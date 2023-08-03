A Kiwi zoologist decries the erosion of science in New Zealand

It’s rare when a Kiwi scientist writes an article calls out the erosion of their country’s science by an overly worshipful attitude towards “indigenous ways of knowing” (Mātauranga Māori in New Zealand). Over at BreakingViews.co.nz, Auckland zoologist Brian Gill blasts the tendency of New Zealand’s science societies to kowtow towards “other ways of knowing.”

How did he get away with this? Because he’s retired, of course. As the Kiwi who sent me this link said, “Our critics will say that all of these articles are written by white, male boomers. However, retired members of this group are basically beyond retribution. I know retired scientists who totally agree with us yet are afraid to say anything.”

Here’s a few excerpts from the piece:

It’s the perfect time for science groups to promote science’s history and philosophy, and make clear the power of the modern scientific method. The Royal Society of New Zealand (RSNZ) publicises individual science projects that it funds. But it and other science groups seem strangely silent on the benefits of science thinking generally. The RSNZ [Royal Society of New Zealand], formerly our science academy, in 2010 amalgamated with the Humanities Council. It now focuses heavily on Maori and Pacific culture and identity, and promotes what it calls “multiple knowledge domains” with science rather off to one side. The RSNZ rejected the Listener letter-writers’ “narrow and outmoded definition of science”. That’s the former science body responding under influence of the humanities, which often portrays science as merely one of many world views, all equally valid. It’s a serious problem that New Zealand now lacks an academy devoted solely to science. The New Zealand Association of Scientists (NZAS) claims to be “an independent body that stands for and advocates for science and scientists”. Yet, after the letter of the “Listener Seven”, the NZAS seemed to have a new ideological purpose. Instead of supporting science and the letter-writers, it stated in its press release that science “has an ongoing history of colonising when it speaks over Indigenous voices” and that matauranga Maori (traditional knowledge) has “equal importance and role in scientific work”. In the new school science curriculum the Ministry of Education has included “mauri” (a mystical force that some believe is present in animate and inanimate objects). Other cultures have a similar concept (“vitalism”) but in Europe it was discredited as part of science in the early 1800s. Shamefully, the science organisations have been tight-lipped on this important issue in science philosophy, seemingly unwilling to defend science thinking in schools. Perhaps they consider science too powerful to need promotion. Or they may feel that too strong an advocacy for the scientific method makes other world views look inadequate. They might just be falling in line with the current attitude of the liberal (some say “illiberal”) left, that “Western” institutions deserve no praise.

Gill goes on to list some of “the characteristics of science” which, he said, are too often neglected by those promoting or adjudicating science in New Zealand. They include Universality, Evidence, Endless Scrutiny, Objectivity, Grand Theories, Openness and Publication, and Neutrality (science itself cannot “colonize,” “marginalize,” or “oppress”). The paragraph below, for example, shouldn’t need saying, but it does—over and over again—in New Zealand.

1) Universality. Modern science has roots in Asia and the Middle East as well as in Europe so it isn’t “Western”. Science today is an international and universal endeavour. There is only one kind of science and it has no national, regional or cultural varieties. Talk of “Western science” or “Indigenous science”, meaning particular kinds of science, betrays poor understanding. Concepts can be part of science only if they are known and understood around the world by scientists irrespective of cultural background.

This is largely ignored in New Zealand, where “indigenous science” is conceived of as something different from (though perhaps complementary to) “Western science.”

Yes, it was a huge mistake to bring humanities into the RSNZ, because it is largely the humanities folk who are destroying science in New Zealand with jargon-laden articles about how “western science” should be coequal to indigenous science in schools, and are involved in a large indigenous grab of power and money that will give Māori “ways of knowing” (which include tradition, superstition, religion, and morality) and workers unwarranted control over science curricula and projects.

Have a look, for example, at some of the Marsden Fund grants given in 2021 to Kiwi investigators. The purpose of these grants is to “support excellence in science, engineering, maths, social sciences and the humanities in New Zealand by providing grants for investigator-initiated research.” Millions of dollars handed out!

Now don’t get me wrong: there are plenty of other grants that involve real science. (I didn’t even go through the whole list of 2021, and I see a similar pattern in 2022‘s awards.) But you can see how indigeneity and wokeness have invaded an institution formerly devoted to promulgating science, with the real damage being the millions of dollars diverted from real science into projects that seem unproductive. I doubt that a huge infusion of money was given to the RSNZ to support projects like those above, so it’s likely that this is a real diversion from real science.

Make of it what you will, but the Royal Society of New Zealand has become a joke. How to fix it? Gill suggests a start:

All these characteristics describe a brilliant system with a unique and pre-eminent role in modern society, but our science bodies seem too coy to tell us. Perhaps the RSNZ should de-merge to release science from the stifling embrace of the humanities. Or the RSNZ could at least allow its “multiple knowledge domains” to speak separately even if at times they contradict each other. We may need a new organisation: “Advocates for Science”. It would be for those prepared to put science thinking ahead of social justice activism.

What would that represent? Well, as in the joke, “What do you call a thousand lawyers at the bottom of the ocean?” the answer is “A good start.” Unfortunately, the RSNZ is beyond redemption, and they will never, ever “de-merge”, nor even allow its multiple knowledge domains to speak separately.” That last idea is not a good one, anyway, for it assumes that “other-ways-of-knowing” projects will still be funded.

The grants above, and similar ones, total millions of New Zealand dollars (each worth 61¢ US).