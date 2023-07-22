I got this idea from a friend, whose colleague, aware that the decision to ban race-based affirmative action in college would lead to new workarounds, used Chat-GPT to generate one of those workarounds: the “adversity essay.” That is, the Supreme Court left open the option that, although you couldn’t check a box labeled “race” on your college application, nor could colleges give you a boost simply because of your race, you could still write an essay emphasizing your ethnicity, explaining how it was associated with adversity that eventually led you to become a resilient proponent of DEI. This potential way to evade race-specific admissions has led some to say that many colleges will change their entrance essays (as well as eliminating standardized tests) into questions that can be answered by explaining how you overcame adversity, giving you ample opportunity to emphasize your minority status while not violating the Supreme Court’s standards.
The essay that gave me this idea came from my friend’s colleague asking Chat-GPT this question, “Write a college essay explaining why stubbing my toe in the 4th grade gave me the desire and character to become a neurosurgeon. Make it a good essay, not too stuffy, and mention my background as a child of carnies [carnival workers] as a reason why I have overcome adversity.” The answer was funny, but I didn’t want to just reproduce that exchange.
I decided to use my real ethnicity (99% Ashkenazi Jew) and write a college essay to work around a fictional scenario, a Supreme Court ruling that colleges could not have affirmative action favoring Jews. But my question was based on a real incident: at the school-bus stop in ninth grade in Germany, a group of (American) bullies started calling me a “dirty Jew”. That precipitated the only fistfight I’ve ever been in. I decided to use that incident as the basis of a college-admissions essay. Here’s the question I asked Chat-GPT:
Write a college essay explaining why, when a group of bullies called me a “dirty Jew” in high school, that gave me the will, desire, and character to become a biologist. Make it a good essay and concentrate on how overcoming this adversity was instrumental in my success.
And, sure enough, the AI program came through. Now you tell me why this wouldn’t get me into college!
Title: Embracing Diversity: How Overcoming Adversity Paved the Path to Becoming a Biologist
Introduction
High school, often described as a formative period in one’s life, can present both opportunities for growth and challenges that shape who we become. My personal experience with a group of bullies calling me a “dirty Jew” during those years not only ignited a deep sense of determination but also instilled in me a fervent desire to pursue a career in biology. This essay explores how overcoming this adversity became instrumental in my success as a biologist and how it shaped my commitment to understanding the intricacies of life.
Finding Strength in Diversity
As the echoes of those hurtful words reverberated in my mind, I realized that their cruelty stemmed from ignorance and a lack of understanding of diversity. Instead of letting their words define me, I decided to use the experience as a catalyst to explore my roots, culture, and heritage. My Jewish identity became a source of strength, reminding me that embracing diversity is vital in fostering a harmonious and inclusive society. This realization not only empowered me to stand tall against bigotry but also kindled a passion for understanding the diverse ecosystems that make up our planet.
Fostering Curiosity and Intellectual Resilience
Overcoming adversity can often fuel a profound sense of curiosity, prompting individuals to seek answers to complex questions. As I faced the challenges thrown my way, I found solace in exploring the natural world. I immersed myself in biology textbooks, documentaries, and scientific journals, seeking to comprehend the inner workings of living organisms and the broader ecological systems. Each discovery felt like a triumph against the bullies’ attempts to bring me down, reinforcing my dedication to the pursuit of knowledge.
From the Depths of Discrimination to the Heights of Empathy
Experiencing discrimination firsthand cultivated empathy within me. I realized that just as I yearned for understanding and acceptance, so did countless other beings across the natural world. This empathy became the driving force behind my decision to become a biologist with a focus on conservation. By dedicating myself to preserving biodiversity and protecting vulnerable ecosystems, I could extend the lessons I learned from my own experiences to advocate for a more compassionate and interconnected world.
Channeling Adversity into Advocacy
My encounters with prejudice taught me the importance of being an advocate for change. As a biologist, I saw the opportunity to not only study and research but also to contribute to larger societal conversations about diversity, inclusion, and environmental conservation. Through my scientific endeavors, I aimed to educate others about the interconnectedness of all life forms and the significance of cherishing our shared environment. In this way, I could transform my own painful experiences into a catalyst for positive change on a broader scale.
Conclusion
In retrospect, the bullies’ derogatory comments were a crucible that forged my character and led me on a path towards becoming a biologist. The adversity I faced taught me to embrace diversity, foster curiosity, and develop intellectual resilience. It instilled in me a profound sense of empathy and ignited a passion for advocacy and conservation. The lessons I learned from those challenging times have not only shaped my career choice but also motivated me to strive for a world where understanding and compassion prevail.
As I pursue my journey in biology, I remain committed to using my knowledge and experiences to build bridges of understanding, promote diversity, and contribute to the betterment of our global community. I firmly believe that it is through overcoming adversity that we discover our true potential and, in turn, find the strength to make a meaningful impact on the world around us.
Isn’t that great? Even I couldn’t have thought of this angle!
11 thoughts on “My new college application essay, written by AI in light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision”
And for this to work, the incident doesn’t even need to be real. I predict that all future black applicants to Harvard will have been beaten up, when aged 10, by a group of white thugs who hurled the n-word.
I wonder, though, if this reads like an essay written by an eighteen-year-old? On a related note I have a friend who is relatively well-known in his field and about whom there is a fair amount of material online. He asked ChatGPT to create a resume for him. It was laughably wrong.
The structure of the essay is there; all you have to do is tweak the English a bit to make it sound better. Or, if you don’t want Chat GPT, there are people you can pay who will write your essay for you.
It’s a wonderful essay but how much of it is true? Is it working backwards from the results? It is very repetitive.
Currently, I think, humans have to read these adversity essays. UCLA, for example, gets over 100,000 applications each year and someone has to read the essays, all of which are now “adversity” essays, since that is the “prompt” on the essay part of the application. Can you imagine being one of the readers? This could be the central idea of a black-comedy film- a young reader at UCLA Admissions, who perhaps takes the essays at face value, spirals, a la Miss Lonelyhearts, into increasing depression and self destructive behavior.
Another corollary, I think, of the AI-written adversity essay is that the readers and graders of the essays will soon have to be AI programs as well-if they’re not already. That will bring the absurdity full- circle, “solving” the DEI admissions conundrum once and for all.
Therein lies one of the problems. Now I have limited experience with Chat GTP, but since I teach a class where students write a term paper (on a subject that I control pretty tightly), I learned that the AI returns formulative essays, and if asked to write anything similar, it will return an essay that is strikingly similar to the first one with stretches that are word for word identical. It’s then that you begin to see that the tool is cold and dumb.
So what admissions people could do is work out an algorithm that is aimed at identifying word patterns that are Chat GTP boilerplate. These can be stored in a data bank scanned by software that is used to identify plagiarism. It will find it. Students may try to conceal their source by re-writing it, though, and I don’t have a ready answer for that.
Well, you didn’t add the instruction to not make it so similar as to repeat phrases….I bet it would not have repeated phrases if it had been alerted to that constraint.
That essay is frighteningly good. It would have passed the Turing test 50 years ago. We’ve moved the goalposts since then, but this is still very impressive.
I’m curious, is any of it true? Not meaning the incident itself, of course, but whether it was a material impetus that actually drove you to study biology, and whether it helped develop empathy for others that you wouldn’t have acquired otherwise.
I’m not asking out of skepticism, except to wonder to what degree these sorts of events are actually formative in terms of career goals.
Now do one as an atheist that becomes interested in evolutionary biology because a grade school bully called you a dirty “heathen”…😂