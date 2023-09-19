Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Arrrr, matey, welcome to the cruelest day, Tuesday, September 19, 2023, and National Butterscotch Pudding Day, the favorite dessert of pirates.

*We’re facing yet another government shutdown, thanks to House speaker Kevin McCarthy and his party.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bid to gain the upper hand in a battle over federal spending hit stiff opposition from within his own ranks on Monday, leaving him with dwindling options and little time to find his way out of a funding impasse that could lead to a government shutdown in less than two weeks. Roughly a dozen Republicans made it clear that they were staunchly opposed to the proposal unveiled on Sunday, which combines a stopgap spending measure with steep funding cuts and new border controls, indicating they could not be induced to change their votes through leadership pressure. The measure had little chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate, but Mr. McCarthy, who has made it clear he is desperate to avoid a politically damaging shutdown, has promoted it as a way to pressure the other chamber to come his way on spending. Yet the internal resistance made it clear he is well short of the votes to pass it. . . . With Mr. McCarthy’s slim majority, opposition from a dozen Republicans would make it impossible for him to advance the bill, as Democrats are uniformly opposed and so far are in no hurry to bail out the speaker. As he arrived at the Capitol on Monday, Mr. McCarthy suggested that lawmakers might change their minds once they were able to fully digest the legislation, but he conceded he faced a tough sell.

*The WSJ ranks the “best colleges in America,” but does so purely on an expected income basis:

What makes a college like Princeton great? There are the facilities and the faculties, the coursework and the camaraderie, the skills and experiences and knowledge that prepare students for their lives and their careers. No doubt these are important. But in addition, our ranking puts even greater emphasis on two practical and measurable questions about each school: How much will the college improve its students’ chances of graduating on time? And how much will it improve the salaries they earn after receiving their diplomas?

This is the consumerist attitude towards colleges, and it’s not great. Here are their rankings for the top ten (note the expected incomes):

*Self-aggrandizement of the week: “Coyne of the Scientific Realm“. Plaudits for my article with Luana written by a well known systematist and entomologist.

*Headline of the week (from the AP): “Bears raid a Krispy Kreme doughnut van making deliveries on an Alaska military base.”

Two bears on an Alaska military base raided a Krispy Kreme doughnut van that was stopped outside a convenience store during its delivery route. The driver usually left his doors open when he stopped at the store but this time a sow and one of her cubs that loiter nearby sauntered inside, where they stayed for probably 20 minutes Tuesday morning, said Shelly Deano, the store manager for Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson JMM Express. The bears chomped on doughnut holes and other pastries, ignoring the banging on the side of the van that was aimed at shooing them away, Deano said. “I was beating on the van and they’re not moving. I could hear them breaking open the packages and everything,” she said. “I was like, ‘They don’t even care.’”

LOL. Why SHOULD they care? Free doughnuts! It goes on:

When the bears couldn’t be roused, base security was called and sounded sirens meant to scare away the bears, she said.

A photo with the AP caption. Good for the bears! They were here long before the advent of doughnuts!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili still doesn’t like Kulka, and probably never will. Here she tattles on Kulka!

Hili: Feline dignity must be defended with claws. A: Against whom? Hili: Against Kulka. She is hiding under the stairs.

In Polish:

Hili: Kociej godności trzeba bronić pazurami.

Ja: Przed kim?

Hili: Przed Kulką, schowała się pod schodami.

And a photo of the despiséd baby Kulka:

From Jesus of the Day:

From the Absurd Sign Project 2.0. Given my experience with British sandwiches and coffee, I’m betting this is from the UK:

From Merilee. And I doubt that they all sound like “quack!”. (“Coin” in French, though, sounds like “qwaaaa”.)

Masih makes a power plea for Western feminists to pay attention to the oppression of women in Iran and Afghanistan (sound up):

It's one year since #MahsaAmini's death in police custody sparked protests across Iran. In May, @AlinejadMasih spoke powerfully about the situation of women in Iran and Afghanistan at the @sirharrysummit. https://t.co/srNarzhlGA — Durham University (@durham_uni) September 18, 2023

Barry says he cannot figure out this flag. Can you?

I am both an American and a Cultural Anthropologist who specializes in semiotics and religion. I do not understand what is going on in this flag. At all. pic.twitter.com/JGzjwMs5mh — Dr. Holly Walters (@Manigarm) September 18, 2023

Titania is still tweeting; check the third panel.

This empowering book for young children reminds us that leather fetishists are some of the most oppressed people in society. If Rosa Parks were alive today, she’d be wearing a gimp suit. ✊🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/hsZtn6HadB — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) June 2, 2023

All the winners are biological men (see the summary here), who win money for their efforts. Biological women who are “nonbinary” didn’t stand a chance.

Did you know this? Ms. from the British Museum:

Papyrus of Ahmose or Mathematical Rhind (1500 BC); an oldest Manuscript written in Algebra and Trigonometry. Manuscript shows that Egyptians used first-order equations and solved them in several ways. They also know quadratic equations and solve them. They also know numerical… pic.twitter.com/DfGruw15KX — Archaeo – Histories (@archeohistories) September 18, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a man of Ukrainian origin gassed upon arrival. He was 77.

19 September 1865 | A Jewish man, Abraham Joseph Zousman, was born in Bardichev. He emigrated to Belgium. He arrived at #Auschwitz on 26 October 1942 in a transport of Jews deported from Malines / Mechelen. After the selection he was murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/Uevf13V5hx — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 19, 2023

From Cate. A game of fetch—with a beluga!

This man is playing fetch with a Beluga Whale. This is INCREDIBLE. We honestly don't deserve these Majestic Creatures. Protect them at all costs. pic.twitter.com/iQjdctRT8l — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 8, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, a cool trick. Try it–it’s easy!

Hold your hand out straight to the camera or person you are performing for.Line other hand directly behind and move it towards front hand, In one motion put the fingers of back hand in between the front hand fingers.Close front hand into a fist while pulling the back hand back👍 pic.twitter.com/5w80J23rBl — jim rose circus (@jimrosecircus1) September 17, 2021

You can’t blame AI for this one; it took the phrase literally.

AI created image from the phrase, “Jesus flipping over the tables in the temple.” pic.twitter.com/DgXNodYbES — Rick Lee James (@RickLeeJames) September 16, 2023