Jesse Singal sees no problem with transracialism

Not long ago I pondered the question of whether someone could be “transracial”, saying that they feel like (and assuming the accoutrements of) a member of a race that was not their natal race. After all, if you can be transgender, why not transracial? Rachel Dolezal, a white woman from Spokane who passed for black, is the paradigmatic case of transracialism. But her attempt to be identified as black was rejected by everyone, and she was fired as head of the local NAACP.
Despite that, philosopher Rebecca Tuvel analyzed the transracial question thoroughly, and concluded that “similar arguments that support transgenderism support transracialism.” (For that Tuvel was also demonized, with calls for her paper on the topic to be withdrawn.)
As I reported above, most of the people who want to transition races are trying to adopt an East Asian identity instead of a white one. But as Jesse Singal (below) and I noted, the NBC article by Emi Tuyetnhi Tran about this phenomenon was not in favor of it, copiously quoting critics of transracialism but not a single supporter.
Click to read Singal’s piece on his Substack site:
Singal quotes some of the critics of transracialism, whose arguments don’t make sense to either him or me. Below are quotes from the NBC article:
Experts agree race is not genetic. But they contend that even though race is a cultural construct, it is impossible to change your race because of the systemic inequalities inherent to being born into a certain race.
David Freund, a historian of race and politics and an associate professor at the University of Maryland, College Park, corroborates the idea that a “biological race” does not exist. What we know today as “race” is a combination of inherited characteristics and cultural traditions passed down through generations, he said.
In addition, Freund said, the modern concept of race is inseparable from the systemic racial hierarchy hundreds of years in the making. Simply put, changing races is not possible, because “biological races” themselves are not real.
Just to point out one bit of mishigass: if you can change gender from male to female, aren’t there “systemic equalities to being born into that gender”? And of course being female is inherited but also comes with a “culture” (societal expectations).
At any rate, Singal is puzzled why transgenderism is not only accepted but applauded, while transracialism is throughly damned:
Maybe I’m an ignoramus on this subject, but it certainly seems like race can be “changed” in a sense in certain outlying instances, at least. A Sephardic Jew who traces his recent lineage to Iraq might “look” “blacker” than a light-skinned African American whose grandparents are all from Nigeria, by the standards of the made-up racial category of American blackness. The Sephardic Jew could perhaps “change his race” by simply starting to claim to people he’s just met that he’s black (when the subject comes up), and the African American could pass as white by doing something similar. In this situation, haven’t they effectively “changed their races,” regardless of the particular “systematic inequalities” they face?
I don’t see why “outlying instances,” where you have some phenotypic traits of the race you want to assume, are the only defensible ones. After all, there are plenty of transgender women who look not like women but men, with beards penises, and so on. Singal continues:
That being said, I can’t even tell whether my example applies, because the article doesn’t really define what is meant by “changing race” in the first place. If race is just a social construct — supposedly the progressive orthodox understanding — why couldn’t you change it? If, on the other hand, all Tran is saying is that the “listen to this subliminal audio to change your DNA” part of this online trend is nonsense, then sure, of course that’s true, but wait, I thought race isn’t genetic anyway, so of course that can’t be what’s meant by “changing race,” except race is somewhat genetic (“inherited characteristics”), and. . . well, I’m kind of lost. It’s hard even to hold this all in your head at the same time.
But despite all this confusion, the article is very clear that whatever race is, and whatever changing your race is, you can’t do it — it’s impossible. That very term is used twice. It’s very important that people recognize that while race is (mostly) a fiction (except when it isn’t, because it has a partial genetic footprint), you just can’t change yours.
Why? I’ve never quite understood that. The article contains a lot of somewhat perfunctory-seeming moralizing about how some people are offended by the idea of someone changing race, the overarching theory, I think, being that you can’t “identify into” an oppressed group, but “this thing offends people” is obviously not the same as “this thing is impossible to do.”
In the end, there is no rational argument against transracialism that I can see that isn’t also opposition to transgenderism. And since I have no beef with transgenderism, neither do I with transracialism, so long as it’s honest. And I think Rachel Dolezal was honest.
The real reason that people oppose changing races, and oppose it no matter what kind of change you’re making, is that for some reason transracialism offends people, as if race is a proprietary characteristic, somehow coded in your being, rather than, as transracial opponents contend, a social construct. And even if race is biologically real—and Luana Maroja and I contend it is to some extent, so is sex. If you argue that a biological man can be considered a real woman, or be accepted as one, why can’t a white person be accepted as black?
Singal argues—and he may be right—that race has become such an important part of people’s identities that it simply cannot be changed, though that doesn’t seem like a good reason to me. After all, gender is also an important part of people’s identities. And so Singal argues that people should take transracialism seriously, and, if they oppose it, give us serious arguments why. He ends with a jeremiad against the ubiquity of race as the essential characteristic of people:
It seems pretty obvious to me that the only way out of racism, in the long run, is for people to recognize that race is mostly made up. Even if it’s not a complete fiction (see haplogroups), of course it’s bad to see people as “black” or “Asian” or “Latino” rather than, first and foremost, individual human beings. These categories are much too broad and they’ve done far more harm than good.
But this view feels moribund in progressive spaces. Instead, it’s important to talk about race all the time. Someone with dark skin is capital-b Black, and this is a very important part of their identity, because race is an essential component of each individual’s identity. Race is so important that we don’t dare violate its sanctity by crossing boundaries that are best left alone.
Doesn’t it seem obvious that this obsession — that’s what it is, at this point — is going to have downsides, in the long run? Shouldn’t mainstream journalism outlets demonstrate some appetite to actually investigate this worldview? Or is the point of mainstream journalism to simply remind everyone, over and over and over, what good progressives are supposed to believe?
27 thoughts on “Jesse Singal sees no problem with transracialism”
Since it is totally unclear just how many or what races there are, then it is not so obvious that you can’t change your race. People change their nationality all the time. In addition, ‘Hispanic’ is considered a racial identity in the US, I understand. Since ‘Hispanic’, if it means anything, means ‘Spanish speaking’ if you speak fluent Spanish does that make you ‘Hispanic’? What about a mixed-race person who is roughly 50-50 black and white (father black, mother white, or vice versa)? Who is to say that they can’t decide that they are not black but white, or vice versa? It would seem to me to be a heck of a lot easier in many cases to change your race than to change your gender.
South Africa had racial identification officials during apartheid. I just hope we don’t go down that route here.
These points of course underscore the ‘social construct’ part of ‘race’.
In the US, by tradition, ‘Hispanic’ does not mean ‘Spanish speaking’ as you suggest; the social construct instead means something more like ‘descendants of people from former Spanish colonies’ including Mexicans, Cubans, and various Central American countries.
And the social construct for ‘black’ includes anyone with any known recent African ancestors (the ‘one-drop rule’). In such cases the construct eclipses the underlying genetics.
I’m a former US Census Enumerator, and the US Census considers “Hispanic” to be an ethnicity, not a race, Thus, one can identify as a Black Hispanic, for example, from the Dominican Republic; or a white Hispanic, say, from Peru.
The US has (going back to colonial times before there was a US) always operated under a system of hypodescent. Although we no longer strictly enforce the so-called “one drop” rule, anyone with discernably non-white features or skin tone is automatically assigned by society at large to the racial group traditionally deemed to be subordinate or inferior, be it black or Asian or south Asian or native American or Inuit or what have you. Even though these assignments no longer carry the same stigma they once did, they form nearly as much an iron law as they ever did.
I strongly suspect that even if transracialism’is accepted, it won’t really help black people (yes, some light-skinned black/biracial people will be able to escape racism, but that’s always been true) since racists care about phenotypical characteristics, not how someone identifies. I suspect that pretty much every transracial person will be a young, privileged white person who wants to feel oppressed (although there might be a real- life Uncle Ruckus out there who identifies as white.)
… get into Harvard.
In Toronto the English public school board (TDSB) is changing their entrance to specialty high schools from merit to lottery with 20% of the places set aside for “students self-identifying as First Nations, Métis, Inuit, Black, Latin American and Middle Eastern”
Self-identifying could imply a student can choose how one identifies. This is only the first year for this so as far as I know there hasn’t been problems with the students’ self identification as they won’t start arriving in class till September but what a mess this could produce if they start challenging students self identification.
Fifty-eight Canadian universities are signatories to the Scarborough Charter and are ramping up efforts to hire hundreds of new professors. Those jobs will be advertised only to academics who self-identify as black or indigenous. Approximately zero of those universities have a process in place to ask questions about those identities. Expect many newly-discovered racial identities among the applicants, and a lot of uncomfortable questions on search committees about whether some applicants are really black enough, and who the pretendians are.
Sephardic Jews in Iraq?? That’s trans-racialism right there!
“Race is a social construct with no basis in reality…” – J. Singal
This is an inaccurate description of social constructionism (creationism) about race, because this view doesn’t deny that race has some basis in reality, but only that its basis is /natural/ reality rather than /social (cultural)/ reality. Racial constructionism (creationism) is different from racial nihilism, according to which there are no races at all—neither natural nor social ones. According to the former, races do exist as sociocultural artifacts.
“Social construction” causes a similar problem in the conflict between Feminism and Queer Theory – feminism posits a socially-constructed “woman” (DeBeauvoir). Queer Theory subverts that position to declare sex a material “prison” to be dissolved and replaced with “gender”(Butler)/”gender identity”(Stoller, Money).
I don’t see a logical reason to oppose transracialism, but since it is a new social phenomenon, some people will be OK with it, others opposed—whether there are good reasons or not. Perhaps transracialism will eventually be accepted as people get used to the idea, as was the case with gay marriage.
I guess you can always identify as the Latino race, unless you look too Asian.
No, we know why someone like Dolezal is hated. Not because of feigned oppression, but because she took advantage of the obvious privileges that come with being black in America. I recall a Sailer column in which he explained that generations ago, non-white people tried to be classified as white by the American government. Nowadays, immigrants wish to avoid this fate, and the Obama administration was interested in creating a new MENA race, eligible for preferential treatment.
The logical contradiction of Progressive doctrine is dramatized by a one typical behavior of DEI officials: they routinely create a shitstorm over any hint of “blackface”. Remember the business at U. Michigan about a class including Lawrence Olivier’s film of Othello?
But transgenderism, which is precisely analogous, is OK, and in fact lauded.
Rather than launching into my usual trans-species joke, I will note why trans-racialism is so verboten. Our host mentions it in passing: “Race is so important that we don’t dare violate its sanctity.” The key word is important, that status prized above everything by the officials, consultants, writers, gurus, and grifters of the DEI industry.
Absolutely, Jonb>. Blackface is verboten, but “womenface”, aka drag, with its fatuous and offensive portrayal of “femininity” is not only acceptable in libraries, kindergartens, etc, but something to be encouraged. Very logical and “progressive”…
Oops, formatting fail.
The CRT literature (citation on request) specifically calls – not to replace the “class” in Marxism with, but rather “center” race, in CRT formulation.
I think that is why the materialist “socioeconomic class” will, at best, be put in a footnote or two in CRT’s corpus of literature to use as a Trojan Horse in its Motte and Bailey colonialization of institutions.
If you can appropriate someone’s sex, then why not their race, their culture or anything else that isn’t yours by birthright?
I know a woman who is 3/4 white and 1/4 black (her father is white and her mother is 1/2 white). She has blonde hair, blue eyes and fair skin. You would not know that she has black ancestry unless she told you. What race is she? Some people would consider her a light-skinned black woman (in the past she would have been called a quadroon or a “high yaller,” but legally she would have been considered black), but some of her black relatives consider her white. Is she both? Neither? How about someone who is 1/2 black? As mixed-race families become more common, the notion that race is a fixed category will be harder to defend.
Materially, sure, why not – make your skin green for all anyone should care.
But that is not the explanation for “all this”. All “social construction” does is make a thing malleable for ideological subversion. The limits of that are probably ossified in CRT literature at this point. However, the ideological view that makes this conundrum clear is Marxism hear me out I have literature to back this up and poststructural philosophy makes this comment long it’s not my fault:
Marxism requires an oppressed minority for radical revolutionary spirit (bold is common Marxist language).
1. Race:
Herbert Marcuse complained that advanced capitalism killed such spirit in the working class. His solution : look for that spirit in “the ghetto populations”, e.g. Black Liberation at that time (Marcuse, One-Dimensional Man (1964), and An Essay on Liberation (1969). BTW if you wondered why CRT sounds sort-of racist, especially as directed at Blacks in The United States, there’s the origin.
2. Sex
The relevant identity “in power” is simply cis-heteronormativity. The relevant minority is composed of destabilized dysphoric individuals, including “trans” and “pre-trans” subjects for radicalization, with a key distinction:
Due to classical liberalism, homosexual life is acceptable, and no longer a target for radicalization. Yes, homosexuality is less common than heterosexuality but is no longer oppressed in theory and law. To back that up, I cite Queer Theorist Eve Kosofsky Sedgwick’s How To Raise Your Kids Gay (1991, 2004), or commentary on that in Hannah Dyer, Global Studies of Childhood 2017, Vol. 7(3) 290–302.
Thus, “detransitioners” or resolved dysphorics who adapt homo or hetero sexuality become the oppressor majority on Marxism’s view. Queer Theory needs people to become Queer, not homosexual or normative. A keen interest in debunking sex (citation on request) would be consistent as well.
This comment long because that’s how poststructuralist/Marxist literature plays the game. If it comes up again, I’ll just link to this post instead of rewriting it – or make addenda as appropriate.
It’s interesting that Singal here appears to be recreating a Genderist idea: that the way to eliminate sex discrimination is to deny the sexes exist and say they’re mostly made up. If anyone can identify into a category — be it race or sex — then the category no longer has any power to pigeonhole individuals into stereotypes. The roles of Oppressor and Oppressed will vanish.
But Singal points out the inherent contradiction. If you identify into a category because this is Who You Are and it’s very, very important that people not think you’re white when you’re really black or not think you’re a man when you’re really a woman — then the categories are strengthened, not weakened. And when the categories become such a Big Deal, along come the stereotypes. It’s inevitable.
It’s harder I think for Critical Social Justice Advocates (notice how I’m not saying “the woke”) to claim that we are all born with an internal knowledge of whether we’re white, Asian, black, etc because that sounds a bit too obviously racist.
Transracialism is nothing new…
Look at the popularity of J-roc, the character in the TV-series Trailer Park Boys, who self-identifies as Black, and everybody accepts it going back some twenty years. On a lark, four years ago I looked into this question, as the National Census was going around with its questionnaire. On the website, there’s a page about race, and how you should answer questions about your race, if you choose to do so.
From the web-page , ALL-CAPS is mine:
What is Race?
The data on race were derived from answers to the question on race that was asked of individuals in the United States. The Census Bureau collects racial data in accordance with guidelines provided by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and these data are BASED ON SELF-IDENTIFICATION.
The racial categories included in the census questionnaire generally reflect A SOCIAL DEFINITION OF RACE recognized in this country and not an attempt to define race biologically, anthropologically, or genetically. In addition, it is recognized that the categories of the race item include racial and national origin OR SOCIOCULTURAL GROUPS. People may choose to report more than one race to indicate their racial mixture, such as “American Indian” and “White.” People who identify their origin as Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish may be of any race.
OMB requires five minimum categories: White, Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, and Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander.
Aside the fact that at least the US Census agrees you can self-identify, I see nothing wrong with transracialism. In fact, I think it’s an opportunity for culture-jamming the whole woke/DEI movement (which is obviously why they are against self-identification of race). Personally, I self-identify as hispanic, because I love the food, the latin music / dancing, the laid-back culture… but alas, “biologically” I’m Prussian and white as the driven snow!
I tried to get the Census web page text to be italic, but couldn’t figure out how to do it. The last paragraph is mine.
To get text to be italic, bold, etc. you need to use the html tags. Unfortunately I can’t use them here to show you what I mean as WordPress won’t like it.
Basically less-than symbol, then i, then greater-than symbol to turn on italics and then less-than symbol, then backslash, then i, then greater-than symbol to turn them off again.
Bold is the same but with b replacing i. Hope that helps – and makes sense!
dang it the link didn’t stick either: https://www.census.gov/topics/population/race/about.html
“Instead, it’s important to talk about race all the time. Someone with dark skin is capital-b Black, and this is a very important part of their identity, because race is an essential component of each individual’s identity. Race is so important that we don’t dare violate its sanctity by crossing boundaries that are best left alone.”
Singal is making a very important point. To state the obvious: we have the voluminous and endless discussions of race in its all its aspects because people consider it important regardless of what science says. Racial identity and the resulting tribalism is so important in the United because it explains much of the polarization that is tearing the country apart. But, why is it so important? I think its appeal is due to it creating a sense of self-esteem and self-worth in people that lead lives that are stressed and lack meaning. Young men and women whose lives seem to have no promising future are prime examples of how racially focused extremist groups recruit their membership.
Fortunately, not all people disaffected with their lives turn to racial identity to find meaning in their lives. Some find meaning by identifying with other groups, such as exhibiting a truly fanatical allegiance to a sports team. How they feel about themselves is reflected in the success of their team. Such a belief is totally irrational, but at least the most zealous fans do not bring AK-47s to the stadium (as of yet) and is relatively benign. In any case, all people seek validation of the worthfulness of their lives. If this cannot be accomplished by individual achievement then they look for external validation. The apparent blessing by society of racial identity as being important is pernicious because it ranks high with religion, ethnic identity and hyper-nationalism as a source of social discord and violence.