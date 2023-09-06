This speaks for itself; see details in the YouTube description. This video of the Gat Brothers was taken by Jay Tanzman last night in central Jerusalem. And yes, they’re genuine Hasids, not fakers tricked out to look like Orthodox Jews.
But shouldn’t they be studying the Talmud instead of wailing on the axe?
3 thoughts on “Hasidic rockers”
Studying the Talmud is for rap. (Variation on an old joke.)
I’ll wait for a Hasidic Blues band.
Great cover – singing along shows good musicianship. Great sound for busking.
Not to diminish, but since we’re sharing the proverbial record collections and the term “Hasidic” applies :
Hasidic New Wave : https://youtu.be/kZh2QEPk2SQ?si=V5Y6qf0XdIHyHbp2
… one of my favorite players – Dave Fiuczynski – though I think he’s Greek.
Great way to get some music percolating here today – this and the Masada this AM – love it.
Cheers