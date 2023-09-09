Olivia Rodrigo: an overhyped musical phenom

Olivia Rodrigo, who came out of the Disney franchise, has become one of the most acclaimed pop singers of the past five years. I listened to several of her songs after reading two laudatory articles about her in the NYT (click on headlines below).
She’s only 20, but, according to Wikipedia, here’s some of that acclaim:
After signing with Geffen and Interscope Records in 2020, Rodrigo released her debut single “Drivers License”, which broke various records and became one of the best-selling songs of 2021, propelling her to mainstream fame. She followed it up with singles “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U”, and released her debut solo studio album, Sour (2021), which was met with critical and commercial success, winning various accolades including three Grammy Awards. A Disney+ documentary, Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U, followed in 2022, chronicling her creative process with Sour. In 2023, Rodrigo released her second studio album, Guts.
Rodrigo has achieved three Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles, one Billboard 200 number-one album, and five multi-Platinum certifications by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In addition to other recognitions, she has won an American Music Award, seven Billboard Music Awards and three MTV Video Music Awards. Time named her the 2021 Entertainer of the Year and Billboard named her Woman of the Year in 2022.
The first NYT article, on August 24 of this year, proclaims her greatness:
and the second was published yesterday, just two weeks later:
Why is she livid? It appears to be a combination of bad men (viz., Taylor Swift) and the letdowns of celebrity, even though, at 20, she’s rich, famous, decorated with honors, and beloved. From the second piece:
Two years later, on her poignantly fraught, spiritually and sonically agitated follow-up album “Guts,” Rodrigo has seen too much. “Guts” is an almost real-time reckoning with the maelstrom of new celebrity, the choices it forces upon you and the compromises you make along the way. As on “Sour,” Rodrigo, who is 20 now, toggles between bratty rock gestures and piano-driven melancholy. But regardless of musical mode, her emotional position is consistent throughout these dozen songs about betrayal, regret and self-flagellation.
Oy! At 20! If she feels battered now, give her thirty years! And remember, she’s not a burger flipper or paper-pusher, but a self-employed musician of wealth.
I listened to several of her songs, and present her two of her more acclaimed ones below.
As always, I keep looking for new rock and pop music of extraordinary merit. I’m not sworn to dislike new rock and pop music, even though it’s mostly swill and, in my view, the genre is moribund. I’ve liked several recent groups or singers I’ve heard, including the Staves, Pentatonix, Molly Tuttle, and Billy Strings. But you will notice that none of these fits neatly into “rock” or “pop”. Frankly, if music is for the masses but shows lyric or melodic talent, I’ll listen.
Unfortunately, I see little merit in Olivia Rodrigo. That puts me at odds with the critics, of course, but, as Hitch said, I don’t need a second. If your taste in music makes you gravitate towards songs of angst by young women mistreated by men, you will like Rodrigo. If you want clever and memorable lyrics and melodies, songs that don’t need music videos to make them sick, you won’t find them here. Or rather, I didn’t.
But listen for yourself, and feel free to disagree. My prediction is that these songs are ear candy for part of one generation, and will not last, unlike (of course) the Beatles, still appreciated and listened to by many young people. (I’ve met some.)
No, rock and pop are not dead; they’re just moribund, stretched out on the ground. Young people, the object of these songs, will always need a musical background to their youth, just as a good movie needs a musical soundtrack. Rock and pop will not die; they’ll just descend through the circles of Music Hell.
Classical music is moribund, as is the Great American Songbook and jazz (but fortunately not country or bluegrass—not yet). Musical genres run their course and wane; why should rock and pop be exceptions? Classical music and jazz won’t die for good, as there will be new generations to discover Bach and Ellington, but we won’t see new Johann Sebastians or Dukes emerge from out of nowhere. People still write new classical music, of course, but it gets a hearing only when put on a program sandwiched between Mozart and Brahms. Why? Because people don’t really like the new stuff. Mozart and Brahms are the spoonfuls of sugar that help the new stuff go down.
I’ll say it again, and it will anger some—especially those tone-deaf miscreants who bawl, “every generation thinks the music of its youth was the best”— but what’s true is this: I was lucky to be born in an era when, during my youth, rock and pop music reached its apogee.
I pity the young folk who must cut their musical teeth on stuff like this. But face it: in an era of tin-ear tunes, somebody has to win a Grammy!
You will find these songs touted in the NYT articles:
Note the ungrammatical line in the one below: “I’ve never felt this way for no one”.
At least she’s not autotuned (or so I think). And yes, she has a good voice. Finally, I’ll admit that her songs are above the vast majority of their current competitors. It’s not BAD music, but neither is it music worth the hype dispensed in two back-to-back NYT pieces.
p.s. I’ve left rap and hip-hop out of my screed above. That’s because I don’t listen to it and have nothing useful to say. I’ll leave the judgments about how it’s faring with John McWhorter, a fan.
19 thoughts on “Olivia Rodrigo: an overhyped musical phenom”
I can agree on all parts. Even more baffling is Billie Eilish. I believe she comes across very well in interviews, and seems to have stayed down to earth with all her fame. But I see no merit in her angsty whispering singing.
Hear hear!
I would like to repeat this :
“I’ll say it again, and it will anger some—especially those tone-deaf miscreants who bawl, “every generation thinks the music of its youth was the best”— but what’s true is this: I was lucky to be born in an era when, during my youth, rock and pop music reached its apogee.”
… I think PCC(E) wrote before about how older music – written, or recorded in days of prior generations – sort of matures to the listener, and undoes the notion above.
I’d agree if so.
Rodrigo might turn out great – e.g. like my personal change of heart with Kurt Cobain/Nirvana – but I’ll believe it when I hear it.
Real quick : Musician-writer to read : Ted Gioia.
I second the recommendation of Ted Gioia.
It’s not exactly pop-rock, but “TV on the Radio” is a very good band. “Dear Science” is an especially strong album.
Not all is lost. For instance, one of my favorite post-90s female singers (singer-songwriters) is LISSIE, who deserves more fame than oh-so-fashionables like Rodrigo.
You could make an argument that commercial pop music today is mostly machine pop music – i.e. there’s a pop industry machine needed to propel to product into the public awareness. As such the music often inherits machine qualities (autotune, song structure, electric drums, permitted subjects, accompanying video) from the process.
Ditto machine politicians, machine main stream media, machine cinema ‘blockbusters’ and so on. I detect a theme.
A computer literally makes the music (in the scenario described).
Living, breathing, expressing individuals are mere inputs to the computer.
That’s why I feel sterilized listening to that stuff – and how I finally grasped e.g. John Bonham can make the drum kit breathe (on Black Dog, for instance) – after having listened to Black Dog countless times over unmentionable years.
I agree. Any fool can play the drums, any drum machine can ‘play the drums’. But really good musicians know how play their instruments with expression. Something not yet tackled by an AI drum machine as far as I know. But not long before there is dial to switch between ‘In the style of John Bonham’, ‘In the style of Keith Moon’, or ‘In the style of Ringo Star’.
Coincidentally, I was thinking of composer Harry Partch recently. His thoughts are germane here: “The profession of music is lacking in horse sense, not only because the commonplace variety of horse is absent from its operations, but because parts of the horse are noticeably present.”
Less snarky, Partch, while revolutionary in many respects, harped on the theme that humanity needs another J. S. Bach at present in order to lay the foundation for a new, vital art music. But where is such a genius? Do we have the culture to nourish and develop such a one now? Both the hidebound conservatory system and the profit-above-all commercial music industry are decidedly not the cultures to foster genius.
The double negative is one of the most common forms of enallage in pop and rock lyrics, generally used for emphasis. Dylan employs it all the time. Hell, sometimes he’s even lampshaded it right in the song’s title, as in “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere.” Yesterday, I was listening to Joni Mitchell, one of the most articulate lyricists of her generation, and noticed the line “we don’t need no piece of paper from the city hall” in the chorus to “My Old Man.”
To paraphrase the old Winston cigarette commercial, What do you want, good grammar or good lyrics? (not that I’m any more impressed with young Ms. Rodrigo’s early catalogue than you are, at least so far).
The difference between Joni and Rodrigo is that Joni KNEW it was ungrammatical while in one of the NYT articles Rodrigo implies she didn’t know.
PLUS, Rodrigo’s mistake is the MORE ungrammatical one. . .
Well, if the lyricist doesn’t recognize the ungrammatical construction, it’s merely solecism, not enallage. My point is that enallage is a well-established part of the lyricist’s (and poet’s) toolkit, and deserves no disparagement. It can be used for emphasis, as observed above, or to mimic the demotic, as in Louis Jordan’s “Is You Is Or Is You Ain’t (My Baby).”
If she is bilingual, it might be worth noting that in Spanish this is a perfectly fine construction.
“No entiendo nada,” as the title of one Spanish language song has it.
Thanks for this post and for providing the videos. I have heard of Olivia Rodrigo, but I don’t think I hadn’t heard her music. I agree in part with the criticism, especially about the vapidity of the lyrics. Musically (melody/harmony/rhythm) I found it quite interesting–far more compelling than Taylor Swift, whose melodies are instantly forgettable. And Olivia’s voice is nice once she breaks out of the Billie Eilish-style blubbering with which she begins the Vampire song
Well, Miss Rodrigo should make music and fill stadiums as long as the Rolling Stones. Then maybe the media can sing her praises 😉
Sounds good!
Re music, well yes, I share your demographic — hear hear & all that, too. Not paying attention to what charts, there’s great music done by all age groups. You’ve just got to poke around.
On a related point, has the New York Times’ art coverage always been this bland and forgettable? Occasionally the paper runs a decent book review, but otherwise its arts critics lack distinct voices. Their positive pieces are the worst and sound like advertising copy, or will praise something for tackling social issues (rather than having aesthetic merit).