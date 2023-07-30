The decline and fall of high school debating in America

From Matthew Yglesias’s Substack site Slow Boring comes a frightening article by Maya Bodnick describing what’s happened to high-school debating in America. It’s turning into an exercise in “critical theory”, with judges telling contestants in advance what kind of politics they favor, the debaters ignoring the assigned topic, and debaters speaking so fast you can’t understand them. Further, many of the debaters advocate a dismantling of America, no matter what system they’re talking about.
It’s a far cry from the kind of debates we see at Oxford or Cambridge, or that Hitchens and others have engaged in. And because Bodnick tells us that many famous current politicians (e.g. Lyndon Johnson, Nancy Pelosi, and John F. Kennedy) honed their skills in high-school debating, this change bodes ill for the future politics of America.
Here’s Bodnick’s take on what’s happened:
In a traditional debate round, students argue over a topic assigned by the tournament — for example, “The U.S. should adopt universal healthcare.” One side is expected to argue in favor of the motion (the affirmation side), and one against (the negation side). However, in recent years, many debaters have decided to flat-out ignore the assigned topic and instead hijack the round by proposing brand new (i.e., wholly unrelated to the original topic), debater-created resolutions that advocate complex social criticisms based on various theories — Marxism, anti-militarism, feminist international relations theory, neocolonialism, securitization, anthropocentrism, orientalism, racial positionality, Afro-Pessimism, disablism, queer ecology, and transfeminism. (To be clear, traditional feminism is out of fashion and seen as too essentialist.)
These critical theory arguments, known as kritiks, are usually wielded by the negation side to criticize the fundamental assumptions of their affirmation side opponents. Kritik advocates argue that the world is so systematically broken that discussing public policy proposals and reforms misses what really matters: the need to fundamentally revolutionize society in some way. For example, if the topic was “The U.S. should increase the federal minimum wage,” the affirmation side might provide some arguments supporting this policy. But then the negation side, instead of arguing that the government shouldn’t raise the minimum wage, might reject spending any time on the original resolution and counter-propose a Marxist kritik.
Here’s an example of how the negation might introduce this kritik:
Revolutionary theory is a prior question — the aff [proposal about raising the minimum wage] is irrelevant in the grand scheme of capitalism… [You as a judge should] evaluate the debate as a dialectical materialist — you are a historian inquiring into the determinant factors behind the PMC [first affirmation speech] — The role of the ballot is to endorse the historical outlook of the topic with the most explanatory power… Vote negative to endorse Marxist labor theory of value.
Or, if the topic was “The U.S. should increase troops in the Korean DMZ,” the negation might choose not to argue against the resolution and propose a securitization kritik:
Securitization is a political decision that discursively constructs certain phenomena as threats to justify their management and extermination. The practice of security erases alternate perspectives through the dominance of Western rationalism, permitting unchecked violence against alterity. We should use this round to create space for an epistemological multiplicity that breaks down dominant discourses of North Korea.
These are two examples of negation kritiks. Additionally, sometimes the affirmation side kicks off the debate by proposing a kritik — they don’t even bother advocating for the original resolution! For example, let’s say the original topic was “The U.S. should impose a carbon tax.” The affirmation side could decide to throw the resolution out the window and instead argue for an Afro-Pessimism kritik:
Western societies are structured on Enlightenment-era philosophy that fundamentally does not value Black people as people, and defines them as slaves. Even though documents like the Constitution have been amended to end slavery, it created a society that is rotten to the core, and the only way to fix it is to burn down civil society.
These kinds of kritiks are starting to dominate the two main platforms for high-school debates, “Policy” (now 67% kritik) and “Lincoln-Douglas (now 45% kritik).
In response, people started two new and more traditional debate forums: Public Forum and Parliamentary. But critical theory is starting to invade both of these, too. And they’re self-reinforcing, for as debaters age and become coaches and judges, “kritik” debates became more common.
What’s scary is how the judges publish in advance the kind of arguments they favor. Here’s a list of judges’ preferences from the 2023 “Tournament of Champions” debate (the winning debate from that contest is in the video below):
- “Love the K, this is where i spent more of the time in my debate and now coaching career, I think I have an understanding of generally every K, in college, I mostly read Afro-Pessimism/Gillespie, but other areas of literature I am familiar with cap, cybernetics, baudrillard, psychoanalysis, Moten/Afro-Optimism, Afro-Futurism, arguments in queer and gender studies, whatever the K is I should have somewhat a basic understanding of it.”
- “Before anything else, including being a debate judge, I am a Marxist-Leninist-Maoist… I cannot check the revolutionary proletarian science at the door when I’m judging… I will no longer evaluate and thus never vote for rightest capitalist-imperialist positions/arguments… Examples of arguments of this nature are as follows: fascism good, capitalism good, imperialist war good, neoliberalism good, defenses of US or otherwise bourgeois nationalism, Zionism or normalizing Israel, colonialism good, US white fascist policing good, etc.”
- “…I’ve almost exclusively read variations of Marxism-Leninism-Maoism… I find these arguments to be a valuable and fun tool in debate and am happy to evaluate these debates to the best of my ability.”
- Kritik vs. kritik debates are “currently my favorite type of debate to judge. My literature knowledge is primarily concentrated in Marxism, Maoism, and proletarian feminism, and I have a baseline familiarity with postcolonial theory, queer theory, and feminist standpoint theory, but I’m down to evaluate anything as long as it’s explained well.”
- “Ks I have written files on/answering/into the lit for – spanos, psycho, cap, communist horizon, security, fem, mao, death cult, berlant, scranton, queerness, set col…”
- “You will not lose my ballot just for running a K. Ever.”
- “I am frequently entertained and delighted by well-researched critical positions on both the affirmative and negative”
- Kritiks “are my favorite arguments to hear and were the arguments that I read most of my career.”
- “Ks are my favorite!”
This, of course, completely ruins the way that, I think, debates should be to run: winners aren’t supposed to cater to judges’ tastes, but to make the best argument that they’re assigned. And they’re supposed to stick to their topic! In the end, Bodnick tells us why we should fear this trend:
This is what concerns me so deeply about this seismic shift in the debate landscape—and why I would hate to see the Public Forum and Parliamentary formats follow the trajectory of Policy and Lincoln-Douglas. Kritiks promote a worldview with pernicious implications for American politics among a group of people who are likely to end up in positions to have a serious impact on American politics.
When debaters reject the topic and advocate for these critical theories, they choose not to engage in pragmatic policy discussions. Instead, they condemn American institutions and society as rotten to the core. They conclude that reform is hopeless and the only solution is to burn it all down. Even if they’re not advocating for kritiks, in order to succeed at the national level, debaters have to learn how to respond critical theory arguments without actually disagreeing with their radical principles.
High school debate has become an activity that incentivizes students to advocate for nihilist accelerationism in order to win rounds. It’s the type of logic that leads young people to label both parties as equally bad and to disengage from electoral politics. What most normal people think debate is about — advocating either side of a plausible public-policy topic — is no longer the focus. With kritiks taking a larger share, debate is increasingly societally rejectionist. Too often the activity is no longer a forum for true discussion, but a site of radicalization.
Now surely you’re going to want to see an example of the new style of “kritik” debate. A championship debate is below, and note how fast the debaters talk. This is very common now, and I don’t know how either listeners or the judges can even make out what’s being said. As Bodnick notes:
These formats were started as a response not only to critical theory, but also to speed debate — often a related phenomenon. If you watch any of the examples of kritiks that I’ve linked to, it’s likely you will not be able to understand what the debaters are saying because they’re talking so fast. I abhor this trend, but it’s not the focus of this article.
So I give you a good example in the video below:
This was the championship debate at the 2023 Tournament of Champions Lincoln-Douglas Debate Tournament between Muzzi Khan and Karan Shah. The decision is a 2-1 for the affirmative (Dombcik, Kiihnl, *Schwerdtfeger). The 2NR goes for the Kant NC.
At the University of Kentucky’s 2023 Tournament of Champions, held earlier this month, senior Muzzi Khan won the national championship in Lincoln-Douglas Debate. The topic was “Resolved: Justice requires open borders for human migration.” After an excellent preliminary record, Khan went on to win five single elimination rounds.
You don’t have to listen to the whole hour, but do sample both debaters. Good luck understanding them! The second debater starts at 17:53. They sound as if they’re speaking in a foreign language!
In the 60’s and 70’s we paraded around campus in our Che Guevara tees, waving Mao’s Little Red Book. I can’t speak for others but in my circle this was mainly a ritualized mating dance to attract the right kind of attention. After graduation we all got jobs on Wall Street or at Daddy’s office, and the world somehow continued to turn. Performative hipper-than-thou radical politics name -dropping was a parlor game practiced at all the best colleges by people who then went on to law school and Big Law firms.
The debate judges in 2023 spouting about “Afro-pessimism”, “revolutionary proletarian science,” and “violence against alterity” are more than likely highly privileged, coddled, upper middle class kids who are anxious to prove something to their peers- and, hopefully, shock their parents a bit. The chance that they will go on to “burn it all down” after graduating from Brown is zero.
This is a game, and I’m not sure it’s that different from the games we played when we were their age, although it’s too bad they are now wrecking high school debate. “People over 30″ have always thought the young were ” a bunch of nihilists”- because they take their BS at face value.
In the ’60s and ’70’s, young people were acting out against the establishment. But here the establishment itself is entering very strange territory.
As for the video: This is not a debate but a silly speed-talking competition. It seems “rapid-fire talk”—machine-gunning words & sentences at opponents—has become part of Woke rhetorics.
Not just Woke rhetorics. I’m thinking of the rapid-fire delivery of such right-wingers as Ben Shapiro and J. Warner Wallace. I call it Gish Gallop on steroids.
Can’t speak to Shapiro because I’ver never watched any of his presentations but J Warner Wallace is much better than the two losers in that video. He does employ the Gish gallop, but he communicates his points very effectively, even if he progresses to the next one before anybody has had time to analyse the previous one critically.
see comment above. Debaters were talking that fast 40 years ago.
oops. Rather, see next comment (#3)
With regard to “note how fast the debaters talk”: this is something that’s been going on for decades in policy debate, even when I was a high school debater way back when (and college debaters are even faster, but more intelligible).
They were speaking that fast 40 years ago? And even if they were, it’s simply ridiculous.
Yes they were. And not saying that it isn’t ridiculous. Just not a recent development
It must be that the judges must have the printed text of what the students are saying. I don’t see how else this could have worked.
Judges–and debaters–have to be very good at understanding what is said and writing it down quickly. In the “cross-examination” time, it is common for the other side to ask for clarification/explanation and even to see the printed version of the sources they are quoting (what is referred to as “evidence” which is quotations from various sources). And at the end of the debate, judges sometimes also ask to see the written version of the evidence.
When I was at what Americans call high school, I took part in some debates, even a couple of competitive ones. The reason I did it was to try to develop some public speaking skills. As a teenager, I was terrified of speaking to large groups of people.
I kind of lost interest because the judges tended to be a bit fickle. We lost one debate because, although are arguments were better, the other side put on a better performance. We lost another debate because although we did a better presentation, the other side had better arguments.
Anyway, the nonsense described in this article would go away instantly if the judges behaved honestly. If you were penalised for not addressing the topic, the so called “kritiks” would instantly disappear. The talking too fast to be understood would instantly disappear.
Talking of talking too fast, when I read the article, I assumed it meant things like the “Gish gallop” where you fire off a number of points in rapid succession and then, when your opponent fails to address every single one of them in their rebuttal, you claim victory. I was not prepared for what happened in the video you linked at the end. That was completely ridiculous. It wasn’t a debate, its was speed reading. Were there any adults in the room? How can anybody think that what they were doing had any value whatsoever?
That thing Americans call high school. Yes that thing just before they go to the bank for loans.
Actually, they do exactly what you expected. They reel off a bunch of arguments, and if the other side doesn’t refute one of them, the first side says the point has gone uncontested and must be considered correct.
The rapid speaking part of this is ridiculous. But it is great training to learn how to prepare logical arguments based on evidence. Lincoln-Douglas debate, referred to in the blog post, was created to have another debate option that emphasized oratory skill as well as logic.
You have six comments on this thread. Please read the Roolz and try not to dominate this discussion. Thanks.
As for “preparing logical arguments based on evidence,” I’m not impressed when the debaters are allowed to completely ignore the question and talk about something else.
That “debater” sounded like the auctioneer at a cattle market.