In which I am canceled as a transphobe

A while back I was invited to go on a video podcast to talk about evolution. I agreed and was fully prepared to talk only about evolution, as requested. Then the host, whom I won’t name, had a family emergency and had to cancel the podcast. There was no mention about rescheduling the show for a later date.
After a few weeks, a reader asked me about the podcast, which I’d mentioned before, so I wrote the host inquiring about it, asking whether we could reschedule. In the reply was this, which shocked me down to my soles:
Since our last message, I have been advised that our Q&A would unfortunately not likely remain focused on evolution so much as on recent comments from yourself regarding the trans community. This being a live show, that would be unavoidable. I am not comfortable speaking for groups to which I do not belong, especially not on a topic where I, like you, have no formal education or experience. Though I do have close relatives on both sides of my family, as well as dear friends who are trans. I will support them (like the activist I have always been) against our State legislators who have begun targeting their own constituents. ‘Muricah!I have always admired your voice as an advocate of evolution, but other fields of science overlap human rights issues where you and I disagree, and this would inevitably come up. That is not the show that I had hoped to have.
I responded politely, pointing out that I have never been a transphobe but have questioned the “rights” of trans women to occupy “female spaces,” most particularly women’s athletics. As you know, this view is based on scientific grounds: data showing convincingly that biological men who transition to women during or after puberty retain a significant level of male physiological and morphological traits (greater muscle mass, grip strength, bone strength and density, etc.) that would give them an athletic advantage over biological women. To me that is unfair, which is a moral conclusion drawn from the data. If there were no such advantages, I wouldn’t be at all opposed to trans women competing against biological women.
As you also know if you read here regularly, my only other objection to trans women occupying women’s spaces are places like women’s prisons, shelters for battered women, and rape-counseling centers. That’s as far as I go. And I’ve said a gazillion times, in all other respects I think that trans people, whether they identify as men or women, should have all the rights, respect, and equal treatment by others. I also have no issue with calling people whatever pronouns they like.
If I sound defensive here, I’m really not: I want to point out that this person has clearly no idea of what my views on trans people are, or, if the host does, then we have an honest disagreement which isn’t “transphobic.” And there is some scientific support for my position on sports, at least. Although I wrote a polite response, upon thinking it over I think that what the host wrote is ignorant, offensive, and absurd.
In my response I also reiterated that I wanted to talk only about evolution, not gender issues, and I would certainly not have brought the latter up. I’m not sure whether this podcast takes questions from viewers, but even so the gender issue could easily have been avoided by simply announcing that we’re talking only about evolution. I have no idea why talking about trans issues would have been “unavoidable.”
I’m curious who “advised” this host, but the host should have done their own research. The “advice” was simply bad.
Finally, I am not speaking “for” trans people, but about them, and I know enough, I think, to have an opinion about athletics and other moral issues. This is like saying that we can have no opinion on any issue involving minorities or oppressed people unless we are one of them. It behooves us to listen, of course, but it doesn’t behoove us to turn off our brains.
In the end, I am appalled that this mentality exists. It’s one thing to damn someone as a hater of trans people, but another completely to punish someone—yes, that’s what this person is trying to do—for discussing the athletic and ethical implications of a limited set of trans “rights.”
As for the host, it’s their loss. The result is that people don’t get to hear about evolution simply because I have “wrongthink” on an issue that wouldn’t even have arisen. What a world!
Oh, I should add that I use the word “canceled” above as a bit of hyperbole. A host has the right to boot a guest off their private podcast, even if it’s for things not connected with the topic at hand. But it might as well have been cancelation, because I’m banned for. . . . well, it’s really not clear!
53 thoughts on “In which I am canceled as a transphobe”
“Please accept my resignation. I don’t want to belong to any club that will accept me as a member.” – Groucho Marx
Nor would I. Strange that the ordinary, majority, opinions I post here and elsewhere sometimes result in criminal charges as ‘hate speech’ in some jurisdictions. No doubt Canada will follow suit. Wear your silly transphobe badge with pride, Jerry.
I’m not sure the pod caster is worth the trouble of your explanation. If one is that spooky, not sure he or she is in the right business.
Personally, I would have named the podcaster. Many podcasters present themselves as news, or news-adjacent, or at least as educational. Edutainment perhaps? Either way, once an information source begins to filter out facts on a topic for reason A or B, then it is no longer as useful to its audience. Personally, I would like to know which podcasts that I might have assumed to be neutral and curious are, in fact, not.
The good professor has subject-tagged this post as “podcast.” Follow that link and you’ll be able to sherlock the identity. 😉
Aron Ra, right?
That’s what my brief research tells, me, too.
My experience is much minor but I was almost banned from a web site because I used inadvertently the expression trans-woman, as opposed to the allowed trans woman or transwoman. Apparently the hyphen made me a transphobe (but not a trans-phobe).
I’m afraid some people feel they have accomplished something positive for calling someone a name.
Foucault wrote about how language is power. I’ll have to get that book again – to power up my language power.
What????? I have to know – what makes using the hyphen transphobic?
“community”
I’d point out that this ubiquitous word suggests all ages. Adults are one thing. But the problem of age-appropriate is not easy to solve.
So it is peculiar, the interest in ages below 25 or 18, whichever rough idea we have of the line between “adult” and “child”. Which, by definition, is in “community” – and if only “the ____s in our community”, why not say “the ____s”?
Unclear.
Have you received a response?
No, nor do I expect one. I didn’t feel like saying that “yes, we can do a podcast all about evolution.” I was too ticked off to ask for that, nor do I favor promoting the person’s podcast by being on it.
You can take that as confirmation that you are probably not, in fact, a transphobe. The hit-rate of these finger-pointers is not very impressive.
“Transphobe”, like all words connected with gender identity ideology, is cast about with no attention paid to the real definition. I’m sorry to hear that you have been branded with this now meaningless word – but it is the podcast host’s loss, as others have said.
Note that I wasn’t explicitly called a “transphobe”; it is the clear implication but the word wasn’t used.
Apologies – I missed that.
I suspect that part of Aron’s criticism of our host is not just what our host has written on this site (pretty uncontroversial overall) but that many commenters here have been much more outspoken than Jerry himself: saying no to pronouns; arguing that trans is a mental disorder and not a physical or physiological trait; insisting that there are only two sexes and that trans women are males; and ridiculing the, well, ridiculous claims of some of the more woke biologists who have generated suspect scholarship in support of dubious inclusion goals (cf. sparrows, clownfish).
Our Prime Minister calls it transphobic hate to say that transwomen are not women. He even said it on International Women’s Day. I’m sure he doesn’t really believe it and neither do most ordinary people with common sense. But say it he will if his handlers want the Party’s brand to promote this ideology.
So yes you are a transphobe for wanting to keep women from getting into women’s spaces on the grounds they are trans (I.e., men)
. To them it’s like saying you want to exclude black women because they are black.
Wear it with pride, PCC(E). Wear it with pride. Or else don’t give uptake to it. Once they call you a transphobe, denying it just proves you are. You have conceded the field to them. You can no more say, “I am not: a transphobe,” than you can say “I am not a racist.” The only proper response to an accusation of transphobia now is, “So? … your point?”
“Wear it with pride, PCC(E). Wear it with pride. ”
But the suggestion is an insult, given the assiduous analysis PCC(E) does here – and opens for discussion – and highlights other work similarly (e.g. Colin Wright) for free.
I take your point. Jerry has been scrupulous in bearing no ill will toward trans people as people, which makes his scientific arguments all the more compelling. It is probably a label he would not be proud to wear and in fact he wasn’t called one. But the times are changing as the trans extremists lose ground and become desperate. He and others who speak out may become saddled with the insult. But that’s all it is. An insult.
I get it
It is, simply because I am NOT a transphobe. I am not afraid of trans people or want to demonize them. So I don’t really WANT to own that label!
I’ve noticed that self-identified Rationalists who condemn skepticism of transgender issues almost always bring up two points:
1.) They have friends and/or family who identify as trans
and
2.) Opposition to transgender issues is coming from the political Right.
This is apparently sufficient to resolve the topic by deciding who’s on the side of the angels.
Personally, I never deny (or agree) with charges of being a “transphobe.” Not only is the term defined so broadly as to be useless, but it refocuses the issue on me — which is irrelevant. Who cares? Even if I was indeed a steaming cauldron of hatred, malice, and conformity, I could still be right.
it is so silly it is funny
BTW
Don’t say the “g” word. That will bring grief one’s way (from what I gather).
As in, what one does perhaps with a brush – combing one’s hair… rhymes with “tomb”…
I don’t want to say it myself.
A commenter on Matt Taibbi’s post about the history of flag burning points out that our right to burn the American flag is protected as free speech whereas burning a rainbow flag could get you charged with hate speech. Interesting to think about.
What about rainbow trout?
Burning rainbow trout is just a bad dinner.
That’s completely false under US First Amendment law. There’s a real case upholding literal KKK cross-burning, for example. How many times has the literal Nazi parade case been mentioned in debates? There’s no such First Amendment exception for “hate speech” at all, no matter how many times ignorant people on the “Left” want one, or how many people on the “Right” just make it up that such exists for the causes they hate.
The thing about being woke is that you can simply align yourself with the rest of the herd and know you are 100% right without ever having to think for yourself.
A perfect combination of ignorance and arrogance — no wonder it is so popular.
“other fields of science overlap human rights issues where you and I disagree”
Like women’s rights, apparently.
There is one other thing comes to mind in these discussions, and Jerry has alluded to it. My source is a VERY old article in a special issue of the journal Social Education (for social sciences teachers in pre-college classrooms). The special issue is on teaching about social controversies and the author (Lockwood) makes what I thought immediately was a brilliant suggestion for untangling the issues in these arguments.
He suggested that teachers should help students to separate those issues that could be resolved by “disciplined inquiry” (by that, he meant, inquiry within a scholarly discipline). So, questions about athletic performance can be studied biologically, biomechanically, experimentally, and so on within the disciplines that typically study this sort of thing.
For example, students in a colleague’s class were objecting because there was no “intermediate” or “non-binary” category for regressions that estimate lung capacity from stature, age, and biologic sex. So, my suggestion was to collect data in the course lab, set up an analysis, and explore how the data they collected fit with the predictions of the regressions. Did the non-binary students fall outside BOTH of the confidence ranges of predictions from the existing sex-based regressions?
The second thing that Lockwood suggested was that we categorize the rest of the issues by what sphere generates them: morals and ethics, laws and regulations, religious doctrine and ideology, and so on. And THEN to ask how scholars in those arenas approach issues.
This is a summary of the main impact of turning these arguments into fruitful discussions (and also getting students to learn ways of engaging the essential elements of these issues without reverting to calling someone a “transphobe” or a “speciesist” or (as ultimately happens so often, a “Nazi”).
Lockwood G. 1996. Controversial issues: the teacher’s crucial role. Social Education 60(1):28‒31
That would be a great approach, provided the trans activist lobby were prepared to enter into serious, structured, intelligent discussions.
Trouble is, they’re not interested in that sort of stuff at all. They have a quasi-religious dogma to impose, and intelligent discussion doesn’t contribute to that ideological objective.
The key thing in the trans issue (and apologies if you already covered this–I only skimmed your post) is the fixed pie problem.
When it comes to same-sex marriage, for example, why should I care if someone else gets rights that I already have? Doesn’t hurt my marriage at all. But in the case of “a trans woman is a woman,” you’ve got to pick who gets shortchanged. Is it the women athletes who must compete against trans women, or is it the trans women who are excluded from women’s sporting events? Is it the women and girls in a shelter or changing room who must have a trans woman with them or the trans women who are excluded from women-only spaces?
I have no answers to these questions, but first we should see that there is an issue. The pie is fixed, and if trans women get a piece of it, XX women and girls get less. Contrast this with same-sex marriage, where you only need to change attitudes to eliminate the problem.
Bob, welcome among the transphobes!
Or did you not get the memo?: Claiming that there is a conflict of interests between transwomen and any other group is transphobic.
Bob, it won’t do to say, like you do, that you “have no answers to these questions.” Just stating that there is at least one conflict of interest involving transwomen is transphobic.
Sorry, pal.
While working through the 5 stages of grief (denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance that you are a transphobe), I recommend for perusal:
Eliza Mondegreen: The falsehood at the heart of the trans movement. Oct 21, 2022
https://freethinker.co.uk/2022/10/the-falsehood-at-the-heart-of-the-trans-movement/
There are other solutions that allow trans women to compete, for example an “open” category. In that case this is not a zero-sum situation.
The Belgian Waffle Ride (bike race), which recently had a trans person win the female division, has just created an ‘open’ division. The female division is now open only to “racers who were born female”. My female bike racer friends were outraged about the recent results – maybe this will help. (Although BWR also stated that there will be equal prize money for male, female and open divisions, so expect to see some not-quite-elite male racers dominating the open division.)
I often wonder why the Beatles have not been cancelled for Get Back.
I had the same thought!
I started compiling in my head a list of rock songs that would be cancelled today. For example, Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side” (transphobic), and sexist songs like Rod Stewart’s “Stay With Me” and The Nails “88 Lines About 44 Women.”
No wonder I’m so corrupted – I came of age listening to songs like those.
The Kinks, “Lola”.
I agree that nowadays, “transphobe” is a label one should wear with pride, and it puts him in a good company.
I’d also say that, while it is a pity that Prof. Coyne lost the potential audience of the podcast about evolution, clarity about sex is much more important with regard to social activism to which his not-host referred. I mean, denying evolution is regrettable but does not make people infertile, ruin the lives of children and entire families, or turn women into second-class citizens, while the trans madness does all of these and therefore must be fought.
I’ve gotten into this tussle as well, being labeled a transphobe because I questioned that trans women athletes should be allowed to compete in high level women’s sports without constraint. This really is my only concern, otherwise I welcome trans women having complete equality.
For me, it helps to keep perspective. Most people I meet who support trans do not feel I’m a transphobe, it’s just a vocal minority. The damage done to athletics is numerically small – there aren’t very many trans high level athletes – and the space created for trans people on the whole by this rabid defense seems a much larger societal good. This is my view, ymmv.
The accommodation of trans is new, and the pronouns and roles haven’t had generations to sort things out. Those will come, hopefully, until then most trans I’ve met – family members and work colleagues – have been shown themselves to be very patient. Again, my experience, ymmv.
So, yeah, it hurts when someone who you normally count as an ally or comrade suddenly turns on you. And it especially hurts when their reason is ignorance or ideological purity enforcement, and their reaction is outsized and rude, and ignores that you’re ninety percent on the same page.
But on the grand scale of problems in our society, this is a very, very minor one – and I don’t generally give it the attention that I would to global warming, racism, income inequality, existence of Trump and his millions of supporters, Ukraine war, corporate person hood, oligarchy, plutocracy… you get the picture.
Thing is, though, you can actually do something to curtail the damage trans ideology does to women and adolescents of both sexes. The small number of trans male athletes taking titles from women in every sport they choose to compete in can and will be reduced to zero and laws prohibiting gender mutilation of adolescents are making headway in state legislatures and in the courts where they are an inspiration to us in Canada. Those are fixable problems because the behaviour is recognized as deviant and we can accelerate the passing of the fad. All those other “grand scale” problems are things that you must know you can’t do anything about, largely because they are collective-action problems or are not universally regarded as things that even need fixing. Corporate personhood does far more good than harm, which is why it exists, and “oligarchy” or “plutocracy” are too vaguely specified to be actionable.
You will have allies on the right and left in bringing radical transgender ideology to heel. The other hard problems are partisan-polarized.
I don’t care about sports, but I do care about women, and women’s rights, dignity, and safety. These are being eroded daily, and many objectors to the gender cult have been vilified, risked job loss, and been physically attacked.
One thing I do care about is the treatment of incarcerated people — and I watch while in the interest of “fairness” and “inclusion” we have women in prison asking for contraception, because they are locked in cells with “trans” women, and they know what that means. I could go on. For quite a while.
I even care about trans people! Because frankly, the honest ones, at least, suffer from a delusion which is causing them distress, and I want them to get better. And yet, the current fad is to not to help that person come to terms with reality but to “affirm” the delusion, even to the extent of radical surgeries and drug therapies administered to children. And guess what, after all that they’re still their natal sex.
And “complete equality”? As Ophelia Benson once put it,
RE: “The damage done to athletics is numerically small – there aren’t very many trans high level athletes.”
The damage to women’s sports is still small, but it is increasing at a fairly brisk pace. Also, who ever claimed that a small number of illegally doped athletes would be acceptable? Nobody. Because it would not be okay!
Transwomen are not women. They are biological males who identify as women. Identifying as something does not turn you into that something. You cannot change your sex, or your skin color, etc. (Could I become a member of the National Academy of the Sciences by identifying as one?) Calling men women is gaslighting, pure and simple. And let’s not play dumb here: Making us accept calling men women, in the name of kindness, is only the opening gambit in a play aiming to abolish all female-only spaces (bathrooms, women’s prisons, rape shelters, etc.). These spaces were created to protect women. And this rationale is still valid. (Also, ask your mom, sister(s), daughter(s), how they feel about stripping naked in front of male strangers.)
These are not radical thoughts. The majority of the population in countries like the US, Canada and UK agree:
United States:
Most Americans support anti-trans policies favored by GOP, poll shows. Washington Post, May 5, 2023
https://archive.is/5R0ks
Poll: Opposition to trans minors’ health care, sports access hardening. May 5, 2023
https://scrippsnews.com/stories/poll-opposition-to-trans-minors-health-care-sports-access-hardening/
United Kingdom/Great Britain:
https://docs.cdn.yougov.com/irytfn146n/TheSun_Results_230428_W.pdf
https://docs.cdn.yougov.com/fxd37bxwwh/Internal_Prisons_230130.pdf
Our polling reveals Scottish voters are the most trans-sceptical. Feb. 2023
https://unherd.com/2023/02/scotland-turns-on-gender-ideology/
Canada:
Macdonald-Laurier Institute, Ottawa: Canadians’ Views on Women’s Sport and Gender Identity. August 4, 2021
https://www.macdonaldlaurier.ca/canadians-views-gender-identity-womens-sport/
Majority of [Canadian] recreational athletes say sports should be separated by sex: poll. Jan 9, 2023
https://tnc.news/2023/01/09/majority-of-recreational-athletes-say-sports-should-be-separated-by-sex-poll/
Of course, this won’t stop radical trans activists and their allies call us transphobes and fascists. I don’t care.
As Peter Boghossian mentioned in a recent interview he conducted with Helen Joyce*, people like himself, me, and many of the commenters here, are deemed “on the wrong side of history” in not accepting that the penis can be a female sex organ. Helen Joyce’s comment on that: “Let history be the judge of that.”
https://youtu.be/ZG9_lcln7FU?t=3814
*the author of the bestselling book Trans: When ideology meets reality (2021), and now a women’s rights campaigner with Sex Matters, in the UK
Just be glad we don’t have hate speech laws in this country.
That pod caster is misinformed and is petty. He doesn’t deserve your time or attention.
To suggest that you “have no formal education” on the issue is also offensive. You’re an evolutionary biologist. You have extensive education on sex and sexual dimorphism. There are few people who could be more educated.
This person isn’t interested in a discussion with you because they are, as they said, an “activist.” They don’t care if your views are scientifically sound and grounded in reality. They only care that your views do not comport with their own, and with that of the activist line.
The podcaster says “I will support them (like the activist I have always been) . . . ”
This is, I am convinced, part of our political problem. A certain number of people are activists by disposition. No problem? Find a problem. Still no problem? Imagine a problem. Minor problem? Exaggerate the problem. Fix the problem? Never.
Dear Professor Coyne,
Everything in this post appears very reasonable except for where you say, “biological men who transition to women”. By the scientific standards that you espouse, this expression seems non-sensical. Accepting that a man can transition to being a woman is on the level of accepting that a spoon can be bent via telekinesis. If we all accept that Uri Geller bends spoons with his sight, is he actually doing so? I know I’m at risk of sounding pedantic here, but why refer to human fantasies with language that legitimates them as truths? Isn’t this at the root of our current mess regarding the trans issue?
With my best,
Sergio Mariscal
There have always been trans for as long as we know. Just like with those who are gay were brushed under the rug.
I’m not making a lecture on this. I’m honestly asking if anyone agrees on that?
I agree, but what’s the point? The fact that trans (gender-dysphoria) and gay people have always existed says exactly nothing about whether or not trans-women should be given free access to women’s competitive sports, shelters, crisis centers and prisons. It says nothing at all about that.