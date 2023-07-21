Duck update

We’re still schlepping a cart of water and food to the dorm ducklings three times a week. As you can see, they’re growing rapidly, and now have most of their feathers. Some are even flapping their tiny stubs of wings. They are using their “pools” more, but come Monday we’ll put in a larger and deeper tub of water for them.

It’s a bit sad, because although we’ve kept the family together and the ducklings are thriving, they really should be in a place where they can swim freely. They haven’t had a normal duckling life. On the other hand, they’ve been protected and cosseted by the three Team Duck members since we first saw them. They are fat, healthy, and lively.

Here are a few pictures and two movies taken today and Wednesday.

Ready to drink:

Yes, these are scruffy teenaged ducks (Wednesday). Note the mixture of down and feathers.

Their nap after feeding (the first order of business) and after their swim:

Here’s a lone duckling enjoying a swim and then quickly leaving the tub for some lunch:

It took a few days for them to get brave enough to go in the tub, but now they can fit in there, but only eight at a time. The others wait their turn:

A closeup of the pile o’ ducks:

Lunch! Duckling starter chow and mealworms, which they love:

More napping:

A video of naptime. They preen, peep, and open and close their eyes. Not being dumb, they always find a convenient patch of shade:

The watchful Maria. She was there Wednesday, but today had flown off to have a proper bath and a swim. She’ll be back! She’s sleepy in this pic from Wednesday

And more pictures of the duckling pile:

Note the closed nictitating membrane on the duckling at left:

Yep, they’re in their awkward and unsightly teenage stage. The ducklings with orange beaks are probably females, with drakes having green beaks:

A drake to be!