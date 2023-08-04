Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a sunny Friday, August 4, 2023 and National Chocolate Chip Day. And here’s the world’s biggest chocolate chip cookie, baked in North Carolina and measuring 101.61 feet across!
It’s also Coast Guard Day, Assistance Dog Day, Braham Pie Day (Braham is a city in Minnesota considered the state pie capitol), National White Wine Day, and International Beer Day. Here in Illinois, it’s Barack Obama Day, as he was born on this day in 1961.
Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the August 4 Wikipedia page.
And there’s a Google Doodle today (click to go to sites) celebrating the life and work of Altina Schinasi (born on this day in 1907, died 1999), described as “a US sculptor, filmmaker, entrepreneur, window dresser, designer, and inventor. She was best known for designing what she called the “Harlequin eyeglass frame”, popularly known as cat-eye glasses.” Vanity Fair has a piece and a video showing her describing the glasses.
Da Nooz:
*Trump appeared in a D.C. court yesterday afternoon and of course pleaded “not guilty” to the four felony counts involved in the January 6 election denial and insurrection.
Speaking briefly at Reagan National Airport after his arraignment Thursday, former president Donald Trump slammed the indictment as a “persecution” and called it “a very sad day for America.”
Trump, who held an oversized black umbrella as a light rain fell, also criticized Washington itself.
“It was also very sad driving through Washington, D.C., and seeing the filth and the decay and all of the broken buildings and walls and the graffiti,” he said. “This is not the place that I left. It’s a very sad thing to see it when you look at what’s happening.”
Trump noted that polls showed him with a substantial lead in the Republican presidential primary and baselessly accused President Biden of using the indictment as a way to hamper a would-be political rival.
“We can’t let this happen in America,” he said. “Thank you very much.”
I haven’t lived in the D.C. area for years, but I find it hard to believe that the filth, decay, and graffiti all happened in the last three years. As for “we can’t let this happen in America,” if he’s referring to him being indicted, my response would be YES WE CAN, AND WE DID. It’s to America’s eternal shame that this string of indictments hasn’t put a dent in Trump’s approval ratings. Oh, and there’s this:
Former president Donald Trump was allowed to leave court without travel conditions, and no cash bond was required. U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya ordered, however, that he must not violate federal or state law while awaiting trial and that he must not communicate with anyone known to be a witness, except through counsel or in the presence of counsel.
I wonder if she was thinking of Trump’s attempt to intimidate state officials into giving him the number of votes he needed to win the 2020 election.
*Why haven’t Trump’s six co-conspirators in the January 6 case been indicted? The NYT gives some hints:
Some were household names, others less familiar. Among them were Rudolph W. Giuliani, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell.
On Tuesday, most of these same lawyers showed up again — albeit unnamed — as Mr. Trump’s co-conspirators in a federal indictment accusing him of a wide-ranging plot to remain in office despite having lost the election.
The appearance of the lawyers at the center of the case suggests how important prosecutors judged them to be to the conspiracy to execute what one federal judge who considered some of the evidence called “a coup in search of a legal theory.”
The lawyers’ placement at the heart of the plot while remaining uncharged — for now — raised questions about why Mr. Smith chose to bring the indictment with Mr. Trump as the sole defendant.
In complex conspiracy cases, prosecutors often choose to work from the bottom up, charging subordinates with crimes to put pressure on them to cooperate against their superiors. It remains unclear precisely what Mr. Smith may be seeking to accomplish by flipping that script.
Some legal experts theorized on Wednesday that by indicting Mr. Trump alone, Mr. Smith might be seeking to streamline and expedite the case ahead of the 2024 election. If the co-conspirators were indicted, that would almost certainly slow down the process, potentially with the other defendants filing motions and seeking to splinter their cases from Mr. Trump’s.
“I think it’s a clean indictment to just have Donald Trump as the sole defendant,” said Soumya Dayananda, a former federal prosecutor who served as a senior investigator for the House Jan. 6 committee. “I think it makes it easier to just tell the story of what his corrupt activity was.”
Another suggested theory is that this intimidates the yet-to-be-indicted, making them ponder cooperating with the prosecution lest they wind up indicted like Trump. Only time will tell.
*From reader Jez: “Unlike the female shot putter competing in the hurdles the other week, there’s no excuse for this terrible performance.
Somalia’s sports minister publicly apologized Wednesday and ordered that the chairwoman of the national track and field federation be suspended after a seemingly untrained female sprinter represented the African country at the World University Games in China and took more than 20 seconds to finish a 100m race.
Minister of Youth and Sports Mohamed Barre Mohamud said his ministry did not know how 20-year-old Nasra Abukar Ali was selected to compete in the women’s 100m at the student games in Chengdu on Tuesday.
The ministry separately released a statement directing the Somalia Olympic Committee to suspend national athletics federation chairwoman Khadija Aden Dahir amid allegations that Nasra Abukar was a relative of hers and was given the chance to compete at the games because of that.
. . .Somalia’s university union said it had not sent any runners to China as part of an official Somali team.
A video of the agonizingly slow run by Nasra Abukar was shared across social media and Mohamud said that the performance was embarrassing for Somalia.
In her qualifying race, Nasra Abukar was immediately left behind by the other runners and finished about 10 seconds after the winner. Despite being dead last, she did a little skip in the air as she crossed the finish line.
You can see the race in this tweet. The Somali “sprinter” just lopes along like a aged Sunday jogger.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports should step down. It's disheartening to witness such an incompetent government. How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It's truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally. pic.twitter.com/vMkBUA5JSL
But let’s cut them a break: things are tough in Somalia these days.
*The WSJ is kvetching about the U.S. team’s performance at the women’s World Cup: “Will the real U.S. women’s soccer team please show up?” The article gives reasons for the teams lackluster performance so far, though of course there’s a note of U.S. jingoism that I’m slowly abandoning (I’m rooting for underdog Colombia now.)
The USWNT’s [US Women’s National Team’s] struggles aren’t hard to see. Even if you don’t know football from North American football, you can tell something looks off.
There’s a case that this is progress, that a Women’s World Cup run is no longer an USWNT given, that global soccer is catching up and threatening decades of dominance. Brilliance is starting to flicker elsewhere, and new powers are coming. Look at the rise of a team like Jamaica, which knocked out Brazil. Or South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, into the knockout for the first time.
It’s fresh theater, a broader product, good for the game. Not long ago, only a handful of nations had a chance to knock off the USWNT. Now potholes lurk everywhere, like Portugal, which Tuesday came within a closing-minutes thuuuuunnnk off the post from sending the U.S. women home from New Zealand in their worst loss ever.
Well, that shows why there are more good women in the Cup than ever, but the U.S. team still looks off, and that isn’t explained by that theory, which is the Wall Street Journal’s. As jingoists, they lay some of the blame on American nay-sayer, but then admit that the U.S. women’s team isn’t up to snuff:
Some of this blowback is overheated, tinged with politics and Schadenfreude from USWNT detractors who don’t intend to watch a minute of action. But the vibe is undeniably different. The USWNT is a historic success story, a program built on the pillars of Title IX, transforming women’s sports in this country, successfully achieving pay equity with the men’s team and minting celebrities like Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.
They have had their wobbles and setbacks (no Olympic gold since London 2012) but come World Cup season they reliably turned into Marvel characters. For all the hand-wringing at the moment, they still have a shot at figuring this out and becoming the first team, men’s or women’s, to ever win three consecutive World Cups.
But it’s feeling like a reach—and not just because here come the Swedes, a nemesis which beat the USWNT at the Rio and Tokyo Games. The 2023 U.S. team has indeed been underwhelming. It meanders, it plays with little urgency or even a clear strategy. Anyone who woke up at 3 a.m. ET for the 0-0 Portugal result and managed to stay awake should be studied by scientists. The team looks stuck between the USWNT of the future and the USWNT of the past, as its present slips away.
I’d love to watch the Sweden game, though I don’t really have a dog in that fight (as I said, I’m rooting for the very low underdog Colombia). I guess I’m not tribalistic enough to be caught up in the success or failure of the USWNT.
*CNN reports that the Burgess Shale in the Canadian Rockies, famous for preserving soft-bodied animals, has now yielded what seems to be the world’s oldest known swimming jellyfish:
The oldest examples of swimming jellyfish, which lived in Earth’s oceans 505 million years ago, have been discovered high within the Canadian Rockies. Researchers found 182 fossils encased within the rock of the famed Burgess Shale fossil site.
The fossils belong to a previously unknown species of jellyfish, called Burgessomedusa phasmiformis, that shows just how evolved these creatures already were millions of years ago.
The exceptionally well-preserved fossils are a remarkable find, given that the soft-bodied animals are made of 95% water. The jellyfish measure about 8 inches (20 centimeters) in length.
A study detailing the findings was published Tuesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
The paper is below; click to get a free look:
Here’s a reconstruction from the paper along with its original caption:
From the paper:
Burgessomedusa possesses a cuboidal umbrella up to 20 cm high and over 90 short, finger-like tentacles. Phylogenetic analysis supports a medusozoan affinity, most likely as a stem group to Cubozoa or Acraspeda (a group including Staurozoa, Cubozoa and Scyphozoa). Burgessomedusa demonstrates an ancient origin for the free-swimming medusa life stage and supports a growing number of studies showing an early evolutionary diversification of Medusozoa, including of the crown group, during the late Precambrian–Cambrian transition.
Here’s a remarkable impression fossil from the paper but reproduced by CNN. This could only have been made by a fairly rapid deposition of very fine sediment over the jellyfish. The Burgess Shale continues to yield remarkable creatures!
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is bored:
A: Where are you going?Hili: I have to change environment, I’m bored by this one.
Ja: Dokąd idziesz?Hili: Muszę zmienić środowisko, tu już mi się znudziło.
From Barry (I can’t make out the cartoonist:
From Nicole:
And from Craig, who found a “no diving” sign at the dry end of his local pool:
Retweeted by Masih. Will this guy get in trouble?
Star Iranian footballer Voria Ghafouri: “no weapons can defeat armed brains.” https://t.co/p7TfDddH2E
From Emma Hilton, who speaks truth through snark:
Menstruation does have a sex though. https://t.co/08m87YmOXq
— Emma Hilton (@FondOfBeetles) August 3, 2023
From Malcolm; kittens learning to walk. I think they’d do better on a rug!
Kittens still learning how to walk 🥰#cat #cats #animal #animals pic.twitter.com/ICTkX23yK5
From Barry, heterospecific buddies:
From the Auschwitz Memorial: a tweet I retweeted:
Anne Frank, of course, was only one of many Dutch Jews murdered by the Nazis. Betty Mol, however, was gassed upon arrival. The Nazis murdered more Jews from the Netherlands than any other country: roughly 115,000. https://t.co/Y4daEy8DTf
Tweets from the dapper Dr. Cobb. The first one shows surreptitious snogging:

Wait for it.. 😊
Wait for it.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Nq0KGpDNO4
Seriously? The original article proposing that schizophrenia may be due to demonic possession is here.
The "Journal of Religion and Health" is still seriously discussing the possibility that schizophrenia may be caused by demons https://t.co/EkeZz8G5JM pic.twitter.com/rwefJaHBYp
— Neuroskeptic 🇺🇦 (@Neuro_Skeptic) August 3, 2023
Sound up. The only thing missing is a trail of slime. (Sound up.)
Trump is being treated in a way that conservatives despise when the criminal is someone else. I think everyone knows what I mean – the bending over backwards.
Indeed, as they say.
“The Nazis murdered more Jews from the Netherlands than any other country: roughly 115,000.”
When I heard Trump yesterday, I was surprised since it was one of those rare times I agreed with him: It was a very sad day for America. It was very sad that he had done the kind of thing I expect from politicians in a banana republic, and forced this response for the first time in our history. I am very angry with him for doing that to this country. It would only have been worse if he was allowed to get away with it. I also agreed we can’t let this happen in America . . . again. Future politicians that would think of doing the same thing need to know it is a very bad idea. If we can’t manage to make him pay for his crimes (even if only a decade of house arrest), I fear for the country’s future.
Of course, he had to ruin it with his comment about Washington DC, where I had much the same thought about how unlikely it was and said something that means “cow manure” to the screen. So he managed to make two statements I can agree with, but I strongly suspect not for the same reasons, and another that sounded like just another of his many lies.
I suspect that (in addition to seeking to streamline the case for trial) special counsel Smith chose to identify the six unindicted (though unnamed) coconspirators in the indictment for evidentiary purposes.
Federal Rule of Evidence 801(d)(2)(E) provides that statements of a defendant’s coconspirators — statements, that is, made during the course of and in furtherance of the conspiracy — do not constitute hearsay, but are admissible against a defendant, just the same as though the defendant had made those statements himself. (The legal theory underlying this rule is that, by joining a conspiracy, each of the coconspirators thereby becomes the agent of the other coconspirators.)
In addition, given that at least five (and perhaps all six) of the referenced coconspirators are lawyers, identifying them as coconspirators in the indictment makes plain that none of their conversations with Donald Trump during the course of the conspiracy are covered by the attorney-client privilege, but are subject to that privilege’s crime-fraud exception.
Also, having these lawyers identified as coconspirators in the indictment makes it that much more difficult for Donald Trump to put on what’s known as the “good faith reliance on the advice of counsel” defense at trial, since, if the defendant and the lawyer are coconspirators in a crime, the defendant could not have relied on the lawyer’s advice in good faith.
All I can say about the many, many Trump indictments is that it is clear this is being done because the man is Trump. That’s not justice, and most people, from the polls, seem to understand that. If one says that anything is justified to keep Trump from being President again, one is saying that even democracy should be sacrificed.
If “they” could do this to Donald Trump, then “they” could do it to anyone. That is ironically true (provided certain events inspire the indictments). That last bit in parentheses does not occur to most people in the polls.
No. What’s clear is that if the man were not Trump indictments would have come sooner than they have and the man would have been serving time in jail before now.
Have you read the indictments? Fake news? Fake evidence? Or do you believe that a President conspiring to subvert election results is no big deal?
Leaving aside your absurd contention that there is a conspiracy to “get” Trump, you seem to have little faith in the jury system or perhaps Trump’s ability in finding competent attorneys. Certainly, if Trump or his attorneys were convinced of his innocence, they would press for trials as soon as possible as opposed to their tactic of delay, delay, and delay some more.
Please refrain from language like “absurd”; we are neighbors here.
Nonsense. These indictments are being done because of what Trump did. No other president has attempted to stay in office illegally after losing an election. No other ex president attempted to keep highly classified documents, handled them as poorly and refused to cooperate and return them when given ample opportunity to do so. Nobody made Trump do these things and he verbally attacked others for doing less than he has. It would be an injustice if he weren’t prosecuted for what he has done, and I would expect anyone else who did the same things to be prosecuted the same way.
The attempted-coup charges brought against Donald Trump on which he was arraigned yesterday were an absolute necessity to deter future incumbent presidents who lose their bid for reelection — Democratic or Republican — from making all manner of illegal attempts to remain in office despite the election results.
Imagine, if you will, that in 2000, after losing in 5-4 in the US Supreme Court, Al Gore had solicited Florida Democrats to submit a bogus slate of electors naming him the Florida victor, then convinced at least one of his former colleagues in the US senate to object (as some members of the House did) to the legitimate Florida election results, and declared himself (as the sitting US vice president with the constitutional duty of tabulating the electoral college votes) the actual winner of the 2000 election.
How would that have sat with you, DrB? Just the regular putsch and pull of electoral politics?
Republicans would have gone ballistic, and rightly so. This nation must never tolerate such unlawful and unconstitutional conduct by the legitimate loser of a presidential election — by either Donald Trump or anyone else.
Nice.
Ken, I have a question.
All this stuff about Jack Smith, Biden, Garland, etc. doing this “just because it’s Trump” – I thought indictments had to be issued by the grand jury, based on probable cause. Aren’t grand jury members just ordinary citizens? Doesn’t there have to be some evidence to base indictments on?
If that is the case (maybe I’m wrong, so please explain) even though the Trumpers would like to blame this on politics, it seems like there has to be some substance behind the accusations.
I find the right-wing’s silence on Trump’s campaign basis for “retribution” and DeSantis’ statement yesterday that “on day one, we will slit throats”, interesting. They seem to be saying, once again, that dishing it out is fine, but being on the receiving end is not.
Thanks for any clarification.
Linda
I think that Trump should have been indicted, but I also believe that Bill Clinton should have been indicted for perjury. My middle-aged brain seems to remember that all Democrats agreed with me then, didn’t they?
Oh, that’s right. It was about sex, and all is fair in life’s oldest game. It surely was never about a president committing a felony and undermining a key principle by which we try to establish and maintain trust in the judicial system.
If Trump, who was “allowed to leave court without travel conditions,” flees to another country to avoid prosecution, would that, at least, prevent him from running for president?
There is something in the law known as the “fugitive disentitlement doctrine.” I’m confident that that law would be interpreted to prevent a fugitive who absconds from justice from holding federal elective office in the United States.
I was thinking Russia would be the perfect place. Seek asylum from his mentor, Putin and they could live happily ever after. Dr. Brydon could provide articles on this to all the fans back in the U.S.
“Menstruation does have a sex though.”
Prediction: Some trans women will start saying that they identify as “people who menstruate.” Why not? If “people who menstruate ” becomes the new term for the sex formerly known as “women ,” then that’s how they’ll want to be recognized.
Some TW already claim to suffer from PMS/PMT and India Willoughby has claimed to have a cervix…!
That poor Somali runner! It was unfair to set her up for such an embarrassment. She’s the one who deserves the apology.
The Burgess Shale continues to amaze because of the exceptional preservation of soft parts. I’ve never seen it. It’s the paleontologist’s Galapagos.
“And the Trump goes on, the Trump goes on. Drums keep pounding a rhythm to the brain. La de da de de, la de da de da….” Maybe the co-conspirators will flip in plea deals and throw Trump under the bus. By blaming advice of council for his travails, he’s doing that to them. Turnabout is fair play, and that may be what’s needed if the co-conspirators want to avoid jail.