Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “wear,” shows the boys going after the barmaid for using the wrong pronouns. And, as always, it shows the hypocrisy of the Divine Duo.
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ respect
May 31, 2023 • 9:40 am
2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ respect”
A good one – the pronouns aspect was very oblique.
I don’t get the pronoun bit at all.
Edit:
I’m pretty sure it’s not about pronouns. In a previous strip, the barmaid categorically said she didn’t believe they were respectively the son of God and God’s messenger.
https://www.jesusandmo.net/comic/beer/