Galápagos: miscellaneous

A few miscellaneous shots from yesterday. Here there’s an open-bridge policy (it’s relaxed here; we don’t even have keys to our cabin doors, so they’re always unlocked). A couple photos of the bridge:

The captain making slight adjustments to the course. Most of the time the ship is on autopilot, but adjustments are needed fairly often as the GPS isn’t perfect.

There are two wheels: the hydraulic main wheel seen above, and an old-fashioned wooden wheel that works manually and is used only in emergencies.

The radar readout of where we are. Land (the islands) are at the. bottom, and our course is the pink line.

And a view of Daphne Major, the island made famous by the work of Peter and Rosemary Grant on the finches. It’s volcanic, of course, but there is no water on it, and for their several-month stays the Grants had to lug water and supplies along a human chain up to the top from the sea. Tough work, but they accomplished a lot. (They lived in a small cave with a tarp over the front.)

We went right by Daphne Major. You can see how daunting it is: dry, nearly 400 feet up, with a tuff crater at the top.

It’s dry as hell: not a tree on the island. The Grants’ work on the finches, especially natural selection on the medium ground finch Geospiza fortis, was popularized in the Pulitzer Prize–winning book The Beak of the Finch by Jonathan Weiner although evolutionists had long followed it.

Lunch on Sunday. First, Logro de Papa soup; traditional potato soup with cheese topped with avocado.

Mains: Braised chicken breast and veg with sweet fried plantains and rice

Dessert: rice pudding with blackberry sauce. The food is very good on board, one of the reasons to travel with Lindblad

I give my first lecture today: “Why evolution remains true”, acquainting the passengers with what the modern theory of evolution consists of, why it’s both a theory and a fact (like the “germ theory” of disease), and then give them the evidence for evolution. Wish me luck!