So much for hoping for a duckling-rescue-free summer! I was writing peacefully in my office when Jessica Morgan, a grad student in biology who knew of me as the “duck rescuer” called me on my cellphone. She’d spotted a mother and eight ducklings wandering around aimlessly by the physics building, not knowing where to go. There was no way they could make it the 1.5-2 miles to water, and they were headed in the wrong direction anyway.
I had to make the hard decision and rescue the brood, which I did with the help of two people. Of course the babies were spooked, the mother quacked frantically as I netted the fast little buggers, and after that I put them is a towel-lined box. They’re now in rehab, with food and water, headed for Willowbrook Wildlife Sanctuary this weekend.
Yes, we got all of them, and they all look healthy. Poor mom.
Now the mom is freaked, the babies are freaked, and I’m in tears. The only consolation is that I know that all these little ones will live. Thanks to Jessica and another member of Team Duck for their help!
Box o’ ducks:
14 thoughts on “What I did this morning”
Ah, what a nice surprise! Brightens the day!
Heart breaking for the poor mother – but for the best in the end.
OK, I plead total ignorance in such matters, but I have to know. You indicated that water was 1.5 to 2 miles from where you rescued them. Could you not have released them there along with Mom? I suspect that capturing her would not have been easy, or even possible. Might she have followed you & her ducklings? Please school me. (In any case, I’m still impressed & heartened by your deed.)
No, it’s impossible to capture mom. Believe me, I tried, even using a huge butterfly net. If I could have captured her, we would have taken the whole family to a good lake nearby and released them.
Great job Jerry. Thanks to you, the grad student and the helpers!
Can the mom be captured and moved to the babies? It’s a Captain Obvious question, I know. But why not?
Nope; they’re going to a rehab center where they will be with other ducklings of their age.
I wondered if you walked with the box to the water – would the mother not follow?
We tried walking with the box; Mom wouldn’t come. Everybody keeps telling me to do things that I’ve tried in past years, as if I hadn’t thought of them.
hugs
So heartening to hear
Simply, thank you. Heartache about Mom.
Well done! You are a duck hero!
I love your heart.