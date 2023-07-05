I really wanted to call this, “Take a Load Off, Jesus” in honor of The Band’s famous song, but it didn’t fit with my regular title. This week’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “load”, shows the classic strip’s recursion in which the boys, accused of errors in thinking, manage to find a way that their errors aren’t errors.
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ The Weight
July 5, 2023 • 9:15 am
Yup It’s always funny how other people tend to confirm what they already believe. They should visit my own favorite sources of information on the internet, it would change their minds.
I looked up Confirmation Bias on Wikipedia and I was happy that it confirmed that “Confirmation bias is the tendency to search for, interpret, favor, and recall information in a way that confirms or supports one’s prior beliefs or values.”