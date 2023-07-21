Well, the great singer lived a long, full life, making duets with Lady Gaga into his nineties. He died today at 96. I’ll say a bit more in tomorrow’s Nooz, but here’s a pair of songs that are among my favorites. What a rich voice the man had!
I’ll put up first my favorite Bennett solo, though not many people know of it and it never appears on Bennett “best of” lists. It’s “Love Look Away” from the musical “Flower Drum Song.” This song, with its gorgeous melody and Bennett’s belting, always gives me tingles. It was written by Rodgers and Hammerstein and first performed in 1958, the year of this recording.
I found one site that said this: “While the score is quite beautiful, Flower Drum Song is seldom performed today due to concerns regarding Asian-American stereotypes.” Perhaps that’s true (I’ve never seen the play or movie), but I can’t say that this song evinces any stereotypes.
This is the best of quite a few covers of this song (you can hear the original cast recording here and see the movie version here).
This is my favorite duet: Bennett and Lady Gaga singing “The Lady is a Tramp“, again written by Rodgers and Hammerstein for the 1937 musical “Babes in Arms.” What fun these two are having!
10 thoughts on “Tony Bennett died”
A talent for the ages. His latest work with Lady Gaga was some of his best. It was so touching how she treated him with such respect and tenderness during their performances, even as his abilities started to fail him. Simply beautiful.
Back in ’65, ol’ Francis Albert told Life Magazine that, “for my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business.”
You can’t get praise for a crooner any higher than that.
Very nice (the duet!). His death feels like the passing of an era.
Have you seen this one Jerry?
Tony Bennett, Amy Winehouse – Body and Soul
A profound loss.
Indeed, Bennett did a lot for the art in his later years – to say nothing of his early years.
Thank you, Tony.
Thanks Jerry. I always liked Tony Bennett and now I like Lady Gaga too.
Knowing that he was suffering from Alzheimer’s, Tony Bennett’s death didn’t come as a shock, but it does sadden me knowing that the last of my favorite singers from the classic era of American singing is gone. As the NY Times story today pointed out, he led just about the least scandal-plagued life any celebrity could, and by virtually all accounts was a fine human being. I have many favorites among his songs and albums but will mention just a few: The Movie Song Album is great from start to finish. His version of The Shadow of Your Smile is beautiful. Songs for the Jet Set (also known as If I Ruled the World) is also terrific. I love his versions of Fly Me to the Moon and How Insensitive from that album. He had a 70-year career! Fabulous.
I always enjoy “Rags to Riches.” RIP songman.
“I always enjoy ‘Rags to Riches.’”
Yes, 1953. I was a freshman in high school. I think that was his first big hit although “Because of You” may have been a year or two earlier.
Tony Bennett was from the greatest generation and made it into WWII in Europe. He was one of a kind and one of our greatest singers.
Right on, Randall. I can’t believe we actually agree about something. 😊