Saturday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Catur Saturday, August 5 2023, and in a week I’ll be waking up in Guyaquil, Ecuador, getting ready to fly to the Galápagos. It’s National Oyster Day, celebrating a great food that was once cheap but now has become pricey because of climate change and overfishing.

It’s also Green Peppers Day, National Underwear Day, International Blues Music Day, National Jamaican Patty Day, National Mustard Day, and Mead Day.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the August 5 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*The WaPo describes “5 things that Trump’s Jan. 6 indictment week tells us about the 2024 election.”

No candidate can escape the specter of Jan. 6 Republican Party leaders have spent much of the past two years hoping to just move on from Jan. 6 — and urging Trump (in vain) to stop talking about the 2020 election. This week made clear that nobody can escape it. Trump faces a criminal trial over his role in efforts to overturn the election that culminated in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And former vice president Mike Pence, who was invoked more than 100 times in the indictment, has been forced to lean into making the Jan. 6-centric case he had long declined to emphasize. . . . 2. Trump may losing control of the clock Trump’s legal team has made clear it would prefer his federal criminal cases don’t go to trial before the 2024 election. While that remains possible with the classified-documents case in Florida — set for trial in May but subject to delay, in part thanks to the new superseding indictment and the care required in handling sensitive material — the Jan. 6 case in Washington, D.C., may be a speedier affair. 3. Ron DeSantis is running out of ideas July was not a good month for the Florida governor. The presidential race was actually mostly static for his first month as a candidate, but since then he has gone from trailing Trump by nearly 30 points in the Republican primary to trailing by nearly 40 points. He’s now competing just to be in second place in states like Iowa and South Carolina, after polling close to Trump as recently as February, before he was officially running. 4. Trump’s woes have not helped Biden Despite all the legal drama surrounding Trump, polls this week suggested that the GOP might be as competitive as ever in the 2024 general election. A New York Times/Siena College poll showed Trump and Biden tied at 43 percent in a prospective matchup, despite most recent quality polls giving Biden a small edge. 5. Republicans won’t desert (or vouch for) Trump There has been little in the way of a merit-based defense of Trump after this latest indictment, as was the case after the previous two. And relatively few Republicans have actually gone to bat for him in any significant way — at least compared with the way they did when the federal government searched Mar-a-Lago a year ago. But in this case, the tepid pushback is arguably more pronounced. Number four is what irks me the most. There are now about 78 charges against Trump, and more are on the way—some of them felonies. And yet his supporters aren’t put off in the least. What kind of person would want a man like that running the country—a man who tried to subvert the Constitution? I still don’t get it.

*Russia’s most famous political dissenter, Alexei Navalny, has just had another 19 years added to his prison sentence (currently serving 11 years in a labor camp at age 47). It’s a purely political move meant to shut the guy up, and it’s a horrible act by Russia.

Russia’s leading opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, faces possibly the rest of his life behind bars after a court sentenced him to a further 19 years in prison, in what he said was a blatant attempt to intimidate anyone tempted to follow in his footsteps.

The latest charges included allegations that Navalny had incited and funded extremism and had spurred minors to break the law, in addition to a charge that he was trying to rehabilitate Nazism—a potent allegation in Russia, which prides itself on its defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. The state prosecutor had requested Navalny be sentenced to 20 years in prison. The sentence was handed down by a visiting court in the correctional colony where Navalny is being held in the Vladimir region, not far from Moscow, Russia’s state media agency TASS reported. Judge Andrei Suvorov ordered that the sentence be served at a special-regime colony, the agency said. These facilities typically house dangerous criminals who are highly likely to reoffend and those serving life sentences, according to TASS, and enforce more stringent conditions, including restrictions on freedom of movement, communication and how prisoners can spend their free time. Let’s see: 30 years of hard labor in a Russian camp at age 47. . . This means that Navalny won’t leave that camp except in a box. And there’s nobody we can trade for him, as he’s Russian. He’s a brave man, but I never would have gone back to Russia if I were him. (He was poisoned and recovered in Berlin.) Here’s his stalwart tweet: 19 years in a maximum security penal colony. The number of years does not matter. I perfectly understand that, like many political prisoners, I am sitting on a life sentence. Where life is measured by the term of my life or the term of life of this regime. The sentencing figure… — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) August 4, 2023

*The U.S. versus Sweden soccer match at the Women’s World Cup takes place tomorrow, and if you are willing to get up early, you can see it on Fox News. I will of course report the results tomorrow a.m.

Viewing Information

Date : Sunday, August 6 | Time : 5 a.m. ET

: Sunday, August 6 | : 5 a.m. ET Location : AMII Park — Melbourne, Australia

: AMII Park — Melbourne, Australia TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (try for free) and Fox Sports app

Fox | fubo (try for free) and Fox Sports app Odds: USA +115; Draw +215; Sweden +245

What that means: “The United States are +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) in the latest USWNT vs. Sweden odds, with Sweden the +215 underdogs. A draw is priced at +215.”

The odds are on the U.S. team.

After earning a berth to the knockout stage with a 0-0 draw against Portugal in its final Group E match, the U.S. Women’s National Team will face Sweden in the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The USA advanced out of Group E unbeaten and in second place after earning a 3-0 win against Vietnam in its World Cup opener, followed by a thrilling 1-1 draw against Netherlands and the tie with Portugal. Sweden claimed the first seed in Group G after winning all three of its matches, and the two will now play at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne/Naarm, Australia at 7 p.m. AET on August 6 (5 a.m. ET; FOX, Telemundo, Universo and Peacock) for a berth to the tournament quarterfinals. The winner of the match will face the winner of the August 5 contest between Japan and Norway, which kicks off at 8 p.m. NZT/4 a.m. ET at Wellington Regional Stadium. The U.S. has allowed only one shot on target thus far in the tournament, which happened to be the opening goal by the Dutch on July 27, which also marked the first time the USA has trailed in a World Cup match since the 2011 Quarterfinal against Brazil. Sweden advanced to the knockout rounds as the winners of Group G, its fourth consecutive Women’s World Cup advancing out of the group and eighth overall in nine World Cup appearances. Like the USA, Sweden played the entirety of the group stage in New Zealand, playing two matches in Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-tara and one in Hamilton/Kirikiriroa

*The judge in Trump’s latest case admonished him not to talk to any potential witnesses that may appear at the trial. As Colleen Long at the WSJ notes, following the judge’s order could be very difficult for the Trumpster.

It was a routine part of a federal court hearing: The defendant was told not to discuss the case with any witnesses without lawyers present. But there’s nothing routine about this case. The defendant is Donald Trump, accused of orchestrating a conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The potential witness pool is vast and includes members of the former president’s inner circle deeply involved in his reelection campaign, including some currently on his payroll. His lies about the election — which form the basis of the charges — are repeated in nearly every speech he gives. “The standard language may not work here, when you have thousands of Americans who could be witnesses and he continues to have daily contact with people who may be involved,” said Laurie Levenson, a law professor at Loyola Law School of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. “Everything is more complicated in this case because of who the defendant is, what he has done and that he wants to be president again.” As his campaign unfolds, the potential witness pool in his latest case is very broad. The congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot could offer some insight — those interviews spanned more than 1,000 people, and included some of Trump’s closest advisers and family members, including his daughter Ivanka and his son Donald Trump Jr. So it’s possible he may already be talking about the case in front of witnesses.

Unless it’s a witness whose appearance already seems likely, I don’t think this will be a big no-no for Trump. He’s already in it up to his eyeballs, though, despite the fact that some think that this new case against him may be weak.

*As always, I’ve stolen three items from Nellie Bowles’s weekly news summary at The Free Press. Her column this week is called “TGIF: Everyone’s a fraud.”

→ Okay, last crazy headline: Apparently ISIS is anti-gay the same way as America’s conservative Christians are.

As Seth Mandel summarized it: “Iran hangs gays from construction cranes because America still has separate sports leagues for men and women.” I think a lot of the young newspaper writers who argue America is just as bad as Al-Qaeda and that our conservatives are literally ISIS should simply go visit Syria. Frolic in Egypt. Rock out in Yemen. When an American soldier saves you, I doubt you’ll be worrying about whether he’s a Southern Baptist.

Mandel’s sarcastic comment is right on the mark. Israel is the only Middle Eastern country where being gay is not a crime or a violation of religious dogma, but Israel is the country most demonized by the Authoritarian Left. They never seem to deal with the freedom that LGBTQ+ people enjoy in Israel, or, when they do, they call it “pinkwashing”: a mere show designed to display Israel’s tolerance.

→ Yikes, Biden: The president’s approval rating is really low.

But given the competition, I’m not sure it means much. Like, Dianne Feinstein’s daughter now has power of attorney over the 90-year-old, but the woman is still a sitting senator. No one likes our leaders, but no one likes the alternatives either. And so, a proposal: Artificial Intelligence Feinstein and Biden take office. Let the flesh and blood retire. AI Biden can give a few comforting malarkey quotes, and we’ll be none the worse off. AI Feinstein will finally break that glass ceiling (the robot president one), and all young girls will be inspired also to upload their consciousness. I’m tearing up already. → Everyone’s disabled now: Do you want to get into college but you don’t have any Native American heritage? Have you considered being disabled? Look at the growth in the number of students claiming to be mentally ill now:

Now, this could be an opportunistic movement, as I’ve joked above. Or, and this is the more alarming idea: this could be real. We could genuinely be seeing a rise in disability among young people. Mull that for too long and you’ll join me staring at this wall. A nice wall. Nice and blank forever.

Oh hell, I have to add this one, too. We need more lawsuits like this one!

→ Finally, a lawsuit for me: Taco Bell is being sued for misrepresenting the amount of meat in their Crunchwrap Supreme. The plaintiff: Frank Siragusa, who went to the Bell and was pissed off. Look at these lies. TGIF salutes Frank.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is monitoring Andrzej’s cognition:

Hili: Did you forget something again? A: Yes, the car keys. Hili: I’m starting to worry about you.

In Polish:

Hili: Znowu czegoś zapomniałeś? Ja: Tak, kluczy od samochodu. Hili: Zaczynam się o ciebie martwić.

From Merilee: a Scott Metzger cartoon:

From Nicole (it’s not always a toxic relationship):

From Beth, a harbinger of upcoming trials (except that Trump may well not testify):

From Masih: Read about some of the punishments imposed on women who flout the hijab laws:

1) Iranian authorities announced that only in four months, over 800 women were jailed or fined for not wearing the hijab. Witness some of the inhumane sentences against Iranian women, reflecting a pattern that extends beyond recent months. 2) Last week, a woman was sentenced to… pic.twitter.com/zcFwGWBN2U — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 3, 2023

From Malcolm: cat refuses kisses:

No, thank you 😾 pic.twitter.com/j5L74IQe3l — No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) August 2, 2023

From Barry; is this frog really playing?:

From Luana. World Swimming has finally done the rational thing (this was actually in late June). And they’ve proposed an “open” category.

World swimming’s governing body has banned trans identifying men from competing with women, starting Monday! Lia Thomas is banned from competing with women. 🥳👏🥳👏🥳👏🥳👏🥳👏 pic.twitter.com/6xlaiTngJZ — LGB 🏳️‍🌈 (@theLGBgroup) August 3, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial a 14 year old girl gassed upon arrival with her family:

5 August 1928 | A French Jewish girl, Bella Rubin, was born in Paris. She arrived at #Auschwitz on 19 July 1942 in a transport of 1,000 Jews deported from Drancy together white her mother Marta and a younger sister Micheline. They were all murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/yrbV6hI63P — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 5, 2023

Tweets from Professor Cobb. First, a giant wave and a lovely surfer ride. The Google translation is below:

A colossal 30 meter wave caught by genius surfer Mason Hyce Barnes in Nazaré, Portugal! Lose your balance and get hit by such a titan and it’s a serious accident almost assured. Such a mass of water can literally shatter every bone in your body. It takes quite a pair to try to tame such a monster!

Une vague colossale de 30 mètres prise par le surfeur de génie Mason Hyce Barnes à Nazaré au Portugal ! 🇵🇹🌊 Perdre l'équilibre et se faire happer par un tel titan et c'est l'accident grave quasi assuré. Une telle masse d'eau peut littéralement vous briser entièrement tout les… pic.twitter.com/3olelWtXAF — 🌍 Le Contemplateur (@LeContempIateur) August 2, 2023

They sleep for about ten minutes at a time.

How a seal sleeps pic.twitter.com/1NqVH6yeEZ — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) August 4, 2023

And a lovely leopard family:

The Sibuye female with her cubs. 🎥 by ranger Pieter van Wyk #safari #leopards pic.twitter.com/uLpTX858RE — MalaMala Game Reserve (@mala_mala) August 2, 2023