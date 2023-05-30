A creationist writes in: repent your acceptance of evolution lest ye burn in hell

News is slow today, and I’m not feeling great, as my insomnia has returned. Let’s look at a new reader’s comment, which was meant to be put up after the post below but of course was trashed by moi. If you reply, though, I’ll alert the religious Paul Polster to your comments.
Read and weep. It’s Pascal’s wager!
Details: From one “Paul A Polster” in reply to Carlos on the post “Odious Ray Comfort movie (watch it below) to be distributed in public schools“:
Think about this, and pass it along to all your fellow atheists: if you are right, you die, it is all over, no harm, but if God does exist, and the Bible is true, when you die, you will appear at the great white throne as a lost soul. You will hear a list of sins that you have committed since you were aware of right and wrong, you will bow a knee to Jesus Christ, however, it will be too late to repent and you will be cast into Hell for eternity. You evolutionists are thinkers, think that one through in your quiet time and add this to it: have I lied? stolen?looked at the opposite sex with lust? Cheated on a test? Give some thought as to why these things happen as well as why good and evil exist. Evolution has no answer to these questions. One final thought: are you willing to risk possibly going to hell in order to hold to your faith in evolution? (it requires faith to believe it). Or are you willing to give true science ( discovery of the truth) a chance with an open mind? I hope you can ,your eternity depends on it.
Well, we’re all going to hell, including Jimmy Carter, who has looked on women with lust. He’s close to the end, and I bet he can feel the flames now. . .
A few comments:
- Why is “believing in evolution” a sin? Did God put the evidence for evolution everywhere to deceive us? (And if you think it takes “faith” to believe in evolution, read my article dispelling that bit of stupidity.)
- Which moral dictates are we supposed to believe? If we’re Jews, we can’t mix meat and milk in one meal. If we’re Catholics, we have to go to confession. If we’re Muslims, we have to observe Ramadan. I presume that Mr. Polster somehow knows that the Christian god is the REAL god. But how does he know?
- What kind of God would send someone to hell who has lived a good life even if he didn’t accept the existence of God.’
- The absolute certainty of Polster—about the falsity of evolution, about God being the Christian god, and about liars and the lustful going to hell—is breathtaking.
The kind of God that Polster paints is the ruler, as Hitchens used to say, of a celestial North Korea. He’ll toss into the fire anybody who doesn’t accept Jesus Christ (even those who were faithful before the time of Jesus Christ), he burn anybody who accept the evidence for evolution that God supposedly put all around us, and he’s not in the least merciful. Why did he design our bodies to lust after members of the opposite sex if you’re going to hell for it?
12 thoughts on “A creationist writes in: repent your acceptance of evolution lest ye burn in hell”
He doth protest too much, methinks.
Whenever it crops up in discussion (not often) I usually say that I accept the Theory of Evolution as the best explanation to date.
I don’t favour using ‘belief’ as the word picks up a lot of baggage when used by religious believers and I don’t accept that baggage.
Nice soul you got there. Be a shame if something happened to it.
“You evolutionists are thinkers, think that one through in your quiet time and add this to it: have I lied? stolen?looked at the opposite sex with lust? Cheated on a test? Give some thought as to why these things happen as well as why good and evil exist. Evolution has no answer to these questions. ”
I’m confused – we are asked to “think … through” the hell things, then add those questions about Polster?
“One final thought: are you willing to risk possibly going to hell in order to hold to your faith in evolution? (it requires faith to believe it). Or are you willing to give true science ( discovery of the truth) a chance with an open mind?”
Errmm … so if I have to go be tortured would I give up evolution … or have an open mind instead?
I’m confused as to what Polster wants me to do.
I’m reminded of this quote:
“The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it.”
Neil DeGrasse Tyson
—From Real Time with Bill Maher
Real Time with Bill Maher
“2011-02-04” on this video : https://youtu.be/yRxx8pen6JY
… so I can do all that stuff, but it won’t affect evolution.
Sorry!
They always throw that “your knee will bow” thing.
Pascal’s Wager is upside down. Here’s my wager: What if I live my life cowered, terrified of hell, when I could have had the joy of living every moment to the fullest.
Especially the lust part! 6,000,000 years of Homo lust got us here, lust deserves some respect.
The amount of masochism in this guy’s life is truly tragic.
Too bad he doesn’t investigate his own brain and look back on what he was taught or came to believe through the practice of Christianity.
There is another way to live without self punishment.
What he calls sins, I call human behavior.
Believers are a tiresome lot, no?
Well, He’s got a good point. He just has the details wrong. It’s actually the god alien Zorbel Borbel who lives in the Double Bubble galaxy that we really need to worry about. He requires that all humans to eat liver and onions every day. Anyone who doesn’t he will torture forevermore after they die.
I know this to be true because I do. And if you decide to believe, as I have, you will know it to be true as well. Also there is book that says it’s true and it was written by people who actually comunicated with Zobel Borbel (so says lots of people) so it must be true.
But even if you choose not to believe because you are evil, are you willing to risk it? Eat your liver and onions for Zorbel Borbel’s sake! Just in case.
To be on the safe side, this guy should convert to every religion, not neglecting to kiss Hank’s ass.
Christians who find “Pascal’s Wager” should recall that the first commandment (and god presumably had a really good reason for making it “first”) demands that you not worship false gods. This means you need to choose your god very carefully. Even ignoring the thousands of other gods that have been worshipped throughout history, Christians should note that two of the three Abrahamic religions (Judaism and Islam) believe that Christians are worshipping a false god in flagrant violation of the first commandment. Thus, even looking solely at the Abrahamic religions as the available options, Christians have 2 chances in 3 of being wrong and going to hell. So, if you’re gambling, why wouldn’t you double your odds of avoiding hell by rejecting the idea that Jesus was god? And if your response is that the odds somehow tilt in your favor because the number of Christians exceeds the combined number of Jews and Muslims, keep in mind that the number of non-Christians on the planet exceeds the number of Christians by a factor of 5 to 2. So either way, if you’re playing the odds, Jesus loses.
Moreover, it is a complete fallacy that there is no downside to an erroneous belief in the existence of god. If you believe and you’re wrong you may have compromised your happiness or well-being (or of others) in countless ways during what will have been your one and only lifetime. At the very least you will have wasted time in church and praying to a fictional character; you may have wasted money tithing that could have been used to provide for your family or the less fortunate (it’s not uncommon for people to be rendered destitute because they have given their life savings to a television evangelist); you may have borne unnecessary burdens (such as the Amish forgo modern conveniences) or forgone harmless pleasures (such as the Mormons avoid coffee and alcohol, and some fundamentalist religions avoid dancing or singing); and you may have forgone opportunities or acted erroneously because you were under the misimpression that you were proceeding as god had directed. At the very worst, if you’re a “true believer” you may have discriminated against or refused to marry people of another religion; you may have agonized over or repressed your sexuality; you may have allowed your sick children to die while you prayed rather than seeking medical help; you may have tortured or murdered “witches” or heretics in the mistaken belief that you were acting in accordance with god’s wishes; you may have inflicted physical abuse upon yourself (including having yourself crucified as is done in the Philippines) in the belief that god delights in your suffering; or you may have suffered or committed other atrocities in consequence of your abandonment of reason and reliance on dogma.
Lastly, true belief is not something one “chooses.” Either you believe something or you don’t. I doubt that you could “make” yourself believe that 1 + 1 = 837, even if someone offered you $1 million. Of course, pretending to believe something is not actually believing, and god presumably knows the difference.
Before Mr Polster can convince me that I’m going to hell, he needs to provide some evidence that his particular deity exists, that a location corresponding to his description of hell exists, that his deity has the power and inclination to despatch my soul there for something as humdrum as telling a falsehood or coveting my neighbour’s property, and above all that souls exist in the first place.
As the Hitch would say, he has all his work before him.
Boy, Munkar and Nakir (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Munkar_and_Nakir) are going to have some questions for you.