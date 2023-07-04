Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, the Cruelest Day, but also July 4, 2023: America’s “Independence Day“. There’s a special Google Doodle today that links to information about the holiday (click icon below to see):

It’s also National Barbecue Day, as it should be. Here’s a photo from 2004 taken at the City Market in Luling, Texas, one of state’s very best BBQ joints. I’m holding brisket, but there’s also a pack of Saltines (you can get white bread) and a pickle. The sauce on the side (not shown) is the best in Texas. Notice the red “smoke ring” around the edge of the meat. (And remember that Rik Gern’s plant photos I showed yesterday were taken around Luling.)

Posting may be light today as, although I’m working a bit, I have some stuff to catch up on, including preparing for our videocast on Thursday. As always, I do my best.

And remember the animals tonight:

It’s also National Caesar Salad Day, Jackfruit Day (I love the stuff), National Country Music Day, National Barbecued Spareribs Day, and the Birthday of Queen Sonja in Norway. Sonja is 86 today, and has been queen since 1991:

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the July 4 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Here’s a headline from yesterday’s NYT implying that those genocidal, apartheid-promoting Zionists are up to no good again (click to read). Note that there is not the slightest hint that this is a response to Jenin becoming a hotbed of terrorism and a launching pad for many recent attacks on Israel. (It’s only 20 km from the nearest Israeli town.) Note that there’s no mention of the reason for the attack of who the “eight Palestinians” were.

Umm. . . about those eight Palestinians:

7 out of 8 killed in Jenin are confirmed militants pic.twitter.com/9AA0m6Lopu — Adin – עדין (@AdinHaykin1) July 3, 2023

. . and a similar headline from the Washington Post. At least they mention terrorists, though at least they say it Jenin as a place “which they [Israelis] describe as a center of militant activity.” Couldn’t the Washington Post do some reporting and SEE if Jenin actually was a center of militant activity? Answer: You bet it was.

From the Jewish News Service:

The camp is home to 18,000 Palestinians densely packed in an area about half a square kilometer (0.2 square miles) in size. Established in 1953, the U.N.-administered camp is often referred to by Palestinians as the “Martyr’s Capital.” Between 2000 and 2003, during the Second Intifada, at least 28 Palestinian suicide bombers came from the Jenin camp. The refugee camp became a stronghold of terror, particularly for those aligned with Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and a number of smaller local factions. PIJ receives direct support from Iran while other factions often receive indirect assistance. Tehran’s relations with Palestinian terror groups, like its other regional proxy militias, are overseen by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. The results speak for themselves. In 2023, 50 attacks against Israelis came from the Jenin Camp. Since September, 19 terrorists have fled to the camp after carrying out attacks. Ten homes inside the camp have been demolished by Israeli authorities so far in 2023. One PIJ terrorist killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza in May had worked to establish rocket capabilities for the terror group in Jenin. Israeli intelligence has also detected an increase in the quality of explosive charges being used in the camp. Soldiers operating in the camp on Monday discovered a weapons laboratory and an improvised rocket launcher.

For more details, including the IDF seizure of explosive and discovery of rocket launchers and weapons labs, see this story in The Jerusalem Post.

The reason you won’t find this stuff in the Western MSM, as it doesn’t fit the right progressive “narrative”.

If you want to see how biased the media reporting has been about this, see the HonestReporting article:

Predictably and depressingly, HonestReporting was forced to call out many international media outlets where their coverage of the Jenin raid fell short. The New York Times, BBC, Washington Post and CNN all failed to highlight the nature and scope of the Israeli operation in Jenin in their headlines, variously referring to it as a series of “strikes,” an “assault” and a “deadly raid,” while the fact that Jenin is a hotbed of terrorist activity was noted in just one headline by the Associated Press (describing Jenin as a “militant stronghold”). Such headlines give readers the false impression that Israel has indiscriminately targeted Palestinians in Jenin, as opposed to launching a counterterrorism operation designed at destroying infrastructure and apprehending armed suspects. The BBC fell short of its duty to report the full, unbiased facts when it aired footage of the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh claiming Israel was trying to “erase [Jenin] refugee camp completely”

The Palestinian Authority is peddling the lie that the @IDF is destroying Jenin or "erasing" it. @BBCNews has people on the ground and can see this statement is factually false but does nothing to contextualize or explain this. pic.twitter.com/toupoYeNUe — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 3, 2023

Several outlets, including the Associated Press and the Daily Mail, sought to cast doubt on whether the operation was indeed for the purpose of destroying terrorist infrastructure, with the former suggesting the IDF may have struck a “crowded area” and the latter adding an air of ambiguity by using inverted commas around the word “counterterrorism” in its headline. The Washington Post oxymoronically labeled Jenin the “center for armed Palestinian resistance,” perhaps forgetting that gun-toting terrorists entering Israel proper — as a number of terrorists from Jenin have — to murder Israeli civilians is a far cry from “resistance.” In addition, the WaPo also claimed Israel had “invade[d]” Jenin, despite Israel’s security incursions being a legal obligation.

The @washingtonpost also avoids scope of IDF op in headline. Refers to Jenin Brigade as Palestinian “resistance.” Remember, this is a terror group which has targeted civilians. Terrorism is not resistance.https://t.co/vkF09FL8h3 pic.twitter.com/xpsWH54nHh — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 3, 2023

. . . Finally, woefully few media outlets actually reported that seven of the eight casualties of the Jenin raid were affiliated with terrorist organizations. Despite pictures of the men clutching guns circulating online, most mainstream news organizations simply referred to the dead men as “Palestinians” without identifying their terrorist connections.

See the photo of the terrorists above.

This next tweet is by an Israeli Arab. People like to ignore the fact that Palestinian terrorists like to embed themselves with civilians while going after the IDF or firing rockets at Israel, providing cover as they know the IDF is reluctant to kill civilians, even while going after terrorists. If you soon hear that the IDF attacked a mosque in Jenin, you should know what is really going on… Armed terrorists are barricading inside the mosque and using it as a hideout while they shoot at the IDF soldiers… How pathetic are they! Desecrating a holy place of prayer for… pic.twitter.com/6S3P918WXv — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) July 3, 2023 Places of worship should not be used as cover for terror. It is also an egregious war crime. But that is exactly what Palestinian terrorists in #Jenin are doing at Al-Nasr Mosque, as IDF just uncovered ammunition and underground pits containing explosive devices there! pic.twitter.com/0OqSO6pvsV — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) July 3, 2023 Finally, a comment from Malgozata: I had a thought: Israel went out to stop terrorists planning to kill Jews, or who had already killed Jews. The US killed Bin Laden, Soleimani, Bilal al-Sudan etc. Actually, according to US Centcom, just in May 2023 there were 38 such “antiterrorist actions” by American forces. All were thousands of kilometers from US soil. The NYT was silent. Now Israel is going to do the same thing against terrorists who are just a few kilometers from Israeli soil—and the NYT is outraged! *Over at the NYT, By Richard Arum and Mitchell L. Stevens argue that the Supreme Court’s deep-sixing of affirmative action will make very little difference to most students. In the wake of the Supreme Court decision that struck down race-conscious admissions, we should recognize that, in practice, affirmative action mattered a great deal for very few and very little for most. Yes, the decision will likely dramatically reduce the racial diversity of incoming classes at highly selective institutions like Harvard, Stanford and the University of North Carolina. But because affirmative action only opened a tiny window of access to America’s most elite institutions, the ruling will make little difference for most college students. Even with affirmative action in place, most students of color did not go to elite colleges, and last week’s ruling does nothing to change that. The current opportunity to bring racial equity to American higher education lies in a collective re-commitment to the quality and success of more accessible institutions. . . .In fact, the majority of Black and Hispanic students attend universities that accept more than three-quarters of their applicants. The exception here is Asian students, who on average are much more likely to attend elite universities. The proportion of all Asian students who attend a school with an acceptance rate under 25 percent is more than three times that of Black, Hispanic and white students. What drives this dynamic is that most students apply to and enroll at schools near their families, regardless of whether the school is a good academic fit. We live in a country full of colleges that don’t have the resources and academic quality to match their students’ talents. Social scientists describe this problem in the college selection process as “undermatching.” Efforts to nudge students to broaden their horizons and consider attending selective colleges further from home have had only modest success. While the Supreme Court’s decision is a blow to Black and Hispanic students who dream of attending the most competitive universities, improving and better supporting the institutions that serve the lion’s share of students of color will do far more to advance the cause of racial equality in this country than anything that admissions officers can do in Cambridge, Palo Alto and Chapel Hill. . . . The key to greater racial equity in American higher education is elevating the quality of the broad range of schools most students attend. . . Less selective schools and the millions of students they serve each year deserve the same resources and attention to program quality found in selective institutions. I believe that John McWhorter has made this point before. It will of course take resolve and money, but , but it will help more people than allowing a few more minority students into the tiny fraction of “elite” colleges in America.

*Another complaint has been filed against Harvard’s admissions practices, this time objecting to its “legacy admissions”, whereby children of alumni or from families with a long history of going to Harvard (especially if they donate money to the school) get preferential admission. There is no excuse for this: it’s a sleazy and grasping way to get money while unfairly pushing aside students who are more qualified than the “legacy” students.

Advocacy groups filed a civil-rights complaint against Harvard University over legacy admissions Monday, alleging the practice discriminates against applicants of color. The complaint calls on the federal government to investigate Harvard’s legacy and donor-related preferences, which the civil-rights groups say mostly favor white applicants, after the Supreme Court last week found it unconstitutional for universities to consider race in their admissions decisions. Lawyers for Civil Rights filed the complaint with the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights on behalf of three Massachusetts-based Black and Latino community organizations. A Harvard spokesperson declined to comment on the complaint Monday. The community organizations are asking the federal government to put an end to the Ivy League university’s admissions practices that it says give a leg up to children of alumni and donors at Harvard. The complaint alleges the practices violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. . . .A National Bureau of Economic Research analysis found legacy and donor-related applicants were more likely to be admitted to Harvard than those without that same standing. The paper, cited in the complaint, found close to 70% of legacy applicants were white, compared with about 40% of regular applicants. Legacy applicants were more than five times as likely to be admitted than non-legacy applicants, according to the analysis. The paper examined Harvard admissions data disclosed in the affirmative action court case that eventually landed at the Supreme Court. “Harvard admits predominantly white students using Donor and Legacy Preferences, and, as a direct result, excludes non-white applicants,” lawyers for the groups wrote in the complaint.

Want more minority students in elite schools like Harvard? You can start by getting rid of legacy admissions. Given the data above—which reminds me of the Asian-American data that ultimately brought down affirmative action—I wonder how Harvard will respond. It appears to have been once again caught with its pants down.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Szaron have a discussion about their photo:

Hili: If you think that your tail will look like a rainbow in the picture you may be mistaken. Szaron: Anyhow, it will be an important element of the composition.

In Polish:

Hili: Jeśli sądzisz, że twój ogon będzie na zdjęciu wyglądał jak tęcza, to możesz być w błędzie. Szaron: Tak czy inaczej, będzie ważnym elementem kompozycji.

********************

From David:

From Divy: a master piece!

From the Absurd Sign Project 2.0. I’m confused: are the genitalia on the buttons or on the forbidden pusher?

From Masih, the conduit of the cry for freedom from Iran:

The slogan that shook the foundations of the authoritarian Islamic regime, “#WomanLifeFreedom”. They took off their scarves and sent me this video from inside Iran, despite all of the risks and threats. pic.twitter.com/G8IC8uwWW0 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) July 3, 2023

An earlier tweet from Titania. Is everything “genocide” now?

British Cycling has BANNED trans women from competing. As trans cyclist Emily Bridges says, this is literal genocide. Cis women are just jealous that trans women tend to win all the medals. Maybe they’re just better women? pic.twitter.com/JuWAE2qHZm — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) May 26, 2023

I tweeted this, but the illusions, which we are now beginning to understand, were sent by Ginger K. And NO, it’s NOT sensitive!

The gray bar is a uniform color. And all the balls are the same color. See https://t.co/7RQAxZzcky pic.twitter.com/NvWKDr9f19 — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) July 3, 2023

From Malcolm. Cat won’t budge (they could fire up the burner. . . )

From Merilee: a very patient mom:

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a priest drowned in a barrel of excrement for refusing to stomp on his rosary:

4 July 1942 | In the penal unit (SK) of the German #Auschwitz camp, a Pole, blessed father Józef Kowalski SDB was murdered (prisoner no. 17350, registered on 26 June 1941). He was sent to SK for refusing to trample his rosary. He was drown in a barrel of excrements. pic.twitter.com/S0FcItCjux — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 4, 2023

Tweets from the estimable Professor Cobb:

Remember the Four Seasons Landscaping in the first tweet? (See here if you forgot or didn’t know.) And remember Pinky, the “very loving cat” in the second tweet?

Pinky – he’s a very loving cathttps://t.co/qdLSVTPLT0 — Nimbus 🇺🇦 Слава Україні! (@19Nimbus) July 1, 2023

The elytra are the wing covers, the “shell” of a beetle. This beetle is the first known to have lost both wings and wing covers. See the paper here.

Today, I have the privilege to share our latest discovery, which is a new beetle species that does not have (one of) the very character(s) that defines a beetle: the elytra https://t.co/FxMSQNydhn — Vinicius S. Ferreira (@neolycus) July 1, 2023