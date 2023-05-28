Live interview with Aron Ra tomorrow

Aron Ra has asked me to be on his live video podcast tomorrow, and I’m glad to oblige. It will be about evolution. As Aaron told me:

Ideally, we would like to do a half hour of you talking about your career in defense of science against creationism. Then we would do another half hour of taking selected questions from the chat.

The show is at 10 a.m. Chicago time (11 a.m. Eastern time) tomorrow, and you will be able to watch it by clicking on the link below.

On Fri, May 19, 2023 at 11:27 AM Aron Ra < aronra@gmail.com > wrote: Yes, it is. I’ll send a StreamYard link a few moments befote showtime. On Fri, May 19, 2023, 11:17 AM Jerry Coyne < c525@uchicago.edu > wrote: Fine with me. Is it 10 a.m. Chicago time?