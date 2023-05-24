Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “curb”, Mo admits that blasphemy laws are there to prevent believers from questioning their faith:
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ blasphemy
May 24, 2023 • 8:45 am
Why Evolution is True is a blog written by Jerry Coyne, centered on evolution and biology but also dealing with diverse topics like politics, culture, and cats.
Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “curb”, Mo admits that blasphemy laws are there to prevent believers from questioning their faith:
2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ blasphemy”
A good one!
Jesus looks quite on edge. Well he might be: neither of them appears to be wearing a seatbelt, and their vehicle seems to lack a rear-view mirror. Plus Mo seems unable to see over the steering wheel. Their own excuses for driving under such conditions could well collapse under questioning.