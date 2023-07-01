Caturday felid trifecta: Illustrations of famous cat photos; top ten cat jams by The Kiffness; cat-shaped music; and lagniappe

Here we have the drawings of Ainars, who takes real cat photos that are viral on the Internet and makes drawings of them. Click on the screenshot to see ’em all.
My name is Ainars and I’m the creator of @dailypurrr on Instagram.
More than three years ago, I figured out that I wanted to make silly cat doodles and do them every day. That’s how dailypurrr started. But before that, I had dozens of failed attempts to create something that would bring some fun to people around the internet.
This time, I decided that I would be silent until I’d made my first 50 cat drawings. When that happened, my friends and family got to know that I was secretly making low-quality cat doodles.
One month later, I was going to sleep and had about 500 followers on my Instagram page and was hoping that in three upcoming months, until the New Year, I would have my first 1000 followers. But… Life is full of surprises.
When I woke up, there were 1100 followers. I refreshed the page—1200, refreshed it once again—1300… I was shocked and decided to ask where all these people got to know about my page. It turned out that 9GAG made a post about my drawings.
That was a life-changing moment and my page got its first 10 or 20 thousand followers, which led to huge interest in my page.
So, I continued to make daily doodles, until one day I received a casual email with an offer to do an interview. Without any doubt, I answered that I was absolutely ready. That e-mail was from Rokas, who is a part of the Bored Panda team.
When this short interview and article came out, my follower count skyrocketed and after that, the whole internet was flooded with reposts of that interview, my drawings, and all the other materials.
Here’s a sample of six of his drawings. Remember: they’re modeled on real cats photos, which are shown:
There are 34 more at the site—go see!
The Kiffness is a musician (I don’t know his name) who takes various sounds and sets them to music. These include people singing, drill sergeants, cockatiels, and so on, but he’s most famous for his musical riffs on caterwauling. (The Kiffness’s YouTube channel is here.) He’s very inventive!
Here are the top ten Kiffness takes on caterwauling. I bet you’ve heard one or two of these:
Finally, we have a musical composition that happens to be shaped like a cat. But it’s also very nice music and only 33 seconds long. Have a listen:
Lagniappe: From Reddit via Peter, a cat on a matchbox, “ready for a scratch”, as it says on the label.
