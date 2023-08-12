Saturday: Hili dialogue

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has a warning:
Hili: Did you read the story about a bear in California?
A: No.
Hili: It climbed into an open car, shut the door and later ripped the seats and made a mess.
A: Why are you telling me this?
Hili: Be careful, Kulka also jumps into the car when you leave the door open.
In Polish:
Hili: Czytałeś tę historię o niedźwiedziu w Kaliforni?
Ja: Nie.
Hili: Wlazł do otwartego samochodu, zatrzasnął drzwi, a potem ze strachu poszarpał siedzenia i zrobił kupę.
Ja: Dlaczego to opowiadasz?
Hili: Uważaj, bo Kulka też wskakuje do samochodu jak zostawiasz otwarte drzwi.