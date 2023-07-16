Spot the goldfinch!

This photo comes from a frustrated Mark Richardson, who gives us an easier “spot the” photograph. Can you find the goldfinch? I’d call this one “pretty damn easy”, in fact so easy that there will be no reveal.

Since the last couple “Spot the…” posts have been so difficult (for me at least…I couldn’t find the damsel fly or the hermit crab) I thought I’d offer an easy one. This is spot the American goldfinch (Spinus tristis), Washington’s state bird. We put out a nyjer seed feeder (touted as the goldfinches favorite food) and sure enough, we have at least three pairs visiting regularly.

Click to enlarge the photo: