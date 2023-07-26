2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ rationality

  1. Ooo, good one.

    Check out the Demiurge – I know it sounds weird but this is where these ideas – worldly, human-generated ideas – come from :

    “According to some strains of Gnosticism, the demiurge is malevolent, as it is linked to the material world.”

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demiurge

