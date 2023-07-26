Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “calm”, featuring the boys having a faux rethink after talking to the barmaid. But of course, being who they are, they’re unable to change their minds. I wonder how many religious people see those who question them calmly as “evil.” Well, look at Richard Dawkins!
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ rationality
July 26, 2023 • 10:45 am
2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ rationality”
Ooo, good one.
Check out the Demiurge – I know it sounds weird but this is where these ideas – worldly, human-generated ideas – come from :
“According to some strains of Gnosticism, the demiurge is malevolent, as it is linked to the material world.”
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demiurge
There are several videos of Richard Dawkins reading his hate mail which are always… illuminating!
Just feel that Christian love!