
If the transwoman wants to take androgen suppression as part of her transition, well, then she has to accept that her mediocrity plus her androgen suppression will put her far out of the male medals (and probably not even qualify to compete in the first place.) Life is choices. She can do lifelong solo athletics like running, swimming, weights, calisthenics, cycling, etc., and work on personal bests, which is all that nearly all of us do anyway even if we were jocks in high school or college.
Transmen would definitely be disadvantaged competing with men. Because they aren’t men. As long as they aren’t doping with testosterone they can compete as women, with women. Again, if their gender journey absolutely requires testosterone, sorry, they can’t compete against anybody. Doping rules trump inclusion.
I quit the ACLU bc they’re so thoroughly on the trans “rights” side.
Maybe transwomen who transitioned before puberty could fairly compete in women’s sports.
But the second part of Jerry’s post today is about why probably no boy should be castrated before puberty in the absence of evidence that this is a medically sound thing to do. So what will probably eventually get sorted out is that there will be no transwomen who transitioned before puberty. (The gender surgeons don’t like puberty blockade because that gives them too little tissue to work with if the boy eventually wants his penis turned inside out to make a vagina.)
Transition before puberty shouldn’t even be a thing. I wish you wouldn’t even go there.
We’re trying to put the brakes on transition before the age of majority, as Europe is doing.
Yes, transitioning before puberty is highly questionable. But that doesn’t answer the question of whether it would be fair for women to compete with such transwomen.
From https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6391653
“Prior to puberty, there is no sex difference in circulating testosterone concentrations or athletic performance”. That suggests that it would be fair.
I took up fencing in college and continued in the sport for many years afterwards, Working my wat up to Class B in saber and Class C in foil and epee¹. Both in practice and in judged bouts, I frequently fenced against women, and found that size and strength gave me few advantages. What I may have had in size and strength was often offset by a female opponent’s speed and agility. One other advantage that women have in fencing – a smaller opponent has a correspondingly smaller target area. In fencing, agility and endurance outweigh strength, and I never had a coach who felt that pairing men and women in bouts was unfair. In fact, when I lived in Hartford, I dated one of the members of my fencing club, and whenever we had a disagreement, we settled the matter with swords. We were evenly matched and she won about half of the bouts. When I was in grad school and a teaching assistant, one of my students was also in my evening fencing class. One day while teaching, someone asked my about the quarter-sized bruises on my arms. Without considering my words, I said, “Oh, Suzanne did that last evening.”, after which I had to explain that we were both in a fencing class, and occasionally had to fight each other, and that I had to make a solemn promise not to hold anything against her in class if she beat me at swords. She was an absolute wildcat with a saber in her hands.
I can’t fence any more (damn that osteoarthritis), but I still have all my gear.
¹ In US Fencing, Classes run from E to A, and are gained by progressing through rated matches. Class E simply means you fought in a rated match, class A means you are close to Olympic level. In my hartford club, we had five class B fencers; three were women.
“The literature reviewed shows that there is a retained physiological advantage for trans women who have undergone male puberty when participating in the elite competitive female fencing category. ”
From “The Participation of Trans Women in Competitive Fencing and Implications on Fairness: A Physiological Perspective Narrative Review”, Sports 2023
Beyond your anecdotes, don’t you think the cases given in the paper–that men who were mediocre fencers in men’s leagues became medalists when they declared themselves as trans women and started fencing against biological males.
So do you think they should not separate men’s and women’s fencing since women are at least as good as men at it?
A bit of sanity from the American College of Sports Medicine:
https://www.acsm.org/news-detail/2023/09/29/acsm-releases-expert-consensus-statement-the-biological-basis-of-sex-differences-in-athletic-performance