Jesus and Mo and selective activism

July 12, 2023 • 9:00 am

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “nothing” features the return of Moses. The short caption is “It’s only fair,” and for some reason Moses, who’s Jewish, is giving “non-Western societies” a break about their racism. I presume they’re referring to Middle Eastern Arab countries, but I may be wrong. But if I’m right, Moses himself is showing the “soft bigotry of low expectations.”

One thought on “Jesus and Mo and selective activism

  1. “You’ve got to make allowances for those guys.” “Which brings to mind: Why don’t we conjure up some indulgences for those guys?”

    Reply

Leave a Reply