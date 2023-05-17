The Leisure Fascists take over the American Physical Society, recommend no more booze at physics meetings

The Pecksniffs aren’t satisfied with policing the language of science, but now want to regulate our behavior, too. And, by god, they’ve gone too far this time, for they want to put the kibosh on our BEVERAGES.
In the latest American Physical Society News (click on screenshots below), one author urges people to not drink alcohol at physics meetings. Not just that, but she seems to want alcohol banned at scientific meetings. In this she’s bucking the tide, for, as the author notes, a Nature report last year showed that over two thirds of scientists think that alcohol should not be banned at scientific meetings.
Nearly 1,500 scientists participated in the online poll, which began on 20 December as part of a Nature story about reconsidering the role of alcohol in the scientific workplace (Nature 600, S86–S88; 2021). When asked whether alcohol should be banned at scientific conferences, 68% of those who responded to the self-selecting poll said no, 26% said yes and 6% were not sure.
That is, for every scientist who wants alcohol banned at scientific conferences, 2.6 scientists want it to stay. The democracy has spoken.
You can probably guess the reasons why Dr. Vriend wants it banned. First guess, then read the APS News article by clicking below:
Yes, you were right. I’m sure you guessed because “alcohol promotes bad behavior and harassment”, but did you know it also makes meetings less inclusive?
Here are the author’s reasons:
Many years ago, when I was a young graduate student in mechanical engineering and geophysics, I presented my first poster at an important conference. I was stationed at my poster, excited for discussion, when a colleague approached me with a beer in hand. I could smell alcohol on his breath, and he had clearly had too much to drink. For an hour, he loitered at my poster, asking inappropriate questions — and blocking my ability to talk to others, including potential collaborators or future postdoctoral advisors. I was deeply uncomfortable and uncertain what to do.
My story might feel familiar to many young scientists, and data confirms the relationship between alcohol and inappropriate behavior. Alcohol is linked to loss of inhibition, and research indicates that alcohol increases the risks of harassment, including in professional settings. A 2007 study found a significant association between the number of heavy-drinking male employees and a culture of gender harassment against women in a workplace. Of course, alcohol does not cause bad behavior on its own — any perpetrator is solely responsible for their actions — but its role as a risk factor is clear.
I’m prepared to believe all that, which is offensive behavior, and of course no woman (or person) should be subject to such harassment. But a simple conference statement that “harassment is prohibited and will be punished if it’s persistent and unwanted” (all conferences have these now), should suffice. Then someone could have gotten the guy off the scene.
Scientists are adults, adults drink, and people should be prepared to deal with drinkers. In fact, science meetings are much safer than bars, for scientists are almost universally against harassment and there are plenty of people around to stop it, as well as ubiquitous conference policies to intervene and, if need be, show the harasser to the door.
Remember that scientific meetings are places not just to learn science, but to meet old friends and colleagues, schmooze, socialize after hours, converse and relax. Alcohol facilitates that, and not in a trivial way. It’s much easier to schmooze with someone you want to talk to by inviting them for a drink than just walking up to them. And alcohol might even facilitate scientific conversations since it lessens inhibition (people might, for example, lose their fear of asking stupid questions!)
And, most important, you don’t have to drink if you don’t want to.
In the poll above scientists have clearly weighed the risks of drinking versus the benefits—and have voted for booze. I vote with them. (Remember, too, that many meetings are in hotels and you simply cannot stop people from drinking there. If there’s no hotel, people will repair to the bar.) I have no beef with people who have personal reasons not to drink, nor would I stop them from trying, like Dr. Vriend, to persuade others not to drink. But taking the booze out of meetings is taking a lot of fun, as well as social lubrication, out of meetings, and it takes some chutzpah to do that.
It helps, though, if you can claim, as the author does, that banning booze helps promote diversity and a welcoming environment!
As scientists, though, it is not only our responsibility to do good research and advance our field, but to support the next generation of scientists. Science is more diverse now — in age, gender, sexual orientation, race, cultural background — than it was for millennia; we are moving away from the cliché of the cigar-smoking, whiskey-drinking clique of mostly white male scientists. I am not the only person not drinking alcohol — more than a third of US adults don’t, perhaps for religious or cultural reasons, or perhaps simply because science has shown that alcohol is not healthy. Still others may be uncomfortable drinking in work settings because they are struggling with alcohol abuse; after all, nearly half of US adults who drink, drink too much, according to a 2018 study published in the Journal of Substance Abuse.
Alcohol in professional events can stymie efforts to create a welcoming community, and scientists and students of all generations deserve better. In academia, as well as in the business and nonprofit spheres, we senior scientists are responsible for inviting young, diverse people into the field and making them feel comfortable and confident. We are responsible for upholding professional conduct and setting the right example for the younger generation.
I respectfully disagree, especially about associating booze with “cigar-smoking, whiskey-drinking clique of mostly white male scientists”. (It’s always open season on white males, but of course cigars are banned at meetings and what’s on tap is usually beer and wine, not whiskey). I know few scientists that fit that bill, and, in fact, Vriend is creating a sexist stereotype, but one that seems okay to most people, though it’s not. The dragging in of white males here is a gratuitous slur, and has absolutely nothing to do with her argument, except that drunken males harass women more than the other way around. And what does being “white” have to do with it? Alcohol use and abuse is not a monopoly of white people.
There’s also the sly implication that “young diverse people” (read: blacks and Hispanics) won’t feel as welcome if there is booze afoot. What evidence is there for that?
In the end, I guess, the only way to be welcoming and inclusive is to make everyone conform to a strict code of straitlaced behavior. Is that diversity? This article demonstrates, more than anything, that the woke are puritanical. Remember H. L. Mencken’s famous definition of “puritanism”: “the haunting fear that some one, somewhere, may be happy”.
And I’m curious why the APS would publish this.
h/t: Luana
14 thoughts on “The Leisure Fascists take over the American Physical Society, recommend no more booze at physics meetings”
Prohibition was a Progressive goal long before the 18th Amendment, why wouldn’t it be now?
Well hardly. Prohibition was pushed by white Christian xenophobic nationalists, bent on limiting the civil rights of immigrants, women, and of course, black people. It was the signature accomplishment of the Ku Klux Klan.
Hmm. I’ve read that it was primarily pushed by women wanting to eliminate the contribution of alcohol to abusive relationships.
But those were considered progressive ideas back then. Temperance was pushed by tight-lipped first-wave Protestant Christian feminists and suffragettes as part of a social-improvement—progressive—policy bundle with eugenics, “yellow peril” restrictions on immigration from Asia, and the sanitarian movement to stamp out licentiousness and idleness that led to TB and venereal disease. The whole rationale for suffragism was that if women got the vote they could compel legislatures to enact prohibition and enshrine Temperance forever. Men fought suffragism because they knew exactly what the women were fixing to do: their waves nagged them incessantly (or cowered in fear) when they came home drunk with all the paycheque gone and no shoes for the children.
Women and children suffered terribly from chronically drunken husbands in 19th and early 20th century drinking patterns—of course they still do. (Our first and greatest Prime Minister was a notorious public drunk but it was observed that the voters preferred John A. drunk to his opposition sober.)
In this context, restricting civil rights of women would have been breezily embraced by feminists to keep them out of the clutches of rum. A drunken man was a disgrace who might yet be redeemed by getting religion and taking The Pledge but a drunken woman was a tragedy.
The involvement of the Klan in prohibition is a new one on me—different country: In Canada, Prohibition was progressive feminism through and through by people not so far ideologically from the KKK.
In my last job I worked for a semiconductor supplier to several major US corporations. One of these held three meetings over several years to inculcate their quality philosophy and requirements. These were in Hong Kong, since most of their suppliers were in Asia. The first was in a hotel with a large conference room and a bar, and the formal part of the meeting was followed by suppliers’ representatives and the hosts mixing and exchanging ideas over (shock horror!) drinks. The second meeting was at a university that had a no alcohol policy and everyone dispersed quickly with virtually no informal interaction. The US corporation learned the lesson, and reverted to a hotel for the third meeting.
“…inviting young, diverse people into the field and making them feel comfortable and confident” as opposed to “the cigar-smoking, whiskey-drinking clique of mostly white male scientists.” In her website, Nathalie Vriend announces: “In my research group, I promote and advance “Be A JEDI” (*): Belonging, Accessibility, Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.” All these priceless lines make me wonder whether “Nathalie Vriend” is an invention by Boghossian, Lindsay, and Pluckrose, up to their old tricks. But her putative website also mentions projects in “singing sand dunes, silo honking, and seismic wave propagation”, which should perhaps make students feel unsafe. And the mention of “honking” verges on microaggression, does it not?
Will have to take my hip flask to the next conference.
Well there’s nothing that says weed isn’t allowed!
I guess edibles, can’t smoke indoors (there is a pot shop built into the corner of the parking lot I use for work, the smoking restrictions seem not to be widely observed)
My initial response to this was an eye roll and “good grief”. If you ban drinking at poster sessions everyone will blast through and head for the bar. Where they will learn what people are actually working on and what questions are interesting.
Lame.
I went to a wedding once where they didn’t allow booze. Worst wedding I ever attended. I lingered at the reception for 20 minutes or so then left to go get a drink.
You know the difference between a Scottish wake and a Scottish christening?
One less drunk at the wake.
I’ve been to two dry weddings – one mormon and one where the father of the bride was a recovering alcoholic. They are an object lesson in the benefits of alcohol as a social lubricant. At least the second one had the benefit of a stunning state park location.
I’ll bet there’ve been many crucial equations first sketched out on cocktail napkins.
My favorite academic conference took place yearly in Manchester. There was, of course, no alcohol at the conference venue itself, but come 5 o’clock we’d all head to the pub and have a blast discussing talks and forging gratifying professional, personal, and sometimes even sexual relationships. No one was forced to join us. End of story.