Thursday: Hili dialogue

Wine of the Day: I had only one meat meal in three weeks in Israel, so last night I treated myself to a honking T-bone steak along with rice and green beans. I chose a hearty red to go with it, and a rather pricey one: a $40 Bordeaux from 7 years ago. Here it is:

This wine, which is 70% Merlot with the rest Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc (a classic Bordeaux mixture, though heavy on merlot), tells you why a great Bordeaux can outstrip a great Cabernet. It’s gutsy but full of notes of berries, plums, cherries, and earth: complexity to spare, which you don’t find in a good Cab. But it’s clear that I drank it too young: it needs another 5-10 years, I think, as it’s still a bit tannic. It also had a bit of sediment, but not much, and a mature Bordeaux should have more. Here’s a rating by Jeb Dunnuck, who gave it a 93/100:

The deep purple-colored 2016 Château Grand-Pontet is a blend of 70% Merlot and the balance Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon. It offers a pretty, lifted bouquet of black cherries, plums, violets, damp earth, and bay leaf. This gives way to a medium to full-bodied, ripe, nicely concentrated wine that has beautiful purity of fruit, rock solid mid-palate depth, moderate tannins, and a great finish. Drink this ripe, powerful 2016 over the coming 15+ years.

Some of the best Bordeaux, like Chateau Petrus, are mostly merlot, and this wine shows that the grape can make for a powerful wine. 2016 was a very good year for Bordeaux, and I was prescient enough to shell out for a fair few bottles. I know now not to touch them for five years or more (if I live!).

Da Nooz:

*Did anybody watch the Republican Presidential debate last night? Neither did I.

*When midnight chimes on Sunday, and if Congress hasn’t taken action, there will be a shutdown of the U.S. government. The NYT prognosticates that a brief shutdown is tolerable, but a longer one might cause a recession.

A brief shutdown would be unlikely to slow the economy significantly or push it into recession, economists on Wall Street and inside the Biden administration have concluded. That assessment is based in part on the evidence from prior episodes where Congress stopped funding many government operations. But a prolonged shutdown could hurt growth and potentially President Biden’s re-election prospects. It would join a series of other factors that are expected to weigh on the economy in the final months of this year, including high interest rates, the restart of federal student loan payments next month and a potentially lengthy United Automobile Workers strike. A halt to federal government business would not just dent growth. It would further dampen the mood of consumers, whose confidence slumped in September for the second straight month amid rising gas prices. In the month that previous shutdowns began, the Conference Board’s measure of consumer confidence slid by an average of seven points, Goldman Sachs economists noted recently, although much of that decline reversed in the month after a reopening. Gregory Daco, the chief economist at EY-Parthenon, said a government shutdown would not be a “game changer in terms of the trajectory of the economy.” But, he added, “the fear is that, if it combines with other headwinds, it could become a significant drag on economic activity.”

Note how they slip in whether or not it would hurt Biden early in the article. But don’t we already know that a prolonged recession would do that? At any rate, shutdowns usually haven’t lasted long and we have a year before the next election, so I’m not worried about Biden. What’s more worrisome are all those government workers who won’t get paid and have to deal with food, mortgages, and other expenses.

*And, according to the WaPo, the odds that there will be a government shutdown have increased since the House GOP leaders rejected the Democratic Senate’s spending bill. Both Houses have to agree on one version of a bill before it can pass. And the Senate bill, which passed that chamber, is bipartisan!

A federal government shutdown looked increasingly likely as House Republicans indicated Wednesday they would not consider a bipartisan Senate plan to fund the government past the weekend deadline. The Senate on Tuesday advanced a bill to continue funding the government at current levels into mid-November, which would also provision some of the billions of dollars President Biden seeks for U.S. aide to Ukraine and for natural disaster relief. But House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) swiftly rejected that idea, telling his conference in a closed-door meeting Wednesday that he would not put the Senate bill on the floor in its current form. In other private meetings this week, McCarthy began to float the idea of taking the Senate’s short-term bill, stripping it of provisions the House GOP opposes, then tacking on a House-passed border security bill and sending it back to the Senate. Separately, McCarthy and his allies have continued to encourage their colleagues to pass a 30-day short-term spending bill Friday, which would include border security, in a signal of defiance to the Senate. Exactly what that bill would include remained up in the air Wednesday afternoon. The different tactics nearly guarantee a government shutdown, unless lawmakers can force some other long-shot solution. The two chambers working in opposition to one another probably won’t have enough time to pass a stopgap spending bill — called a continuing resolution, or CR — before the current funding laws expire at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

The GOP is really, really hot on immigration reform as something that the Democrats have to accept to avert a shutdown, but I don’t really know what the GOP wants in that area. Ceiling Cat knows that we need immigration reform, and we know the Democrats won’t touch it with a ten-foot poll (they seem to prefer open borders to any restrictions), but it should be considered rather than used as a lever to prevent a shutdown. At any rate, my own prediction is yes, we’ll have a shutdown, but it won’t last long. And polls show, contrary to my expectations, that it’ll hurt the Democrats and Biden more than the Republicans. That’s a bit curious, but remember that the party in power is always blamed for economic downturns.

*I have two pieces from The Free Press today, the first being “Inside Iran’s influence operation” This operation, reported by former WSJ writer Jay Solomon, is apparently a “scoop.”

In the spring of 2014, senior Iranian Foreign Ministry officials initiated a quiet effort to bolster Tehran’s image and positions on global security issues—particularly its nuclear program—by building ties with a network of influential overseas academics and researchers. They called it the Iran Experts Initiative. The scope and scale of the IEI project has emerged in a large cache of Iranian government correspondence and emails reported for the first time by Semafor and Iran International. The officials, working under the moderate president Hassan Rouhani, congratulated themselves on the impact of the initiative: at least three of the people on the Foreign Ministry’s list were, or became, top aides to Robert Malley, the Biden administration’s special envoy on Iran, who was placed on leave this June following the suspension of his security clearance. The documents offer deep and unprecedented new insights into the thinking and inner workings of Iran’s Foreign Ministry at a crucial time in the nuclear diplomacy—even as Tehran’s portrayal of events is questioned, if not flatly denied, by others involved in the IEI. They show how Iran was capable of the kind of influence operations that the U.S. and its allies in the region often conduct.

Now this story begins a while back, during the Obama administration, but the mindset that it created—that Iran’s nuclear ambitions are peaceful ones, and the country has no ambitions to build a bomb—persist in the Biden admnistration. This is one of the Democrats’ blind spots, but you don’t have to be an expert to see where Iran is heading. Israel knows what’s going on, and if we’re ever to prevent Iran from getting a bomb, it will be Israel that does the job. Their possession of nuclear weapons isn’t a particular danger to the U.S. but it sure is to Israel!

*Finally, yesterday I wrote about Coleman Hughes’s claim that the TED organization had deliberately hidden his talk on “colorblind” solutions to inequality, probably because those solutions contravene “progressive” ideological demands that we not only see color, but make it the main factor in how we deal with individuals and groups.

So in fairness I highlight two responses to Hughes’s article, both in The Free Press: “Adam Grant and Chris Anderson respond to Coleman Hughes.”

Adam Grant is a social scientist who argues that a body of literature contradicts Hughes’s claim that colorblind initiatives are the best way to reduce inequality. From his response:

As a social scientist, I form my opinions based on credible evidence. My concerns about Hughes’s talk weren’t fueled by the argument he made, but by my perception that his conclusion was inconsistent with the best available data. In early May, I was asked by TED to offer a confidential assessment of his talk. I responded with a summary of a meta-analysis of research on diversity ideologies, spanning 167 independent samples and 296 effect sizes. It appears that Hughes never received my full commentary—or my reply explaining why the results pose a major challenge to Hughes’s talk. Here are the three points that I made: (1) The meta-analysis distinguishes between three forms of color blindness (what the authors call “identity-blind” approaches). All three are either ineffective or counterproductive on key outcomes: a. Ignoring differences (“color blindness”) is associated with reduced stereotypes and prejudice. . . but fails to protect against discrimination. From the authors: “discrimination may be most problematic in organizations where color blindness prevails.” b. Minimizing differences (“assimilation”) is problematic across the board—it exacerbates discrimination, prejudice, and stereotypes. c. Meritocracy predicts lower discrimination but fails to shield against prejudice and stereotypes. (2) To make the case for an identity-blind approach, you would need evidence that one or more of these approaches has greater efficacy than a multicultural approach that acknowledges differences. Unfortunately for Hughes’s thesis, the meta-analysis shows the opposite. As the authors conclude, “multiculturalism is more consistently associated with improved intergroup relations than any identity-blind ideology.” (3) The most rigorous evidence in the meta-analysis—from randomized, controlled experiments—demonstrates the many ways in which color blindness can backfire in schools, workplaces, and courtrooms. As a team of experts summarized in a review of the research, “Shutting our eyes to the complexities of race does not make them disappear, but does make it harder to see that color blindness often creates more problems than it solves.”

I can’t judge the data, but Grant’s beef is that he wanted Hughes to engage with someone working on that data, and that didn’t happen (there was an online “debate” with Jamelle Bouie.

Chris Anderson is the head of TED and here’s a bit of his response to Hughes:

First thing to say is that Hughes’s piece is a reasonably accurate description of what happened. In a nutshell, we invited him to TED to give a talk we knew would be controversial. But the talk ended up causing more upset than we foresaw. So there was pressure from some on our team not to post it. We overrode that. But nonetheless the talk has had fewer views than others on the platform and Coleman is understandably upset by this. Some additional context. First of all, personally, I’m a fan of Coleman. He’s off-the-charts smart. And he’s a crystal clear communicator. I love his podcast, even when he brings on guests I disagree with. I was excited he agreed to come to TED. His talk was received with huge enthusiasm by many in the audience. But many others heard it as a dangerous undermining of the fight for progress in race relations. So yes, there was controversy. When people on your own team feel like their identity is being attacked, it’s right to take pause. And we concluded that some of the essential issues raised by Coleman’s talk needed wider discussion, hence the decision to supplement the talk with a debate. And in the end, despite internal and external pushback, we did indeed post the talk.

Yeah, but only after Hughes pressured them with an email. They should never have even hesitated to post the talk.

It’s interesting to have a look at the readers’ comments on this post, which are pro-Hughes. Here’s one:

While I give more weight to Grant’s critique, as it involves conflicting data, TED knew about that before Hughes’s talk, and allowed him to go ahead anyway. I expect Coleman will respond, so we’ll have to wait and see. As for Anderson’s beef, I don’t give it much weight, as I don’t think Hughes’s talk “dangerously undermines race relations.” It just gives another viewpoint that can be weighed and discussed. Let’s stay tuned and see how Hughes answers these critiques, for I’m sure he will.

*Are two empty canvases represented as “art” worth $70,000. Maybe in money-crazed and art-wonky America, but not in Denmark.

A Danish artist who was given a pile of cash by a museum in northern Denmark to create a piece for its exhibition on labor conditions two years ago submitted two empty canvases — titled “Take the Money and Run.” The exhibit caused a stir. A Danish court ruled last week that Jens Haaning has to repay 492,549 kroner ($69,894 ) to Kunsten Museum in Aalborg for having violated his contract. His lawyer, Peter Schønning, said Wednesday that the contemporary artist is appealing the ruling and declined further comment. The museum had commissioned Haaning in 2021 to recreate two of his earlier pieces featuring bank notes attached to canvases representing the average annual wage in Denmark and Austria. Instead, he submitted two empty canvases for the exhibition, entitled “Work It Out,” said the artwork represented his current work situation and kept the money. Along with giving him the money in euro and kroner banknotes for the art pieces, the museum also paid him 25,000 kroner ($3,900) for his labor in creating the artwork. In its Sept. 18 ruling, the District Court of Copenhagen also decided that Haaning can keep 40,000 kroner ($5,676) from the original amount given to him by the museum, which should constitute an artist’s fee because the exhibition, held from Sept. 24, 2021 to Jan. 16, 2022, went ahead with the empty frames.

Here’s the funny part, which shows you how intellectually vapid the term art is (though not in Denmark):

Haaning has denied having committed a crime and insists he did produce a work of art.

You be the judge; here’s one of Haaning’s “artworks”, with the caption by the AP:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is wondering:

Hili: Who invented the wheel? A: I was wondering about it as well. (Photo: Sarah Lawson)

In Polish:

Hili: Kto wymyślił koło? Ja: Też się nad tym zastanawiałem. (Zdjęcie: Sarah Lawson)

And there here is a picture of baby Kulka on a cat ladder newly installed by Paulina and Mariusz! Now she can easily get to the second floor where she lives.

From reader David, who took this picture in London. Look at one of the works of art in the gallery to the right:

