The wokest job ad ever (from U. Mass. Boston)

A younger colleague send me a link to this job ad, which you can read by clicking on the screenshot. It manages in one ad to not only violate all dicta of academic freedom and rules against compelled speech, but may even be illegal. It also introduces a new word: “Latiné”, which I guess is the privileged people’s way of replacing the ludicrous “Latinx”, which is not only unpronounceable but was rejected by most Hispanic people. The form of acceptable words keeps changing, as, I believe, Orwell noted.
But the job ad is far worse than just introducing a new and ludicrous term. Click to read:
The job is for a tenure-track assistant professor in Clinical Psychology, and they’re clearly looking for a “Latiné” acolyte of Kendi. It’s written so that they don’t require a “Latiné candidate”, but you’d bloody well better be one to get this job. Here are the requirements, which demand adherence to current Social Justice ideology.
Here’s a summary of what they want:
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor Position in Clinical Psychology
The Psychology Department at the University of Massachusetts Boston invites applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor position to begin September 1, 2024. We seek a colleague whose work promotes social justice and anti-racism through connections with psychological processes and healing, and who will contribute meaningfully to our Clinical Psychology Ph.D. program’s scientist-practitioner-activist focus.
Priority will be given to candidates whose work focuses on applied psychology within Latiné communities. However, we also encourage applications from candidates who focus on applied psychology within other minoritized communities and who would complement our social justice mission. In lieu of, or addition to, a focus on Latiné communities, we would particularly welcome applications from individuals whose work reflects one or more of the following foci:
- lifespan development within racial minority populations (particularly those focused on children or families)
- intersectional focus within racial minority populations (e.g., sexual, disabled, Low-Income and Economically Marginalized (LIEM), or gender minorities)
- Indigenous American, Asian American, or MENA (Middle Eastern and North African) individuals and communities
- trans or gender minority populations, particularly from a developmental perspective
- ableism or work with disability communities
- ally/accomplice development, action, and psychology.
Examples of potential areas of scholarship include but are not limited to: mental health experiences or disparities related to race, culture, and/or identity in children; community-based problem prevention and/or evidence-based healing practice within marginalized racial and ethnic minority communities; developmental processes of racialization; racial and anti-racist socialization within families; experiences with, effects of, or coping with and resistance to racism and/or inter-sectional discrimination (e.g., ableism, cissexism); family resilience processes; culturally-responsive approaches to inter-generational family dynamics.
The rest of the ad specifies qualifications needed (Ph.D. in relevant field, etc.) and the teaching requirements.
It’s clear that the applicants must have a research program aimed not just at studying “Latiné” (or other “marginalized ethnic minority) communities, but bringing them to equity. That is, if you get the job, your research had better show that there are inequities based on existing racism. It would not be acceptable, for instance, to show that gaps in performance result from different cultures or preferences. And you must, of course “promote social justice and anti-racism,” which is the compelled speech part.
Your academic freedom is severely limited for this position, as your mission is not just producing scholarship, but engaging in social engineering.
The scholar who sent me this ad gave me these comments in his/her email:
Note that they don’t even bother sugar-coating their search for a fellow social justice/anti-racism colleague.
For a young scholar like me who is committed to viewpoint diversity and open inquiry and who is also searching for a tenure-track position, this basically reads that folks like me need not apply.
It is entirely likely some good, sound, empirical results will come from it. Those results will probably and should be used in the real world.
But that all can be planned out without certain other “things” that are put across. What “things”, and what are they? We know what – but of course, once the results are in, the justification for the other “things” will be iron-clad. Justification for keeping certain “things” – and protection of those “things”.
That is pernicious.
Latine is a feminist (pro woman) alternative to Latino that originated in Latin America. As opposed to Latinx that originated in the United States.
The key Latinos’ complaint about Latinx is that it butchers their language, and is an Anglo imposition on their culture. At least, Latine is of Latin American invention and doesn’t aesthetically butcher Spanish.
So I would say that Latine is a step up from Latinx. Latinx makes me grit my teeth every time I see it.
When my institution rejected my request to list Мы, наши as my pronouns, I of course
protested on behalf of the Russianx community. The ~2% of my genome that descends form Homo neanderthalensis likes to refer to itself, naturally, as Neanderthalx.
I think Latinx is pronounceable: La+tinx = “lah” + “tinks”
“UMass Boston is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals.” Really, all qualified candidates? I suppose it depends on what UMass means by “qualified.”
Note that you’ve left off the accent: it’s not “Latine” but “Latiné”, which makes no more sense than Latine. With the accent, it’s not really a step up from Latinx, but that’s just my view.
I was too lazy to add the accent mark.
Most Latinos outside of the United States have never even heard of the word Latinx, and those who do will call it an American term. Latinx doesn’t exist as a word in the official Spanish dictionary maintained in Madrid.
Many Latinos the U.S. viscerally loathe the term, and, as many know, a poll showed that only 2-3% of Latinos in the U.S. use it.
Also note, that many feminist activists and scholars in Latin American also dislike the word Latinx.
So is Latiné supposed to be pronounced with the stress on the last syllable? My rudimentary understanding of Spanish is that what we call an acute accent on a terminal vowel shifts the stress from its normal syllable (last but one) to that terminal vowel.
Or is the word just never used in speech, only in print as a kind of reverse-shibboleth, where pronunciation doesn’t matter?
“The job is for a tenure-track assistant professor in Clinical Psychology, and they’re clearly looking for a “Latiné” acolyte of Kendi.” – J. Coyne
That is, the Academic Liberation Front is looking for political partisans.