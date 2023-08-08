J. K. Rowling literally erased from Seattle Museum display of Harry Potter

An exhibit about Harry Potter at the Seattle Museum of Pop Culture (which elected Rowling to its Hall of Fame some time ago), has now omitted any mention of the author of the Harry Potter books. And you know why: J. K. Rowling is mistakenly seen as a transphobe. No, she’s not a transphobe, and doesn’t hate or preach against trans people, but is simply protective of some “women’s spaces”, and that’s good enough to demonize her.

This shameful episode, a literal cancellation, is described in the Daily Fail (click below to read), but is supported by a crazy blog post written by exhibition project manager Chris Moore (post also below), who happens to be transgender. The post calls Rowling “she-who-must-not-be-named” and “you-know-who”, which of course your mind immediately replaces with “J. K. Rowling”. And Moore’s accusations are beyond lunacy: they are confected in a hateful way to make Rowling seem as odious as possible. I happen to think Rowling is courageous, and, although she’s rich and famous, has still been distrubed by viscious attack by genuine haters who don’t seem to understand (or willfully misunderstand) her position. Of course attackers have free speech, and can say what they want (short of defamation), but that won’t stop us from thinking that they’re deeply misguided.

A Seattle Museum has airbrushed JK Rowling from its hall of fame and Harry Potter exhibition over her gender-critical views. The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Washington hit out at the famous author and accused her of holding ‘super hateful and divisive’ opinions. It defended its decision to remove all references to Rowling, 58, in a lengthy blog post on Saturday. The museum still has Harry Potter memorabilia on display but any mention of the author of the franchise has been airbrushed. Rowling has faced criticism for her views on transgender issues after she argued women should not be fired for believing biological sex is real.

Some of the actors in Harry Potter movies have taken a stand against Rowling:

. . .[Daniel] Radcliffe who shot to fame playing Harry Potter in the film series last year said young fans had been ‘hurt’ by Rowling’s views on trans issues. While Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, said: ‘trans women are women, trans men are men’. Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger, donated money to transgender lobby charity Mermaids in 2020 and asked her Twitter followers to do the same. Rowling has received abuse online for her gender-critical views and in 2021 she said she received ‘enough death threats to paper my house’ after trans activists leaked her address online and staged a protest outside it. She has spoken out about her concerns making it easier to legally change gender over the safety concerns of biological women. The author was extremely critical of former Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s attempts to change the law to allow people to self-identify without a medical certificate. A MoPOP spokesman said told The Telegraph: ‘MoPOP is proud to support our employees and unequivocally stands with nonbinary and transgender communities. In an increasingly divided world, pop culture can unite, inspire, and spark important conversations. ‘Education and creative expression are the heart of our mission and in our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, we strive to elevate those that are left out of the mainstream pop culture conversation, by amplifying voices and stories that are not always seen on museum walls.’

Now, read this piece of agitprop by Moore published in the Museum of Pop Culture’s blog (click below).

An excerpt will give you the tenor of this unhinged and hateful piece. Bolding is Moore’s:

There’s a certain cold, heartless, joy-sucking entity in the world of Harry Potter and, this time, it is not actually a Dementor. We would love to go with the internet’s theory that these books were actually written without an author, but this certain person is a bit too vocal with her super hateful and divisive views to be ignored. Yes, we’re talking about J.K. Rowling, and no, we don’t like that we’re giving her more publicity, so that’s the last you’ll see of her name in this post. We’ll just stick with You-Know-Who because they’re close enough in character. Her transphobic viewpoints are front and center these days, but we can’t forget all the other ways that she’s problematic: the support of antisemitic creators, the racial stereotypes that she used while creating characters, the incredibly white wizarding world, the fat shaming, the lack of LGBTQIA+ representation, the super-chill outlook on the bigotry and othering of those that don’t fit into the standard wizarding world, and so much more. We’re going to be focusing on You-Know-Who’s transphobic views in this blog post because she’s really doubled down on them lately.

Fat shaming? Lack of LGBTQIA+ characters, racial stereotypes, the “white wizarding world”, and “othering”: this person is really trying to collect everything he can to throw at Rowling, hoping some of it sticks. And so Moore then raises the possibility of genocide of trans people, which is insane:

While the Harry Potter series is a major player in the pop culture sphere, we wanted to give credit to the work of the actors, prop makers, and costume designers in our Fantasy gallery. We learned that You-Know-Who was a problem, which is why you’ll see the artifacts without any mention or image of the author. After all, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are all incredibly vocal allies. Should we forget their work now that the original author is terrible? I’m not even talking about “separating art from artist” but giving credit where it’s due. I’ll never be able to purely enjoy Hagrid or Stephen Fry again because of their support of the author, but I’ll always be a wreck when Dumbledore… y’know. No spoilers. Besides, there’s plenty about Dumbledore that I’ll be a wreck about.

Even poor Stephen Fry is demonized for defending Rowling. According to the rest of the blog, the Museum is now trying to figure out what to do about Rowling’s earlier election to the Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame. For the nonce they’ve kept her in there while removing her name from the exhibit about the things that got her elected:

You-Know-Who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 before she became the face of trans-exclusionary radical feminism (TERF). If you keep looking in there, you’ll see other figures with questionable if not downright disturbing pasts. But what does that mean? Are MoPOP’s hands tied on something that is in our building? Again, it’s complicated. For the time being, the Curators decided to remove any of her artifacts from this gallery to reduce her impact. It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s what we were able to do in the short-term while determining long-term practices.

Odds are that they’ll find a way to remove her, but I’m betting that Rowling doesn’t give a rat’s patootie about this.