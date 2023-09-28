The wokest job ad ever (from U. Mass. Boston)

A younger colleague send me a link to this job ad, which you can read by clicking on the screenshot. It manages in one ad to not only violate all dicta of academic freedom and rules against compelled speech, but may even be illegal. It also introduces a new word: “Latiné”, which I guess is the privileged people’s way of replacing the ludicrous “Latinx”, which is not only unpronounceable but was rejected by most Hispanic people. The form of acceptable words keeps changing, as, I believe, Orwell noted.

But the job ad is far worse than just introducing a new and ludicrous term. Click to read:

The job is for a tenure-track assistant professor in Clinical Psychology, and they’re clearly looking for a “Latiné” acolyte of Kendi. It’s written so that they don’t require a “Latiné candidate”, but you’d bloody well better be one to get this job. Here are the requirements, which demand adherence to current Social Justice ideology.

Here’s a summary of what they want:

Tenure-Track Assistant Professor Position in Clinical Psychology The Psychology Department at the University of Massachusetts Boston invites applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor position to begin September 1, 2024. We seek a colleague whose work promotes social justice and anti-racism through connections with psychological processes and healing, and who will contribute meaningfully to our Clinical Psychology Ph.D. program’s scientist-practitioner-activist focus. Priority will be given to candidates whose work focuses on applied psychology within Latiné communities. However, we also encourage applications from candidates who focus on applied psychology within other minoritized communities and who would complement our social justice mission. In lieu of, or addition to, a focus on Latiné communities, we would particularly welcome applications from individuals whose work reflects one or more of the following foci:

lifespan development within racial minority populations (particularly those focused on children or families) intersectional focus within racial minority populations (e.g., sexual, disabled, Low-Income and Economically Marginalized (LIEM), or gender minorities) Indigenous American, Asian American, or MENA (Middle Eastern and North African) individuals and communities trans or gender minority populations, particularly from a developmental perspective ableism or work with disability communities ally/accomplice development, action, and psychology.



Examples of potential areas of scholarship include but are not limited to: mental health experiences or disparities related to race, culture, and/or identity in children; community-based problem prevention and/or evidence-based healing practice within marginalized racial and ethnic minority communities; developmental processes of racialization; racial and anti-racist socialization within families; experiences with, effects of, or coping with and resistance to racism and/or inter-sectional discrimination (e.g., ableism, cissexism); family resilience processes; culturally-responsive approaches to inter-generational family dynamics.

The rest of the ad specifies qualifications needed (Ph.D. in relevant field, etc.) and the teaching requirements.

It’s clear that the applicants must have a research program aimed not just at studying “Latiné” (or other “marginalized ethnic minority) communities, but bringing them to equity. That is, if you get the job, your research had better show that there are inequities based on existing racism. It would not be acceptable, for instance, to show that gaps in performance result from different cultures or preferences. And you must, of course “promote social justice and anti-racism,” which is the compelled speech part.

Your academic freedom is severely limited for this position, as your mission is not just producing scholarship, but engaging in social engineering.

The scholar who sent me this ad gave me these comments in his/her email:

Note that they don’t even bother sugar-coating their search for a fellow social justice/anti-racism colleague. For a young scholar like me who is committed to viewpoint diversity and open inquiry and who is also searching for a tenure-track position, this basically reads that folks like me need not apply.

Indeed it does! All I can say is that I get about a half dozen similar ads or letters every day, and this one is not much of an outlier. I chose to put it up just so people can keep their fingers on the pulse of academia. As it’s clear from the above, the pulse is very weak.