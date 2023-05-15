Monday: Hili dialogue

Back to work! It’s Monday, May 15, 2023, and National Chocolate Chip Day, brought to you by Big Chocolate.

*President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has been in power for 20 years, and his presidency has not been a happy one. Besides banning the teaching of evolution below the college level, he’s slowly transforming Turkey into a theocracy, as well as damping down freedom of the press. But he faced another election yesterday, and so far the news looks good: his challenger appears to be leading:

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey was facing the greatest political challenge of his career after millions voted on Sunday in pivotal elections that could reshape the country’s domestic and foreign policies. The state-run Anadolu news agency reported that initial results showed Mr. Erdogan in the lead. But opposition leaders dismissed those figures as misleading and Mr. Erdogan’s main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, wrote on Twitter: “We are leading.”

The presidential and parliamentary elections took place three months after devastating earthquakes killed more than 50,000 people in southern Turkey, and were in many ways a referendum on Mr. Erdogan’s two decades as the country’s dominant politician. He faced an extremely tight race, largely because of anger at the state of the economy and concerns among many voters that he has pushed the country toward one-man rule. Even as Mr. Erdogan tapped state resources in an effort to tilt the contest, pre-election polls showed a slight lead for Mr. Kilicdaroglu, who represents a coalition of six opposition parties and has vowed to shore up the economy and restore Turkey’s democracy. If no candidate secures a majority, the two front-runners would go to a runoff on May 28. The winner will set the course for the country of 84 million, a NATO member with one of the world’s 20 largest economies and a wide array of economic and political ties across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East. We may know the results tomorrow, but surely in a few days. And I’ll be a happy man if Erdogan loses. I wouldn’t put it past him, if he loses, to pull a trump and claim that he lost by fraud. But if there’s any fraud going on, it’s Erdogan’s. Kilicdaroglu is a much better bet, bent on strengthening NATO and Turkey’s ties to the west. He’d never oppose Scandinavian countries’ bids to join NATO.

*Another example, this time from Kenya of the faithful following their preacher’s advice to die for the sake of Jesus. It reminds me of the mass suicide at Jonestown or the Heaven’s Gate case, in both of which charistmatic leaders led their followers to death.

like hundreds of other believers, [Solomon Muendo] abandoned his home and moved there with his wife and two young children. They were following the call of Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, a former taxi driver turned televangelist who, declaring that the world was about to end, marketed Shakahola to his followers as an evangelical Christian sanctuary from the fast-approaching apocalypse. Instead of a haven, however, the 800-acre property, a sun-scorched wasteland of scrub and spindly trees, is now a gruesome crime scene, scattered with the shallow graves of believers who starved themselves to death — or, as Mr. Mackenzie would have it, crucified themselves so that they could meet Jesus. As of this past week, 179 bodies have been exhumed and moved to a hospital mortuary in the coastal town of Malindi, around 100 miles east of Shakahola, for identification and autopsy. The government’s chief pathologists reported last week that while starvation caused many deaths, some of the bodies showed signs of death by asphyxiation, strangulation or bludgeoning. Some had had organs removed, a police affidavit said. Hundreds more people are still missing, perhaps buried in undiscovered graves. Others are wandering the property without food like Mr. Muendo — whose wife and children are missing, his sister said.

Kenyan authorities are puzzled that they didn’t know abut these shenanigans, but there’s no puzzle about why this happened. It’s faith, Jake!

*A Washington Post exclusive reports that President Zelensky has secret plans to launch attacks against Russia:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has won the trust of Western governments by refusing to use the weapons they provide for attacks inside Russia and prioritizing the targeting of Russian forces inside Ukraine’s borders. But behind closed doors, Ukraine’s leader has proposed going in a more audacious direction — occupying Russian villages to gain leverage over Moscow, bombing a pipeline that transfers Russian oil to Hungary, a NATO member, and privately pining for long-range missiles to hit targets inside Russia’s borders, according to classified U.S. intelligence documents detailing his internal communications with top aides and military leaders. The documents, which have not been previously disclosed, are part of a broader leak of U.S. secrets circulated on the Discord messaging platform and obtained by The Washington Post. They reveal a leader with aggressive instincts that sharply contrast with his public-facing image as the calm and stoic statesman weathering Russia’s brutal onslaught. The insights were gleaned through intercepted digital communications, providing a rare look at Zelensky’s deliberations amid Russian missile barrages, infrastructure attacks and war crimes. The Pentagon, where senior U.S. military leaders were briefed on the matters outlined in the leaked documents, did not dispute the authenticity of the materials.

I really can’t blame Zelensky for this so long as he confines his attacks to military targets. Why should he not strike back after the Russians not only invaded his country, but are committing war crimes by targeting infrastructure and other civilian targets in Ukraine? But the minute he deliberately targets Russian civilians, he loses a lot of my support.

*In response to the WaPo report, Zelensky “clarified” that he’s not going after Russia, but simply liberating captured Ukrainian territory. But they’re already fighting for that, and they’ve even blow up stuff in Crimea (also captured Ukrainian land). The AP says this:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory. Speaking during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s goal is to free the territories within its internationally recognized borders. The Washington Post cited previously undisclosed documents from a trove of U.S. intelligence leaks suggesting that Zelenskyy has considered trying to capture areas in Russia proper for possible use as bargaining chips in peace negotiations to end the war launched by Moscow in February 2022. This would put him at odds with Western governments that have insisted that weapons they provide must not be used to attack targets in Russia. Asked about the report, Zelenskyy said: “We don’t attack Russian territory, we liberate our own legitimate territory.” “We have neither the time nor the strength (to attack Russia),” he said, according to an official interpreter. “And we also don’t have weapons to spare, with which we could do this.” “We are preparing a counterattack for the illegally occupied areas based on our constitutionally defined legitimate borders, which are recognized internationally,” Zelenskyy said.

I’m not sure I believe him, but now that he’s denied the reports, he has to keep his credibility by NOT occupying Russian territory (except Crimea, which is really Ukrainian territory).

*How could I not click on the WSJ article called “The most exciting young athlete in the world isn’t playing in America.”? (Why should he be? That headline is pure jingoism.) It turns out that the sport is footie, the team is Manchester United, and the athletes is Norwegian. I hadn’t even heard of him, even though soccer is my favorite sport (I don’t get to watch much as it’s not on American t.v. unless you pay).

Specifically, I want to pivot to the most thrilling human currently on two cleats, I mean boots: Erling Haaland. Or just Haaland—the Erling’s long been extraneous. He’s a 6-foot-4 Norwegian who celebrates goals by falling to the ground in a meditative Lotus pose, but also says he enjoys the fearsome nickname “Terminator.” We will also accept That Guy, because you can’t miss Haaland out there—the unmistakable, ponytailed blond sequoia in Manchester City sky blue who looks like he escaped from a Gronkowski extended family reunion. He’s the English Premier League’s breakout superstar, and he’s building a case as one of the most exciting young athletes on earth, in any sport, a true get to the television and watch him, now sensation. Let me repeat: Get to the television and watch Haaland, now. Or any screen of your choice. Manchester City’s next game is Sunday, May 14, versus Everton at 9 a.m. ET. Why the fuss? Pretty simple. It’s because Haaland scores. And scores and scores and scores and scores. And scores again. Then he scores one more goal, just in case you missed the last one. It’s honestly bigger news when Haaland doesn’t score—that’s what happened Tuesday, when Real Madrid impressively kept the big man quiet during a 1-1 tie in the opener of its Champions League semifinal.

Here; let’s watch some highlights of his career at Man United:

He’s big and powerful and, like Messi, fast, but I’d still rather watch Messi because of his finesse.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is acting out Darwin:

Hili: I’m lying here and I’m thinking. A: What about? Hili: Whether to act as an agent of natural selection or as a consumer.

In Polish:

Hili: Leżę tu i myślę.

Ja: Nad czym?

Hili: Czy działać jako agentka doboru naturalnego, czy być konsumerystką.

From Jesus of the Day. Something like these (they are artiodactyls and some species can swim a long distance underwater) may have been ancestors of whales):

From Beth:

From Masih, both men and women fight back against the theocracy:

"You see women as slaves, we don't." Listen to Iran's young generation as they challenge Sharia law, including allowing a man to have multiple wives in Islam. This generation will end the Islamic Republic.#WomanLifeFreedom #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/HcqkNVPNQc — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 14, 2023

From Simon, Obama’s Mother’s Day tweet. Boy, how his and Michelle’s girls have grown!

Happy Mother’s Day! I hope you take a moment to appreciate all the moms and mother-figures in your life – and be there for people who may be missing theirs. To @MichelleObama, thanks for being such an amazing mom to our beautiful girls. You set an incredible example for all of… pic.twitter.com/tD69N0gqml — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 14, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a nine-year-old girl gassed upon arrival.

15 May 1933 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Martha Bachrach, was born in Arnhem. She arrived at #Auschwitz on 14 October 1942 in a transport of 1,711 Jews deported from Westerbork. She was among 1,291 of them murdered in gas chambers after the selection. pic.twitter.com/BymXWEyVGR — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 15, 2023

