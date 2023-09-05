Tuesday: Hili dialogue

We’re visiting the Old City today, including the Dome of the Rock, the Western Wall, the Via Dolorosa, and other sites of touristic and mythical interest, so I have no time to prepare a Hili dialogue for today, and perhaps not even a picture-and-text account of our trip. So just enjoy the Hili dialogue, and I’ll catch up when I can.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili puts in a bid for some raw meat:

Hili: Do you want to spoil all this meat in the oven? A: No, I cut out a piece for you.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy to całe mięso chcesz zniszczyć w piekarniku? A: Nie, odkroiłem kawałek dla ciebie.

One photo from today: a soldier praying at the Western Wall: