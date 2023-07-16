This photo comes from a frustrated Mark Richardson, who gives us an easier “spot the” photograph. Can you find the goldfinch? I’d call this one “pretty damn easy”, in fact so easy that there will be no reveal.
Since the last couple “Spot the…” posts have been so difficult (for me at least…I couldn’t find the damsel fly or the hermit crab) I thought I’d offer an easy one. This is spot the American goldfinch (Spinus tristis), Washington’s state bird. We put out a nyjer seed feeder (touted as the goldfinches favorite food) and sure enough, we have at least three pairs visiting regularly.
Click to enlarge the photo:
4 thoughts on “Spot the goldfinch!”
In real life, I could see how it would be hard to spot it.
Too easy. Less than a second. The gold coloration tells all.
Yes, a cinch … or, rather, cfinch…
I assume there needs to be a recognizable shape though – that hermit crab one was – to me – unrecognizable at any zoom level.
Finally! One easy enough for me. Thanks!