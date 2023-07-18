Readers’ discussion

Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is under the weather today (the Brits would say “poorly”), once again due to severe insomnia. In lieu of posts, I’ll ask readers to engaged in a discussion, and I wonder if it will actually get off the ground.
Here are some topics, but they’re just suggestions:
a. The perennial favorite: will Trump be the GOP Presidential candidates next year? If so, will he beat Biden, whose hat is already in the ring?
b. Is it time to get rid of the word “woke,” replacing it with something like “political correctness”? (Franky, I’m tired of people taking me to task for saying “woke,” though everyone knows by now that it’s pejorative.
c. How much longer will the war in Ukraine last? And what will be the outcome?
d. Should universities and scientific institutions issue “official” statements on politics and ideology (e.g., criticizing the Supreme Court decisions on abortion or affirmative action)? These are almost universal, as you know, but are prohibited at the University of Chicago.
e. Why does Lauren Boebert keep getting elected to Congress?
f. Why is there something instead of nothing?
g. Breaking news: Trump has been informed that he’s likely to be indicted for refusing to accept the results of Biden’s election, and promoting the events that led up to the January insurrection at the Capitol. Will he be convicted? If he is, will he be jailed? (Note that this is a serious charge!)
OK, here goes:
Trump is a candidate so bad that he would lose to any nominee the Democrats might run, except for one. Strangely, that one is the one they look like picking.
Meanwhile, Biden is a candidate so bad that he would lose to any nominee the Republicans might run, except for one. Strangely, that one is the one they look like picking.
There was the recent poll that Jerry had posted, placing Biden ahead of Trump by I think 1%. Of course its early days, but that seems a toss-up where the outcome would depend more on the electoral college than the popular vote.
Doesn’t the outcome always depend entirely on the Electral College, not the popular vote? That’s why both candidates campaign in battleground states.
Yes. And sometimes the winner had won the EC but lost in the popular vote. But I think that kind of outcome is more likely if the election is close.
And the last two Republican Presidents lost the popular vote but won the EC: W. and Trump. My prediction is that no Republican will win the popular vote in Presidential elections ever again. I think the GOP knows this and so must rely on cheating: restricting access to the polls, gerrymandering esp. in swing-state legislatures, taking control of state electoral administrations, pressuring and criminalizing the work of election officials, convincing their base of the Big Lie…hell, a third of Trump voters think Jan. 6 was a false-flag operation perpetrated by antifa and the deep state.
At least SCOTUS didn’t fall for the Independent State Legislatures doctrine. That would have surely doomed our democracy.
Everything you said is absolutely true, especially here in Texas
where the GOP controls almost every seat of power even though
the big cities vote Democratic. For the GOP elections are an annoyance
and they would be very happy without them.
Likely the bloc vote of black voters who go 90% Democrat must play a role in GOP (and Democratic) strategy. Suppressing that turnout must be Job 1 for the Republicans, inflating it ditto for Dems. Nothing personal, but you either want to win or you don’t. In close states, every voter you can convince to stay home counts.
It will only get worse when Biden is forced to campaign and :shudder: debate. He’s going to look even older and more feeble, he’ll be overpowered and trip over himself in any debate as he tries to look strong, and the gaffes will mount. As Malcolm Tucker from The Thick of It (portrayed by the amazing Peter Capaldi) would say, “he walks like his dick is made of glass.”
I don’t know if the Dem Party couldn’t make him back down and thus didn’t want to run someone against him in the primary, or if they decided to actually anoint him as their nominee for the next election. If it’s the former, there’s really nothing the Party could do, as an incumbent President who is seriously challenged in a primary will be severely hampered in the general. Otherwise, one has to ask what the hell the Party was thinking.
But then who would replace him? I have people who I like, but everyone has major baggage.
Amy Klobuchar has been my favorite candidate since 2019. Centrist, sane, and no serious baggage. She’s repeatedly won over more conservative voters in her state with her way of speaking and her actually liberal (rather than “progressive”) policies. I’ve seen her as the perfect candidate for ages now.
Roosevelt replaced progressive Wallace with stodgy Truman and won.
Ocasio Cortez will lose the election for Biden.
I must have missed something. Is AOC on the Biden ticket?
I think she’s been replaced in the coveted, but largely ceremonial, STFU slot by Jayapal.
Another suggestion: I am interested in hearing opinions on Eliezer Yudkowsky’s AI doomerism. There seems to be an appreciable disconnect between those without an intuitive grasp of the threat posed by a superintelligence and those who clearly do.
Is this something recent that he’s said or put out, or just his general concern about AI alignment? I’ve always been impressed by his intelligence and reasoning, and I would certainly rather err on the side of caution, but I’m not sure if he’s gone harder on the certainty of negative outcomes more recently.
I don’t see how he can go from an AI that is smarter and faster than humans –> the death of all humans. Meanwhile, it seems to me that every major new technology, since horseless carriages, has been chased by intellectuals announcing that it will doom us.
EY’s doomerism is based not on an intricate understanding of AI, it’s developments, and its mechanics, but on philosophy. He has zero experience in the field as far as I’m aware and has been banging this drum since the mid-2000s. The only reasons he’s become the face of AI doomerism and is looked to as an “expert” is because he was a prominent figure in the “rationalist” sphere, he’s famous for his longstanding AI doomerism, and he sounds (and is!) very smart. But look up the history behind Roko’s Basilisk because it’s pretty hilarious. Someone mentioned a particular type of scenario in which AI might either force us to do its bidding and torture/destroy those who do not, and EY responded with an unhinged comment and immediately banned all discussion of the idea from his site for the following five years. Did he not understand the Streisand Effect? For information on the idea, see the following link, and for his original unhinged reply, see the section titled “Topic Moderation and Response”: https://old-wiki.lesswrong.com/wiki/Roko%27s_basilisk
Sorry, but he gets on my nerves. He’s a very smart guy and may end up being right, and he has an excellent grasp of decision theory and some philosophy, but he’s certainly not an expert in the field, which makes it frustrating to see him skyrocket as one particularly during a time when more public and private expertise in AI safety is needed.
(b) No, since if you replaced “woke” with anything else they’d instantly complain about that word as well. (f) Don’t know. Better stop there or I’ll break Da Roolz.
The discussion about the term is a red herring. I don’t think the woke want to discuss their preferred policies which are most often stupid or non-starters (ie, they have weak electoral support only).
So please no more discussion about whether the term woke is a good one.
“Why is there something instead of nothing?”
Because being is, and…
“There is just no alternative to being.”
(Rundle, Bede. /Why there is Something rather than Nothing./ Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2004. pp. 112)
“The answer to the ancient question “Why is there something rather than nothing?” would then be that ‘nothing’ is unstable.”
-Frank Wilczek
Quoted in an article, “Why Is There Something Rather Than Nothing?”, by Victor Stenger (June 2006)
https://skepticalinquirer.org/newsletter/why-is-there-something-rather-than-nothing/
https://en.m.wikiquote.org/wiki/Frank_Wilczek
One problem is the meaning of ‘nothing’. Currently, even if you show that empty space (say Minkowski space) is unstable, we are starting out with spacetime and some principles of physics.
The word ‘nothing’ in ordinary use has concrete meanings. When I ask “What’s in that cup” and receive the answer ‘Nothing’, I know what the word ‘‘nothing’ means. The cup is empty — the molecules of Nitrogen in the cup do not count as something. When an investigation comes up with nothing, we know what ‘nothing’ means. The same applies to the word ‘why’. The question ‘Why is there something rather than nothing in this cup?’ makes concrete sense to us. However, if you remove the context given by ‘in this cup’, we are left with ‘Why is there something rather than nothing?’ I don’t think it is a meaningful question anymore.
We can put words together and form grammatically correct statements and questions — religious people do this all the time, sometimes on WEIT. It need not mean they are meaningful.
“Because ‘Nothing’ is unstable.”
Besides, if there was nothing, where would it be? Would there be more than one place in nothing?
Within the skulls of theologians?
There are many theologians.
According to Porgy, nuttin’ is something you can have plenty of…
I’m sure it has something to do with entropy, but ask a physicist. I’m sure Dr. Carroll has a good answer.
“Is it time to get rid of the word “woke,” ”
No.
But the term “Critical Social Justice” – formulated directly from that literature (e.g. D’Angelo), would be just as handy – if not more so, as it “engages” (as they say). But I think in precise terms “woke” is post-structuralist thought – perhaps with United States characteristics (borrowing from Mao Zedong).
I read this from James “Conspiracy Theorist / guy who said “genocidal hatred […] of white women” on Twitter ” Lindsay :
https://newdiscourses.com/2020/02/naming-enemy-critical-social-justice/
We could just cut to the chase, and replace it with Communist.
Right, but that just shuts everything down – a guaranteed way to get ignored – and after all, communism has never been accomplished – though I thought it had been.
But jeez, I gotta say, I never read Marx until this year – seemed a dead idea – and waste of time – but apparently, like religion, Marx was expressing a bug in the human software that simply runs nonstop. Unbelievable, Marx’s writing!
DrBryden, as to replacing woke with communist:
The left is not woke, and wokism is not left. See, for instance, Susan Neiman’s latest book.
Although the term “woke” originated as a pejorative, I’ve thought the targets have used it to apply to themselves as well. Although the right and center left would describe the characteristics differently from the far left. If this is so, then whether it’s a pejorative any more depends on how it’s used.
F.
Old joke. A guy with a doctorate goes to a party, and gets introduced to a man as “doctor.” The man says, “Say this is great, I’ve got this problem here with my back. . . .” The PhD stops him, and says, “I’m sorry, I’m not that kind of doctor.” The other man apologizes and goes off to mingle. After a while he comes back, and says, “I’m having trouble with one of my teeth. . . ,” and the PhD stops him and says, “I’m sorry, I should have been clearer. I’m a Doctor of Philosophy.” The man apologizes, and goes off to mingle again. After a while he comes back and says, “So tell me, Why is there something instead of nothing?”
Now that is funny. I think WOKE should go away. DeSantis took it as his main thing and woke goes to Florida to die. So did he.
I seriously doubt Trump will be the nominee. How many indictments can you vote for anyway. Will he be tried before the election. Maybe on the documents /classification thing. He could/should do time for this one.
The republican party is on the road to ruin. Their plan is to scrap all aspects of our current system and give total power to the executive. Frankly there would be no need for congress and almost no need for a justice system. I think you call it Fascism. Do not think we are ready for this. The Heritage group or foundation is working on it.
in re yesterday’s Goggle header = https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eunice_Newton_Foote
and her researching of the greenhouse effect … … in the MID 1800s.
Dr Maas
e. Because people are stupid (at least one of the questions was easy!)
in re ” Why does anyone stupid and / or evil keep getting elected to Congress ? ”
ans: We Other Stupid and / or Evil people, of whom there are beaucoup and always
have been, wanna keep on continuing to be the dumbest and the most evil demons among the Rest of Us. Power / Control BY these of the Masses.
Dr Maas
Why? Because, above all else, American people want to be entertained. But though Tr*mp will still be able to fund raise of his merch, no one really wants that aging grifter back; same old tired rants, no new material.
And the “new” slogan? “Make America Great And Glorious Again”? MAGAGA?? Please…gag me with a slogan, as the kids used to say.
My thoughts on some of these questions:
1. Trump will NOT be the GOP nominee. A bold prediction, but there it is.
2. Yes, “Political Correctness” is forever the preferred term (see Diane Ravitch’s book “The Language Police”). “Woke” can be traced back to 1938 to a Leadbelly song (where he spoke at the end). The word has been perverted by the Right to mean something is isn’t. Being woke is fine, but only if you consider its original usage. “Stay woke” means “Pay attention and be alert.”
3. As for the war in Ukraine, it’s my position that there should be no “negotiations.” The only thing here that needs to happen is for Russia to get out of Ukraine—and I mean all of it, including Crimea. As to when the war will end? Probably next year.
4. Trump will go to jail for something. I’m not sure for which among the many charges (because I’m not sure which is considered the gravest), but he’s not going to get off or have charges dismissed or receive an acquittal for all them.
Wrtms wrtkl pljnmsn bndtys ‘Twd rps ghkl bnms knwnms?’
If there were nothing we couldn’t ask the question, therefore there has to be something. Does that work?
I think it is possible that he might be condemned to house arrest, (with electronic tag). This will probably not stop him exerting influence on the large horde of Trump lovers.
Yeah. I can’t be the only one who hopes that his lifestyle will catch up with him any day now and he’ll have a massive myocardial infarction and drop dead of a cardiac arrest. It’s not charitable, perhaps, but when I think of people who have taken much better care of themselves and died younger, and are finer people, it’s hard to feel too bad about wishing for him just to be taken out of the game by nature.
Exactly.
Go Nature!
a: no and not applicable.
b: I find the word “woke” to be quite ugly except as the past tense of “to wake”. I’d gladly consign it to oblivion.
c: Certainly, not until after Putin dies/is deposed, possibly never. Even if Ukraine expels Russia from all of its territory including Crimea, there will always be the danger of Russia mounting a new offensive. Russia cannot be trusted to honour any treaty it signs.
d: I’m in total agreement with you on this one.
e: the total stupidity of a group is proportional to the product of the stupidities of the individual members (not the sum).
f: why not?
g: maybe not of this specific charge, but he will be convicted of something. I think he’ll die of natural causes before he sees the inside of a prison.
f) It’s selection bias
“Critical Social Justice” is imo a better term than “woke” because it’s less flip and engages more with the identifying claims. It’s harder to work with, though.
Like others, I have tried to ask advocates what term they think should apply to a collection of the more extreme versions of such elements as these:
-critical race theory
– gender, not sex
-microaggressions
– privilege & oppression as lens to understand the world
– call out & cancel all bigotry
– disagreement stems from hatred/bigotry
-high sensitivity to slight
-tendency to handle conflicts by appeal to authorities or third parties
-Victimhood gives status/ epistemic priority
They seem to either deny they do this or just want it called something like“reality” or “being well informed about marginalized people and communities” or “caring about others.”
My objection to “critical social justice” is basically my objection to “social justice” – what is “justice” in this context? It’s like “equity”; it means whatever the speaker wants it to, without any sense, at least to me, that there is a meaning that all can agree on.
But “justice”, like “equity”, sounds desirable.
An “exonym” is a term used to describe a third party that the third party neither recognizes, nor uses itself. On the whole, if we wish to fairly engage with the opposition we ought to avoid them as much as possible. If the “woke” consider the term “woke” as a slur along the same lines as, say, “terf,” then specifying critical social justice might be enough to set it apart from other meanings without sounding to them like we’re name-calling.
After all, many of them will refer to “Gender Critical Feminism” even though they deny that it’s got anything to do with what they consider real feminism.
See my comment above – basically that is what Robin D’Angelo et. al. formulate it as. I put this above :
https://newdiscourses.com/2020/02/naming-enemy-critical-social-justice/
Would calling them the “elite” or the “privileged” help? Feels like they don’t have a rebuttal to that.
+1
(b) “Politically Correct” was tried out in the 90s – it didn’t sell. The wokesters appropriated the term “woke” and wore it proudly throughout 2020. (Now they deny it, of course.) They own it, they need to keep having it thrown back at them. “Critical Theory” is the technical term for woke ideology, but sounds too much like “critical thinking”. Besides, we need an adjective and a perjorative one is very appropriate.
(d) The only statement they should issue is that their mission is the objective pursuit of knowledge and that all postmodern ideas are rubbish and are so destructive that they are among the few ideas that should actually be banned.
(e) For the same reason the “Squad” members do. She wins the primary because those favor extremists and the general election is all about party, not the candidates, since so much is at stake these days regarding majorities. This kind of thing will keep happening until we get rid of primary elections.
E) I think it’s just a sub-phenomenon of the whole incumbent reelection bias. Though Congress has rarely had an approval rating over 20% and it has even hovered near single digits not too very long ago, nevertheless, incumbents get reelected over 90% of the time. Some of this is probably “better the devil you know than one you don’t” thinking, but I think a lot of it is just a form of bias: “Yes, Congress is terrible…but it’s all the OTHER congresspeople, not the one(s) from MY state/district that are bad!”
Of course, the candidates chosen in the primaries are the ones that appeal to the most extreme voters, since they are the ones who vote in primaries, and then, after that, again, people just vote for the incumbent unless something truly extreme forces them to do otherwise…if they vote at all. And, of course, less extreme voters, who might be more measured in their voting, are probably turned off by the candidates from whom they have to choose after the primaries have chosen their caricatures of humanity, so they just abstain, because it’s hard to tell sometimes who would be the lesser of two evils…and again, at least the incumbent is a known evil. Even Boebert.
a. If I were forced to bet, I’d bet that Trump won’t be the RP nominee. But I don’t think that’s a good bet. If he is the nominee I don’t think he would beat Biden.
b. I don’t have a preference. I know what, or who, is meant by woke when it is used these days. Personally I think it would make better sense to add something like “uber” or “neo”, or something clever that gets across that the people being described aren’t merely woke, but are so woke that their brains have fallen out. I also wouldn’t be opposed to something like “illiberal left.”
c. I’ve no confidence in any guess of mine about wow much longer the war in Ukraine will last. Russian leadership, both government and military, seems so unstable to me that big changes could happen very suddenly. Or the conflict could drag out for several more years. Neither would surprise me. I think the outcome will eventually be a free Ukraine, including Crimea, and a ruined Russia. Ruined as in a failed state. Sort of already is, but worse. And Putin won’t survive it.
d. I agree with your position, that it would be better if they did not. Perhaps in certain extreme circumstances I could be convinced that a particular instance of doing so was okay, but that invites the problem of who decides when it is or isn’t appropriate.
e. Because enough people in her district, possibly leveraged by RP tactics such as gerrymandering (I don’t know in this particular district), prefer her more than their other choices to represent them. A sad commentary on the state of our society.
f. Likely because in reality there really isn’t any such thing as nothing.
g. I think it likely that Trump will be convicted on some of the charges brought by the State of Georgia. It’s possible that justice will be subverted in this case, any case particularly involving Trump, but I’m pretty sure that the evidence demonstrating his guilt is incontrovertible. Just what the public has seen reported so far is thoroughly damning. Except to people suffering from delusion.
My $0.02
I think “woke” is here to stay; although it is now a pejorative (rightly so), it is a term with unmistakable connotations. Irrespective of how the New Racists have contorted its original meaning, everyone now understands what it means. Coming up with a new word is unnecessary and would lack the implicit understanding the term has acquired. Using an old term like “political correctness” would only confuse the meaning of both.
Although I think Trump may get convicted, he will not go to jail.
I agree with Sastra above; nothingness is unstable, therefore something is inevitable.
I thin Boebert is in office for two reasons; the political primary system we have almost guarantees that the most divisive and outlandish candidates get nominated and the fact that politics (like religion) poisons everything, so the people of CO’s 3rd district see democrats as even worse than the moron they selected.
I do not think Ukraine will win the war. I think an uneasy stalemate will develop where Russia will lose much, but not all, of what it has stolen. It will be not unlike the situation in Korea where the war never really ends, Meanwhile we’ll be distracted by the coming war with China.
Regarding “woke”, I use the term “regressive Left” which I find descriptively adequate.
Trump is talking openly, and in detail, about his plans to create a dictatorship if he is elected. This is HORRIFIC
NY Times article: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/17/us/politics/trump-plans-2025.html
Substack opinion piece about the NY Times article: https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/p/july-17-2023
Regarding the conflict in Ukraine. No one really knows how long it may last. One would think the Russians left in Russia will either find a way out of the country or a way to get rid of Putin. Some think they have already lost 10 years or more due to Putin and it gets worse all the time. The Ukrainians are not going to give up and they at least have something to fight for. What the Russians are fighting for, I have no idea.
I still see the war as a game of attrition, but how that plays out seems uncertain. If nothing dramatic happens, Russia will win as they replace their losses and meanwhile Ukraine cannot. So it could end in a whimper with an exhausted Ukrainian military, unable to negotiate from a point of strength. Recent news is that Russia has amassed 100,000 troops and nearly a 1000 tanks in the Kharkiv region. This cannot be countered.
Meanwhile a Ukrainian victory depends on sudden events that flip the calculation. The Ukrainians can break through and panic the undisciplined Russian lines and inspire a surge in popular protest against the war in Russia. Or some military coup could crop up in Moscow, having been simmering under the surface.
It is not a given that Russia can replace their losses. Even if they can continue to do so, just throwing unwilling poorly trained and equipped conscripts towards the front line doesn’t work well against a well organized, trained and motivated opponent. We’ve already seen that with the cream of the Russian military crop. The best forces Russia had were so poorly trained and equipped that Ukraine destroyed them in the first few months. How is Russia going to properly train and equip their new conscripts when they weren’t capable of doing so with their best before the war even started?
When a nation’s most elite fighting force, and the only one that produces any results, is a mercenary force that reveals how truly poor your military capabilities are. Does Russia have enough money to hire enough mercenaries to win the war? Are their enough mercenaries willing to sign up to fight Russia’s war to win it?
The real fear, I think, is what Russia will do when, not if but when, it’s clear for all to see that they are being pushed completely out of Ukraine. Will they start using chemical weapons? Nukes? That’s the thing to fear. Using conventional warfare they can not win this war. In the strategic sense they’ve already lost it. That’s been clear since about the 2nd day of the war.
The use of 1000′ conscripted prisoners wasn’t bc Russia was running out of better soldiers. Putin wanted to use bodies that would thin out the ranks of Ukrainian soldiers and deplete their supplies. All while not raising too much ire from the uninformed Russian public who I think barely know what is really going on. Incredibly cynical and cruel to do that, but that’s Putin. The strategy was rope-a-dope, and I think it was pretty successful given the significant Ukrainian casualties against the Wagner forces. A problem for Russia, I think, is that if they have to really tap into their professional forces and take increased casualties, then the Russian public will notice and start to object. So Putin is making sure to wear down the Ukrainians before he really roles up his sleeves, so to speak. I hope I’m wrong, of course!
“Woke” has been stolen twice. It began life as a signal for black people, especially in the south, to be super aware of threats from racist police. Leadbelly had it as such in a song early in the 20th century. Gradually, however, after the 1960s, Social Justice Warriors gradually spun it broadly, to signify the personal psychological shift of worldview away from America – Freedom – Enlightenment – Individualism – Capitalism. to that of egalitarian “New Man,” which Marx said must happen for the state to wither away. (Erich Fromm wrote a whole book describing this required transformation of every human.) “Wake up and stay woke, don’t stay asleep in the normative American repression. Study and train in liberatory Critical Methods and read Marx.” Thus the term could be applied much wider than the specific issue of police-on-black violence.
Those of us not inclined to communism (or anything on the spectrum of it all the way back to the Democratic Party) have stolen it from SJW. For instance, we deliberately use it as a collective noun, “The Woke,”, meaning the army of them in the streets and on campus, and in the Congress of the USA. “Woke” has come to stand for the entire body of neo-Marxist or neo-Maoist theoretical structure and praxis as it takes the Long March Through the Institutions.
The theft of “woke” is a triumph and a brilliant weapon. The Left would LOVE to have people stop using it – ‘the wrong people woke up.’ But that would be like giving Iwo back to the Japanese after the battle.
P.S. Why do Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her elder alter persona Bernie keep getting elected?
(b) I favor the term pop-Left, which encompasses both “woke” and its predecessors in previous generations, such as dopey Maoism in the 70s, making excuses for Stalinism in
the 30s through 50s, etc. etc. To enlarge the frame, what about “pop-postmodernism”?
(c) However the war ends, Putin & Co. have insured that Russia retrogresses into a dismal, isolated, and steadily declining backwater. If it is lucky enough to become a
failed state, that might improve matters for parts that escape (such as a separate
Siberia and a separate Pacific/Amur/Far East Republic).
(g) The orange Donald will surely be convicted on multiple charges. However, he will never see the inside of a jail cell. Instead, he and his lawyers will spend the rest of their lives in courtrooms, mounting endless legal delaying maneuvers and appeals.
Hmm … show us the dog.
Please don’t shoot the d*g!
I, too, am horrified by the recent Fascist pronouncements by the orange-faced traitor to this nation. But I have enough optimism to believe that, between his increasingly extreme rhetoric and the many indictments coming against him, enough Republican voters will edge away from him during the primary season that he will not win the nomination. (Then we can bet on whether he runs a third-party campaign, possibly from a prison cell.)
Why is there something rather than nothing? Neil Young sang, “Everybody knows this is nowhere.” Perhaps we exist in/as nothing? I contend that this answer is just as coherent as the question itself.
The dog didn’t hurt you, so don’t shoot the dog
Yes, comments under comment count.
I know the reference!
And we are well over the goal. The dog lives! 🐶
Regarding Trump. He said that he received a target letting from Jack Smith on the big case, the insurrection. He also said he has four days to report to the grand jury. I doubt he will be speaking other than to say the 5th. If and when this one gets to trial it will be the end of Trump. Only his cult will follow him down this rate hole.
Finally. I hope they release the indictments as they did in the documents case. Should make for very interesting reading.
I don’t at present see how Trump can go to prison for the insurrection. What he said before and during has been combed over pretty well, hasn’t it? I’ve not heard about a smoking gun type directive from him where he actually told people to storm inside the building and do violence. I think that is what would be needed for actual prison time.
Yet it’s strange how so many insurrectionists cited their reason for storming the capitol: “Trump told me to.” Many blame Trump; I don’t know if that has standing or not.
He Trump, was front and center in every aspect of the Jan. 6 event. He was in the middle of the fake elector business. He instructed the insurrectionist before and the day off the insurrection. He hammered on Pence to make it happen but Pence refused. He would have been directly in the middle of it at the capital except the secret service would not take him. Instead they returned to the white house. All of the coordination with others is known to the prosecution. Jack Smith has all of this and more to put it to Trump. Smith has everything or he would not indict. Good grief, they already put some guys away for 18 years. You have no idea how many have flipped on Trump.
I think it’s all is a matter of technicals, and the fact that you practically need blood on their hands before rich and powerful people can be convicted and jailed. Yes, Trump was involved as you say, but that isn’t good enough, imo. On that day, he said things like “We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” In the court of law, that won’t stand as a call to specifically smash down doors. It could just mean to vigorously protest, since mere protests are often described as “fighting”, and his lawyers will cite lots of examples of just that from both the left and right.
His lawyers will also point out his line: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” There he is, covering his ass again! But that is clear enough to acquit him of this particular charge.
A few contrarian thoughts (in no particular order:
1. Despite all of the negativity one reads in the MSM, Biden has in fact been a very good president, worthy of reelection if his health permits it. Jennifer Rubin of the WaPo has been particularly eloquent on this point.
2. I agree with an earlier comment, that once the right appropriated (and IMO perverted the meaning) of “woke”, it is no longer a term with any meaning. I’d go further that on balance, what keeps me awake night is not the authoritarian left, which after all lacks any real position of power, but rather the autocratic right, which has amassed frightening power, starting in the aftermath of the Great Recession.
3. Regarding official positions of Universities, I don’t think the decision is quite so clear cut as it’s often made out to be. Case in point: how about a university responding to the Dobbs decision by making a statement designed to reassure students that reproductive care will be available to them?
4. Finally, Lauren Boebert has only been re-elected once, and that was a squeaker. So maybe there’s hope. Or, she will lose a cage match with MTG and will resign in disgrace.
The identity-politics left controls the media, Hollywood, K-12 education, academia, universities, the FBI/CIA, the military, Wall Street, SV, Tech, big corporations, NGOs, etc. That’s a lot of power. The prevalence of DEI (racial quotas) provides some measure of where real power lies. So does the prevalence of ‘gender-affirming care’ (child mutilation in less polite terms).
“Identity-politics left?”
Being a Trump supporter is the epitome of identity-politics; it’s a cult FFS.
And you make some pretty outlandish assumptions of what the “left controls.” The media? that’s controlled by Big Business which is more aligned with the GOP since they only care about money and want less taxes, this is the same with Wall Street. And the FBI/CIA and the military? Puhleeeze.
There is more chance that there is actually nothing rather than something than there is that the “identity-politics left” controls the military, Wall Street and FBI/CIA. Even K-12 education is powerfully influenced not only by California but also Texas and Florida.
3. I don’t see how state run Universities could offer reproductive care of a sort that is deemed illegal in that state. And even private Universities probably couldn’t either. At the very least, clinicians and doctors offering abortions would justifiably fear arrest.
I think Jack Smith is trying to beat out the woman in Georgia. She is almost ready to indict.
My suggestion would be to keep using ‘woke’. People object to ‘woke’ because it has become a negative reference. Of course, it should be a negative reference. The phrase ‘political correctness’ actually comes from Mao (it may predate Mao, see https://blog.oup.com/2019/07/politically-correct-evolution/). Note that if PC should replace ‘woke’, it will have the same negative implication as ‘woke’, for the same reasons.
How about another: How is it that RFKjr has any traction, and if he winds up running for POTUS as an independent, will he siphon off more votes from the R or D candidate?
And for anyone with only arms-length familiarity with what he spouts, you could do worse than spend the time of this podcast with rational people that dismantles his allegations. Just in case you find yourself in the presence of one of his disciples.
There is another and more serious problem. W. Va. Senator Joe Manchin (the gadfly of the Democratic Party) is going around talking about running as a third party candidate. Or he could just be trying to get attention. You never know with that guy.
And Republicans are as likely to vote for him as Dems imo, so it would likely be a wash.
Yes, “this podcast with rational people” is This Week in Virology (TWiV) episode 1017 and features, as a guest panelist, Debunk the Funk host Dr Dan Wilson, a molecular biologist, who addresses a number of the subtleties of rfkjr’s lies. An important hour and forty minute video for anyone who wants facts to combat the anti-vaxer craziness from neighbors, friends, or relatives.
His own relatives (Kennedys) have come out against him. He is a nut job, first class.
“Why does Lauren Boebert keep getting elected to Congress?” Briefly, Colorado used to be a Red state. It became purple, now it’s solid Blue. Because of population growth, mostly of immigration from other states. Boebert used to own a bar & grill in RIFLE – a small rural town west of Glenwood Springs – called SHOOTERS. The district she represents is holding out against THE WOKE invasion. She stands for the way Colorado used to be – the WILD WEST – all about God, guns, and Trump. Remember, Hunter Thompson (another crazy) was nearly elected sheriff of Aspen (1970). Now, Aspen is Davos West.
A pessimist here-
a. Trump will be nominee. It will be so close. Enough to give us anxiety.
b. Just keep the word “woke”. Everyone knows what it means now.
e. Boebert lives in gun country and out in those areas, that is a priority. She will win again.
They are also good religious Christians in that area.
g. Trump will not go to jail. It sure would be fun seeing that. They don’t want to excite the
fans.
-RFK Jr. sure is a loon.
I wouldn’t be so sure about Boebert winning again. She only won by 546 votes against Frisch in 2022. He’s running again in 2024 and so far has raised 3x the money Boebert has. Polls have them neck to neck, though I don’t have much faith in polls these days.
Have we reached PC? (Peak Crazy?) I say no— we’ll have more poorly made deep fakes like whatshisname having his head grafted onto Clink Eastwood’s body and gun.
The Oxford English Dictionary indicates that the expression ‘under the weather’ originated in the US but its use is very widespread in the UK and perhaps more frequent than ‘poorly’. Either way, I hope you will soon be feeling ‘in the pink’.
Alternate topic:
Pronouns – what say you?
I conclude to – by any means necessary – subvert the pronounists. That means – if made to “give your preferred pronouns”, I would :
• write “male” or “female” in email signatures instead of the pronounist way, or “pronouns : decline”, etc.
Etc.
Because “he” and “she” are linguistic, and if someone thinks I look like the opposite sex it will not precipitate an existential crisis – begging the question what “preferred pronouns” are doing for any given person?
Nice, but still tempted to go with I/me. Or if in a group, just “Pass.”
Maybe I’ve been reading too many reader comments in the NYT and WAPO, but it’s unbelievable to me what so many people are saying about the economy (not here – in general).
Ridiculous stimulus under Trump that mostly went to the top 10%, leading into a pandemic. During and coming out of the pandemic, a well-aimed (if slightly too large, in hindsight) stimulus under Biden halved child poverty, kept Americans employed (unemployment is now at its lowest since 1969), and supported significant upward mobility among lower wage earners (when’s the last time that happened??) And despite the predictions of Chicken Littles of every stripe, avoided a recession, while navigating the most severe, war-fueled global supply chain disruption in decades. All with a *huge* increase in private, US-based manufacturing investment and associated jobs, while managing to pass meaningful infrastructure and climate policy, and funding, in the face of “own the libs” Republican obstruction (who even got help from DINOs). And now inflation is back under control, a process that took *years* in past cases.
And staring us in the face is the fact the U.S.’s post-pandemic recovery, and current state of its economy, is vastly superior to just about *any* other major nation.
Inflation has hurt a lot of people, but the larger picture *has* to be considered when judging leadership.
He didn’t do it all himself, but Biden *is* responsible for mostly good decisions when it comes to the economy. So, by any standard, how is he not a fricking hero? If you don’t think so, then please tell us, in what alternate universe, under whose leadership, using what alternative plan, or even in what fantasy, would we be in better shape? What am I missing??
>> What am I missing??
A tinfoil hat
I agree, and I’m glad you made the comment. I considered doing it but was too depressed to make the effort. Seems like most even among so called rational folk fall for the propaganda. Or perhaps many are stuck in a pessimism mobius loop.
Biden’s administration has been unexpectedly remarkable, but few on any side have even noticed or perhaps have chosen to not believe it. Or maybe they just don’t care. One of the most important metrics of a leader is the people they surround themselves with. Whether it’s Biden or the machine around him the results tell the tale, for anyone who cares to take an unbiased, or at least less-biased, look.
I freely admit, I’d prefer another DP nominee for president simply because of Biden’s age. I don’t believe Biden is currently infirm, I’ve seen no good evidence to suggest it and plenty that refutes it, but at his age it could happen very quickly. I wouldn’t mind seeing Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar as POTUS.
Re: something versus nothing
Simon Blackburn has asked why is “nothing” our default position. When I imagine nothing, there are two things still present: blackness and me observing this black nothingness. Obviously, I am not good at this game.
Hey! I asked that first!