What I did this morning

So much for hoping for a duckling-rescue-free summer! I was writing peacefully in my office when Jessica Morgan, a grad student in biology who knew of me as the “duck rescuer” called me on my cellphone. She’d spotted a mother and eight ducklings wandering around aimlessly by the physics building, not knowing where to go. There was no way they could make it the 1.5-2 miles to water, and they were headed in the wrong direction anyway.

I had to make the hard decision and rescue the brood, which I did with the help of two people. Of course the babies were spooked, the mother quacked frantically as I netted the fast little buggers, and after that I put them is a towel-lined box. They’re now in rehab, with food and water, headed for Willowbrook Wildlife Sanctuary this weekend.

Yes, we got all of them, and they all look healthy. Poor mom.

Now the mom is freaked, the babies are freaked, and I’m in tears. The only consolation is that I know that all these little ones will live. Thanks to Jessica and another member of Team Duck for their help!

Box o’ ducks: