Sex 2: Dawkins vs. Rose on whether there’s a sex binary

Here’s the second sex post of the day.
Yesterday’s New Statesman, a liberal UK paper, has dueling essays by Richard Dawkins and Jacqueline Rose on whether there’s a sex binary (Dawkins says “yes,”, Rose “no”). I won’t go into into Dawkins’s background, as he’s a familiar figure here, but will note that Rose is a linguistics professor at Birkbeck College and “is known for her work on the relationship between psychoanalysis, feminism and literature.” One could argue that that’s not a background that allows one to pronounce on biological matters, but I’ve never been a big one for using bona fides as arguments.
The paper’s intro to the two essays is just this:
Note: We asked two thinkers to address one of the most vexed questions of our time: “What is a woman?”
Here, Richard Dawkins argues that biological sex represents a “true binary”. See here for Jacqueline Rose on why that binary should be challenged.
That’s not exactly two essays that answer the question, but who cares? Whether or not sex in animals is binary—and it is—is indeed a “vexing question,” but not because the biology is ambiguous. It isn’t. It’s vexing because people refuse to accept the binary nature of sex in animals (and nearly all plants) because it is wrongly seen to cast aspersions on people whose gender (note: not sex), does not conform to a
binary of gender, in which there is more variation than in sex. This is something that Luana Maroja and I discuss in our Skeptical Inquirer paper (point 1), and I won’t go into it further, except that the biological definition of sex rests solely on gamete size, with males having small, mobile gametes and females large immobile gametes. Our paper also discusses why this distinction is made, and its biological implications. It also discusses why the sex binary has nothing to say about the societal aspects of gender.
If you think Richard has lost his elegance both prose and biological explanation with age, this article should dispel it. Click to read (it’s free):
It’s a succinct but engaging discussion of why the sex (gamete) binary evolved, the various mechanisms (environment, chromosomes, temperature) that lead to the binary, and the confusion around gender, a confusion between its linguistic and sociocultural uses, on top of which is extra confusion that I discussed in the last post—about what gender even means as a human behavioral/mental phenomenon. But he insists on a sex binary.
There’s only one small slip-up I found, and that’s where Richard says this (my bolding):
Obviously, Klinefelter (always male) and Turner (always female) individuals must be eliminated from counts of intersexes, in which case Fausto-Sterling’s estimate shrinks from 1.7 per cent to less than 0.02 per cent. Genuine intersexes are way too rare to challenge the statement that sex is binary. There are two sexes in mammals, and that’s that.
But genuine intersexes don’t challenge the statement that sex is binary. They aren’t classifiable as “male” or “female” (the author whose figures we relied on uses morphology or chromosome constitution as the criteria for “intersex”) but nor do they constitute a third sex. They are developmental anomalies that are not exceptions to the male/female binary. As Luana and I wrote:
Further, developmental issues can sometimes produce people who are intersex, including hermaphrodites. Developmental variants are very rare, constituting onlyabout one in 5,600 people (0.018 percent), and also don’t represent “other sexes.”
The binary abides.
But except for that quibble, the essay is on the money. Read it for yourself, learn some biology, and I’ll reproduce the ending:
. . . gender dysphoria is a real thing. Those who sincerely feel themselves born in the wrong body deserve sympathy and respect. I was convinced of this when I read Jan Morris’s moving memoir, Conundrum (1974). As what she called a “true transsexual”, she distanced herself from “the poor cast-aways of intersex, the misguided homosexuals, the transvestites, the psychotic exhibitionists, who tumble through this half-world like painted clowns, pitiful to others and often horrible to themselves”. Under “misguided” she might have added today’s unfortunate children who, latching on to a playground craze, find themselves eagerly affirmed by “supportive” teachers, and au courant doctors with knives and hormones. See Abigail Shrier’s Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters (2020); Kathleen Stock’s Material Girls: Why Reality Matters for Feminism (2021); and Helen Joyce’s Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality (2021). Many of us know people who choose to identify with the sex opposite to their biological reality. It is polite and friendly to call them by the name and pronouns that they prefer. They have a right to that respect and sympathy. Their militantly vocal supporters do not have a right to commandeer our words and impose idiosyncratic redefinitions on the rest of us. You have a right to your private lexicon, but you are not entitled to insist that we change our language to suit your whim. And you absolutely have no right to bully and intimidate those who follow common usage and biological reality in their usage of “woman” as honoured descriptor for half the population. A woman is an adult human female, free of Y chromosomes.
***************
And so onto Rose’s essay (click to read):
It’s immediately obvious that Rose and Dawkins are talking at cross-purposes, with Rose willing to accept transgender women as equivalent to biological women, and asserting that the denial of this is harmful. She takes the ability to change genders as somehow casting aspersions on the sex binary. Rose also layers all kinds of historical arguments on the word “woman,” none of which do anything wotjh refuting Dawkins’s arguments. It’s as if we have two different essays addressing two different questions. I’ll give some of Rose’s statements to show this (the bold headings are mine):
The argument from feminism:
Being a woman is at risk of becoming a protected category, as the binary man/woman hardens into place. This is happening even though it has always been a central goal of feminism to repudiate the very idea of womanhood, as a form of coercive control that means the end of freedom.
“Womanhood” here is clearly not the same thing as “biological woman”, but a gender stereotype. And there are plenty of feminists who accept the sex binary, even today! Finally, at least in the U.S. “sex” is a protected category.
The argument from societal pressure and aging:
It was Simone de Beauvoir who famously wrote, “One is not born a woman, but becomes one.” Whatever biology may dictate, becoming a woman is something that society, not nature, enjoins on all humans biologically classified as female, as it casts its oppressive diktats over them, mind, body and soul, layer upon layer. But the still-radical edge of de Beauvoir’s statement conceals its more conservative premise – “they become one” – which implies that “becoming a woman” is something that biological females, one way or another, manage to do, however restrictive their lives then become (de Beauvoir’s crushing account of those lives remains unsurpassed). Meanwhile, the idea that “female” is some kind of primordial condition remains, as if it were the bedrock of all the limitations to follow.
If a woman is an “adult human female,” then “becoming one” simply means becoming an adult. But what Rose is talking about here appears to be women conforming as they grow up to stifling social expectations. Again, this has nothing to do with the sex binary. In fact, note that Rose alludes to a sex binary here when saying “all humans biologically classified as female.” She reinforces this shortly thereafter:
To assume that “female” is a neutral biological category is, therefore, historically naive and racially blind. It not only drastically limits the options, but trails ugly histories behind it. The point is not to deny biological difference, but to refuse to wrench the term from the historical forces through which it takes on its myriad lived shapes.
What, then, is the biological difference she’s talking about? Isn’t it the sex binary?
The argument from transitioning. To Rose, changing genders, or “transitioning”, is more evidence against the sex binary. But in fact it isn’t, as transitioning usually means members of one biological sex adopting the traits of another. The question isn’t whether you can do that, but whether humans fall into two discrete classes at birth:
Far from being inevitable or always welcome, rigid sexual differentiation is one of the most insidious features of our social/sexual arrangements, grafting itself on to the biological body like a parasite. Challenging the binary by transitioning becomes one of the most imaginative leaps in modern society. Research published this June found that roughly 7 per cent of people changed sexual identity and/or orientation in the course of a six-year period in the UK. And that proportion is rising. According to the same study, the impulse to change sex does not show any sign of declining with age. People over 65, especially women, are almost as gender-fluid as the young. This suggests that the neat division of humans into women and men for most of a life is deferred by youth for as long as possible. Change then becomes permissible in old age when the individual has fulfilled the task of sexual conformity, which can then be left behind.
Transitioning may be challenging the binary, but it in no ways effaces it.
It’s very clear that Rose seems to accept that you’re born as male or female, but then society puts all kinds of complications on that fact, like sexism, the desire to transition, and patriarchal expectations. Yet none of this does anything to refute what Dawkins says. These are not dueling essays, but essays that have their swords pointed in different directions. One more quote from Rose:
But to claim that sexual differentiation is “reality” surely ignores that “reality” for feminism is something to be negotiated, struggled over, fought against. To claim the right to dictate on this matter is oppressive and omnipotent, and uncomfortably like the patriarchal order that feminism seeks to dismantle.
Here we have the postmodern conception of different realities: the reality of the sex binary that somehow is in contrast with the reality of womanhood as feminists conceive it. But Dawkins isn’t dictating the latter; he’s simply pointing out that people are born into one of two biological classes. If that truth is oppressive to Dr. Rose, well, it’s too bad. At least it gives her a lot of grist for her obscurantist mill.
22 thoughts on “Sex 2: Dawkins vs. Rose on whether there’s a sex binary”
The language in the two essays is telling. One is persuasive and reasonable, the other is combative and violent.
“Here’s the second sex post of the day.”
So many jokes come to mind, so many are self-censored.
Nah… not gonna do it…
… if there’s a third, I might get in trouble here.
The stamina!
Jerry keeps at it, he’s gonna have to open an OnlyFans account.
It’s quite obvious that one essay is about science and the other is about politics. But I would point out that language itself is a very fluid aspect of any culture or society and may be the genesis of the current debate. And of course, the inability to resolve it as well.
I think debating, arguing about the changing meaning / usage of certain words is quite reasonable. But arguing that science shows that biological sex is a spectrum rather than a binary is quite different. Or, as some seem to argue, science should make that claim whether it’s true or not because that is the ethical thing to do.
That’s my gist. I’m just observing that language here, especially jargon, is getting in the way of communication. I would even propose that people used to converse in “scientific dialect” think differently, not just speak differently. That of course could be applied to the humanities as well. Some philosophy books are impenetrable because of language.
You are correct; two essays on different topics. Also correct that Dr, Dawkin’s writing prowess has not diminished in the slightest. Always first rate.
[sorry this is long but post modernism makes it so ]
Generally, Dawkins has all observational evidence to support the conclusions he puts forth. Empiricism. It is independent of Dawkins. He and no one else “dictates” the observations. His objective is emphatically and principally to understand the world.
Rose has no observations to support the positions put forth. The origin of any “knowledge” Rose puts forth is obscured, and located by self-reflection – gnosis(see below). Nobody else would necessarily find the same “knowledge”. The conclusions entirely depend on Rose themselves to reveal to everyone – only they have the “knowledge”, and it has everything to do with escape from the “prison” (cf. Butler) of the material world / body to attain a spiritual revelation independent of our oppressive society.
This is the full thrust of at least particular post-modern/post-structuralist writers – mysticism made to look sophisticated or erudite. Look at the dissatisfaction with the body, to attain something beyond the body, in the quotes above. It is spiritualism. Further, David M. Halperin instructs to “make the world more gay”, on the basis of that gnosis – transformation of the world to specific ends through action in it. Dawkins has no such interest.
Wikipedia quote on gnosis :
“[Gnosis] It is best known for its implication within Gnosticism,[1] where it signifies a spiritual knowledge or insight into humanity’s real nature as divine, leading to the deliverance of the divine spark within humanity from the constraints of earthly existence.”
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gnosis
Oops – a typos I think :
I meant nobody dictates the observations, and neither Dawkins nor any doctor or scientist is dictating anything.
New Statesman commissioned my piece out of the blue (rather to my surprise) on 29th March. I sent it in on 4th April, having been told it would be published the following week. In the event it wasn’t published for more than three months. I was eventually told the reason for the long delay. Perhaps under pressure from junior members of staff (that’s a pure guess, but it’s a common pattern in publishing today) they had decided they needed to publish an opposing view. They were having trouble finding one, and I think it shows.
I should make it clear that I’m not complaining about the delay. I was treated with the utmost consideration and courtesy throughout. And I think it may be the only piece of journalism I have ever written where my prose was not messed about by the editors but printed exactly as I wrote it. For that I am extremely grateful.
Moreover, I don’t think Jacqueline Rose can be blamed for not replying to my article, because I doubt that she was shown it. Whether she should be blamed for something else – such as writing an article that doesn’t make any coherent sense – is another matter. Perhaps “doesn’t make any coherent sense” is a badge of honour among postmodernists. I wouldn’t know, as I’ve never met anyone who could even begin to tell me what postmodernism is.
Thanks for the article, and thanks for speaking to us here on WEIT.
I’d like to add my thanks to Stephen Warren’s thanks. Also, thanks for your work in general–I just this morning re-started reading “Climbing Mount Improbable,” so it was fun to see you appearing in one of Professor Coyne’s posts today!
The binary abides. Dunno about you, but I take comfort in that.
I was in Manhattan last month, the same day as the Pride parade. As usual, the line for the women’s room at Grand Central was three times as long as the line for the men’s, and I wanted to ask everyone who was dressed for Pride, “If sex isn’t a binary and gender is whatever you want it to be, why are we all lined up like this?” I didn’t say it because I didn’t want to be rude and I do have some self-preservation skills. Anyway, I support people living their truths (within reason), but I don’t understand the insistence that sex isn’t binary.
That wouldn’t be the right Queering?
The intense interest in biological sex is driven by a couple notions:
• the notion that knowledge is, in a profound sense, “a social construct”. Knowledge is not a “social construct”, nor “constructed” as such, as if it comprises some sort of super-organism. Asserting it as such is intended to make genuine knowledge malleable in a way that different social inputs would result in different knowledge.
• language is power (Foucault). I personally take this to mean words are like magic spells everyone says to each other, reifying them as true. A world where everyone talked about three sexes, would mean there are three sexes, so let’s have everyone just do that now to make it true?
• Judith Butler and Foucault write about release from a material/bodily prison. The dissolution of sex – as society inscribes it on everyone’s body as oppression – would aid that objective.
BTW all my comments here are informed from reading New Discourses and all referenced pomo, Marxist, and other primary literature compiled by James “Conspiracy Theorist” Lindsay.
In her essay, Rose wrote:
“As if?” Who’s saying that? Is anyone who defines “woman” as “an adult female” doing so in order to make the point that every sexist limitation society has placed on woman is true? No, not even sexists like Matt Walsh is doing that. It’s just a basic biological definition stripped of anything about how women ought to behave.
Jacqueline Rose, like most Genderists, believes that being female IS the bedrock to all the limitations which once followed. The idea is there’s no way to separate sex from sexism. It’s inevitable and obviously so. People like Dawkins and Coyne who argue that it’s possible must WANT a sexist world. It’s only when nobody can tell who’s a man or who’s a woman that things like rape or men talking over women in a conversation will finally cease. Improvement not only isn’t possible, but saying it IS possible sets us back.
Very confused.
Notice how changing your sexual orientation (which sex you’re attracted to) is casually thrown together with changing your sexual identity (which sex you know you are) as if they’re the same sort of thing. And note how a binary of biological classification is put in the same category as rigid sex roles.
They are not the same sort of thing.
When someone asks “how many human genders are there?” the correct answer isn’t two or fifteen or whatever it’s zero. Human beings have sex but they do not have gender, only words in e.g. French, German etc. have gender. The idea that humans have gender is something invented by the notorious paedophile John Money in the 1950s. The whole idea of using “woman” and “man” to refer to various cultural habits is calculated to cause maximum confusion. It would be like if I went round calling myself black and then clarified this by saying that I like traditional African music and styles of dress. Even trans people, deep down, aren’t interested in “gender”: what they actually want is for society to pretend they have a biological sex different from what they actually have.
+1
“Rose is known for her work on the relationship between psychoanalysis, feminism and literature.”
Sounds like she specializes in obscurantist jargon.
As so often the arguments that are used against the fact that sex is not binary reeks of human exceptionalism which is something that irritates me immensely, It is a form of evolution denying that would be laughable if it came from some religious nut but when coming from a full professor is deeply disturbing. I suspect that if you asked Prof Rose whether evolution is true, she will almost certainly say yes. She bases her argument on only one sexually reproducing species out of how many ? Does her argument apply to chimps? Bonobos? And so on down. She is wrong. Completely wrong but try calling her an evolution denier ….
Dawkins is in very good form.
I got to reading Roses’ essay before your summary of it, and saw too that they were (as expected) facing in entirely different directions in their arguments. Her essay is mainly an emotional one, where what ought to be is going to be molded into existence by simply wishing it to be so. The essay reminds me of how a religious person might muster support for scientific creationism by quoting biblical scripture. As in, you will refer to the scientific peer reviewed literature when you talk about evolution, but my replies about evolution will draw from the Dead Sea scrolls. And she also says things that simply cannot be true. She claims that the term “female” as we biologists use it today originated in the 19th century as a way to refer to female black slaves. No. The term and its meaning goes waay back before that and had nothing to do with slavery. Hippocrates for example wrote about male versus female substances that join to make a new generation. There is more about the history of discovery of biological sex, the discovery of eggs and sperm, and that humans have these things too, that one can read about here: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/j.1439-0531.2012.02105.x.
UPDATE: I just noticed: The article is by Matthew Cobb!!