Another day, another brood

The ducklings are hatching under Amy, the library duck, and you can see them under the mother (heads pop out occasionally, and there are at least three) at the DuckCam link. Here is a photo showing one duckling’s head (circled). We have a plan to try to capture the ducklings and walk them, with Amy following, to the nearest water, which is about 1.5 miles away. That likely won’t work, but we will try. If it doesn’t work, I’ve already called the rehab lady and we can take the brood into rehab tomorrow.

It’s likely that the brood is eight or more; they may not have all hatched. But it’s likely that the Big Jump will happen tomorrow.

This is very stressful. I planned for a respite from duck-tending this year, but we are also feeding a mother and brood on a dorm plaza, which takes at least an hour three times a week.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

Posting will almost certainly be light tomorrow as I expect the ducklings will jump, though they may do so this afternoon.