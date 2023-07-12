Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “nothing” features the return of Moses. The short caption is “It’s only fair,” and for some reason Moses, who’s Jewish, is giving “non-Western societies” a break about their racism. I presume they’re referring to Middle Eastern Arab countries, but I may be wrong. But if I’m right, Moses himself is showing the “soft bigotry of low expectations.”
Jesus and Mo and selective activism
July 12, 2023 • 9:00 am
One thought on “Jesus and Mo and selective activism”
“You’ve got to make allowances for those guys.” “Which brings to mind: Why don’t we conjure up some indulgences for those guys?”