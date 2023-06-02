Two songs about Velcro relationships

When I heard this old (and excellent) Dusty Springfield song the other day, the Fleetwood Mac equivalent immediately came to mind, though they’re 24 years apart (Dusty released hers in 1963 and Fleetwood Mac in 1987). Both songs are about a woman who so smitten with a guy that she can’t bear to be apart from him.

Here’s Dusty supposedly singing “live’, though she may be lip-synching. (As a pedant, I have to note that the title really should be “I want to be only with you,” though that wouldn’t fit the tune.) Dusty is now almost forgotten, but was regarded as perhaps the best white “soul singer” of her time, and I’m a big fan. (And of course there’s also this great song.)

This is my second favorite Fleetwood Mac song written by Christine McVie (“Say You Love Me” is my fave.) Both women died too young, and both of cancer. These songs, however, live on.