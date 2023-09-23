Saturday: Hili dialogue

PCC(E) is in transit back to the Windy City. Meanwhile, in Dobrzyn, Hili is showing that with age comes wisdom.

Szaron: I’m going to check whether there are any rodents.

Hili: It’s not worth the trouble.

. In Polish: Szaron: Idę zobaczyć, czy tam nie ma jakichś gryzoni.

Hili: Szkoda zachodu.