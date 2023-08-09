Reader Bruce Cochrane sent me this photo yesterday with an explanation:

In honor of the day [International Cat Day], I thought you might appreciate a picture of our international cat, Luna Mew. She is a refugee Burmese from Ukraine, brought to us by way of Hungary, Slovenia, Austria, The Netherlands, Boston, and finally the Cincinnati airport, where we met up with her “cat nanny”. She’s a wonderful little cat, and as she see, she loves playing with a feather on a stick while Rommel looks on.

He also added that he has eight cats.

When I asked whether this was related to the war, and what was involved in adopting a Ukrainian cat, Bruce wrote this:

Yes, this is definitely war related, and all the credit in the world goes to Burmese Cat Rescue of America (based in Minnesota) for orchestrating this. Apparently, Ukraine is home to a number of Burmese breeders, and they have been trying to get their cats to safety. In this case, there were a total of eight cats, mostly kittens from two litters. A total of 3-4 cat nannies flew to Vienna, where they picked up the cats for transfer to the states and their final destinations. And while in Europe, they got their initial shots and were neutered, so while the cost of this was substantial, it wasn’t as bad as the amount charged seemed to be. And after a few days of recovery and adjustments, she’s worked out terms with our other cats.

That’s a lot of work! When I asked Bruce whether less privileged moggies, like non-purebred cats, also get adopted, he said he’s trying to find out.