Saturday: Hili dialogue

*According to the Washington Post, CNN is in trouble because of the “disastrous” Town Hall meeting they broadcast with Kaitlyn Collins. The bits I saw of it didn’t seem disastrous, but ludicrous: Trump was being his usual nasty, arrogant, and lying self. But others, like CNN< seem to think he engineered a television victory:

The former president repeatedly dodged or sneered at questions from CNN’s moderator, Kaitlan Collins, during the live, 70-minute forum at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire on Wednesday night. He doubled down on false claims that “a rigged election” led to his 2020 ouster and referred to writer E. Jean Carroll, who just prevailed in her lawsuit against him for defamation and battery, as a “whack job,” to cheers and laughter from the audience, made up of local Republican voters.

And when Collins pressed him on why he removed classified documents from the White House, he replied: “You are a nasty person.” “Predictably disastrous,” wrote former network TV news executive Mark Lukasiewicz, part of a chorus of media critics and political observers who bemoaned the on-air spectacle. “Live lying works. A friendly MAGA crowd consistently laughs, claps at Trump’s punchlines … and the moderator cannot begin to keep up with the AR-15 pace of lies.” At a time when CNN has been struggling to turn around viewership decline, the telecast proved to be a ratings disappointment, with Nielsen reporting just 3.1 million viewers overall. That was a big boost over CNN’s typical 8 p.m. telecast, but a smaller audience than CNN’s town hall with President Biden last summer (3.7 million) and six previous Trump town halls carried by Fox News — calling into question both CNN and Trump’s drawing power. The more profound impact, however, may be the damage done to the reputation of the network that has long promoted itself as “the most trusted name in news.” It also raised questions about the future prospects of chief executive Chris Licht, who replaced Trump-friend-turned critic Jeff Zucker last year and is charged with striking a more neutral tone at a cable channel that exploded with impassioned commentary during the Trump years. Journalists at CNN and others outside the organization called the town hall a “debacle,” a “disaster” and “CNN’s lowest moment.” On Twitter, the hashtags and phrases BoycottCNN, DoneWithCNN and ByeCNN trended late Wednesday. Come ON! Collins kept pushing back, Trump talked over her and insulted her, and the audience, mostly MAGA-heads, ate it up. But it’s only a victory if it either boosts or doesn’t affect Trump’s popularity. My problem is that I think that anybody with neurons would have to be appalled at Trump’s performance, coming off his civil sexual assault/defamation conviction. People don’t seem to be appalled, except for Democrats. Draw your own conclusions.

*But over at the Weekly Dish, Andrew Sullivan argues that “CNN has done us a favor“. How can that be, since he thought Trump turned in a good performance?

The reason so many are freaking out about CNN’s astonishing ad for the Trump re-election campaign this week is that he was on tip-top form. Donald Trump is, as a performer, in a class of his own. From the second the show began, he was in command: withering, funny, sharp, powerful. He may be one of the most effective and pathological demagogues I’ve ever encountered: capable of lying with staggering sincerity, of making up stories with panache: shameless, and indefatigable. Now think of Joe Biden, peace be upon him. He can barely get a sentence out without a mumble, a slur, or a confused expression. He seems frail and distant. In a direct contrast between the two old men, there will surely be some voters — and maybe many — who simply back the man who seems capable of doing the job vigorously for four more years. There hasn’t been this kind of contrast since Clinton-Dole (and Dole in 1996 was sharp AF) and Reagan-Mondale (it took Reagan’s debate genius to destroy the concern). Trump, in stark contrast, bulldozed the host Kaitlan Collins, who was far more in charge of facts and details than Biden will ever be.

Apparently the “favor” CNN has done us is to remind us that Trump’s still a very viable candidate for President.

I say the emergency is still here; that Trump is more likely than not returning to the White House as of now; and the interlude of these few precious years when this monster wasn’t daily assaulting our constitution, sanity, and our sense of decency is over. Get used to it; and strap yourselves in.

Some favor!

*From the Substack site The Liberal Patriot, a piece called “The Democrats’ Merit Problem“. by Roy Teixiera, says that it’s not just science that’s down on the idea of merit. It’s the Left in general. But we already knew that, didn’t we?

The Democrats have a merit problem. The traditional Democratic theory of the case ran like this: discrimination should be opposed and dismantled and resources provided to the disadvantaged so that everyone can fairly compete and achieve. Rewards—job opportunities, promotions, commissions, appointments, publications, school slots, and much else—would then be allocated on the basis of which person or persons deserved these rewards on the basis of merit. Those who were meritorious would be rewarded; those who weren’t would not be. But Democrats have lost interest in the last part of their case, which undermines their whole theory. Merit and objective measures of achievement are now viewed with suspicion as the outcomes of a hopelessly corrupt system, so rewards should instead be allocated on the basis of various criteria allegedly related to “social justice.” Instead of dismantling discrimination and providing assistance so that more people have the opportunity to acquire merit, the real solution is to worry less about merit and more about equal outcomes—“equity” in parlance of our times.

Yet most Americans, including blacks, favor merit-based measures rather than race as a criterion for college admissions. We get a shout-out, too:

The people had spoken but Democrats were not inclined to listen. Instead, the last several years have seen an intensification of the drive to disregard meritocratic criteria in favor of identity-based characteristics. It has spread to countless workplaces and institutions and to an ever-wider variety of decisions within them. It is more or less the official orientation of the Biden administration. To insist on the centrality of merit, despite this being the dominant view among ordinary voters, is to invite accusations of racism in Democratic circles. And once merit is disregarded in one area, it becomes easy to disregard it in others. Most perniciously, it invades the realm of ideas. Where once it would have been unthinkable to screen candidates for faculty positions—in everything from economics to theoretical physics—on whether and how much they adhere to a particular ideological project on promoting “diversity,” it is now commonplace. Where once it would have been unthinkable to judge a scientific project or analysis on anything other than its intrinsic merits and truth value, that too is now commonplace. Indeed, a recent paper, “In Defense of Merit in Science” by 29 distinguished co-authors, including two Nobel laureates, literally could not get published by a mainstream journal because the paper was “hurtful” and because the concept of merit “has been widely and legitimately attacked as hollow”. . . . Will Democrats pull themselves back from the brink? We shall see. But they should know this: the voters they aspire to lead are not with them. On the bedrock question of merit and outcomes, Americans still believe—and will continue to believe—that “equality of opportunity is a fundamental American principle; equality of outcome is not”.

More people agree with this statement than not, including Democrats.

*Nellie Bowles has returned with her patented and snarky take on the weekly news, with Friday’s version called “TGIF: Writers of the world, unite!” As usual, I’ll put up three of her items:

→ My hometown Nordstrom: In the ongoing fall of San Francisco’s downtown, the city’s two iconic downtown Nordstroms have closed. That’s 357,500 square feet of retail space, empty. More importantly, it’s the place I used to shop for every major life occasion and where I got my first bra. The owner of the mall where that beloved Nordstrom sat had this to say: “A growing number of retailers and businesses are leaving the area due to the unsafe conditions for customers, retailers, and employees” and that the Nordstrom closures “underscores the deteriorating situation in Downtown San Francisco.” In Chicago, the police are recommending that shop owners simply install Riot Glass. No big deal, just pay for bulletproof windows. And at Temple University in Philadelphia, parents of students living off-campus have banded together to hire their own security guards. → Racially segregated math classes: In the wealthy suburb of Evanston, Illinois, segregation is back, baby. Evanston Township High School is segregating math classes by race. The Spectator, which is always fabulous, brings us the scoop this week, with images: → Britons should accept that they are poor, says chief economist: They may have the Stone of Scone, but they do not have enough good business to sustain all their social services. Bank of England’s chief economist, Huw Pill, had some tough talk (a bitter pill from Mr. Pill, if you will) for his people this week: “So somehow in the UK, someone needs to accept that they’re worse off and stop trying to maintain their real spending power by bidding up prices, whether higher wages or passing the energy costs through on to customers. . . . And what we’re facing now is that reluctance to accept that, yes, we’re all worse off, and we all have to take our share.” The British may be poor in money, but do you know what they are rich in? Restraint. Which brings us to our next item. After the Spectator story, the school updated their language to be a little more vague, about certain classes simply “intending to support” certain races but technically being open to others. There’s a long-standing joke that the ultra-woke and the racist actually agree on everything. But it’s supposed to be a joke. Now we have, in real life, an algebra class for “black male students” and, unspoken but implied, algebra for white students. My jaw is dropped as I write this; it seems vaguely racist even to type these things.

*The Guardian reports that astronomers have found the biggest cosmic explosion ever seen. (h/t Jez).

It started as an unremarkable flicker in the night sky. But closer observations revealed that astronomers had captured the largest cosmic explosion ever witnessed, an event thought to have been triggered by a giant cloud of gas being gobbled up by a supermassive black hole. The flare-up, traced to 8bn light years away, is more than 10 times brighter than any known supernova and has so far lasted more than three years, making it the most energetic explosion on record. “It went unnoticed for a year as it gradually got brighter,” said Dr Philip Wiseman, an astronomer at Southampton University who led the observations. It was only when follow-up observations revealed how distant it was that astronomers appreciated the event’s almost unimaginable scale. “We’ve estimated it’s a fireball 100 times the size of the solar system with a brightness about 2tn times the sun’s,” Wiseman said. “In three years, this event has released about 100 times as much energy as the sun will in its 10bn-year lifetime.” Scientists believe that the explosion, known as AT2021lwx, is the result of a vast cloud of gas, possibly thousands of times larger than our sun, plunging into the inescapable mouth of a supermassive black hole. The cloud of gas may have originated from the large dusty “doughnut” that typically surrounds black holes – although it is not clear what may have knocked it off course from its orbit and down the cosmic sinkhole.

A hundred times the size of the solar system!!!!

*Lagniappe: A runner duck named “Longboi,” a favorite of students at York University, has disappeared and, after a month or so, is now feared dead. (h/t David)

Long Boi, the grand old duck of York, is presumed dead after going missing for several weeks, leaving behind grieving students at his favourite university watering holes. The 70cm-tall drake was celebrated at the University of York for his unusual height and gregarious nature, delighting students with his appearances around campus for several years. The university – where alumni include the former Times editor John Witherow and the comedian Harry Enfield – described the duck as “a much-loved character” but said that after two months without a confirmed sighting it had been “forced to conclude” that Long Boi had passed away.

Here’s a video of Longboi, a “Indian runner duck” (also called “pencil ducks” because they stand upright:

I’m so sad he’s gone. . ..

The Secretary-General of the U.N @antonioguterres should listen to one of the Iranian protesters who was blinded by the Islamic Republic and answer her question. How can the representative of the regime that kills the innocent protesters and blinds them be elected as the Chair… pic.twitter.com/mvKaIlHQxy — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 12, 2023

This travesty happened just 4 days ago, and shows how morally depauperate the U.N. is these days:

BREAKING: The Islamic Republic of Iran was today appointed Chair of the U.N. Human Rights Council Social Forum. This year's theme is technology and promotion of human rights; Iran just hanged Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare for using social media to criticize religion. pic.twitter.com/8phYEdmRUS — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) May 10, 2023

From Malcolm; little boy gets glasses, sees Mom clearly for the first time:

Little boy seeing his mother clearly for the first time.. 🥲 🎥 TT: magenluster pic.twitter.com/Dd5cH2OGdA — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 8, 2023

From Simon. Oded does academic takes on news photos. “Data not shown” often means “data isn’t that great”:

Data not shown pic.twitter.com/UDsVYkRMqL — Oded Rechavi 🦉 (@OdedRechavi) May 8, 2023

From Barry, an “excellent critique of the British monarchy”:

"Who are you, an atheist anti-monarchist, to tell me how this country should be run?" Piers Morgan asks me why I have such a problem with hereditary monarchy in the 21st Century. Full clip: https://t.co/PRrqOrVTy8 pic.twitter.com/Im02c4PAml — Alex O'Connor (@CosmicSkeptic) April 28, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a four year old gassed upon arrival:

13 May 1940 | A Jewish girl, Hana Adler, was born in Mukachevo. In 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/KhNoMTjsvF — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 13, 2023

Tweets from Professor Cobb. This first one is fantastic: the woman spent ALL DAY looking for the ducklings’ mother:

Woman finds ducklings on their own — so she takes them around to every duck she sees looking for Mom 🦆 ❤️ Special thanks to Knuckle Bump Farms! Follow along on Instagram: https://t.co/AGmhJxA7dL. pic.twitter.com/keWKnDhJIE — The Dodo (@dodo) May 12, 2023

Straddling tectonic plates:

Straddling the mid-Atlantic rift in Iceland, stepping from the North American plate to the Eurasian one! The two plates are rifting apart at about 2.5 cm/year.. pic.twitter.com/0mBAWwSJkp — Chris Stringer (@ChrisStringer65) May 11, 2023