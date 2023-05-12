Friday: Hili dialogue

We’ve reached the end of the “work” week: it’s Friday, May 12, 2023, and National Nutty Fudge Day. I prefer my fudge sans nuts, as every nut takes up a space where fudge could be.
Da Nooz:
*I didn’t watch Trump’s town-hall with CNN’s Kaitlin Collins the other night, as I had little interest, and, sure enough, watching these two clips before I posted them, I had that sick feeling in my stomach to see the man ranting again.
Here’s a CNN fact-check of Trump’s remarks:
Here he is lying his butt off about the classified documents found in his house. And the audience sounds like they’re on his side. Note his claim that he has the magical power to declassify documents by merely taking them.
Some people say that CNN shouldn’t have given Trump a platform. I don’t agree: people want to know how he’s reacting to current events. It’s free speech, even if it’s odious and lying speech. It helps people see who they are voting for or against should he run again.
Here’s another clip in which he refuses to say which side he’s on in the Ukraine/Russia conflict but says that within one day of becoming President, he’d have that war over and done with. I tell you, though, Kaitlin Collins has moxie! I haven’t seen many interviewers call out Trump like she does.
Here are the NYT’s “Five takeaways from Trump’s unruly CNN Town Hall”:
Trump won’t let go of his lies about 2020 or Jan. 6
The G.O.P. audience stacked the deck, but revealed where the base is
Republicans cheered, but so did Democrats looking to the general election
Trump aggressively dodged taking a stance on a federal abortion ban
He deepened his legal jeopardy with comments on investigations.
If he gets re-elected next year, I’ll have to go on big-time antianxiety drugs!
* The Title 42 regulation that severely curbed illegal immigration into the US, expired at midnight last night. The NYT describes the chaos at the border that already began before the regulation was lifted.
All along the nearly 2,000-mile border with Mexico, U.S. border agents, soldiers and local officials were striving to maintain order on Thursday as migrants waded across the Rio Grande, lined up at international bridges, filled federal immigration processing centers and huddled on the sidewalks of American border towns.
The tension was prompted by the imminent lifting of a Covid-era policy, known as Title 42, that for more than three years has allowed the government to swiftly expel many people who crossed the border before they could apply for asylum. The order was set to expire along with the national Covid health emergency at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
But pressure at the border has already been building in the days leading up to the end of Title 42, which has been used to turn back hundreds of thousands of people seeking to enter the United States since 2020. Many migrants said they were fearful that the situation could become even more chaotic and uncertain in the coming days.
In some places along the border barrier in Arizona and Texas, hundreds of people from a range of distant countries, including Peru, Brazil, Ghana and Thailand, waited in orderly lines to turn themselves in to Border Patrol agents and request asylum. Elsewhere, Texas National Guard troops laid out concertina wire and guarded it, preventing migrants from entering the country.
Over the past two days, more than 11,000 migrants a day have crossed the southern border illegally, according to internal agency data obtained by The New York Times. The Border Patrol is already over capacity by about 10,000 people at its holding facilities.
11,000 per day is a lot, and that’s only the illegal crossings, not to mention that in the near future the figure will be 13,000 per day. Even using the present rate, that means over four million per year if the rate keeps up. Really, it’s time for Congress to reach across the aisle and do something. Kamala, of course, hasn’t done squat, though this was her bailiwick touted when she was elected VP
*A related article tells how Biden’s quick fixes are supposed to work:”Who gets in? A guide to America’s chaotic border rules.” Here’s the NYT’s flowchart:
Humanitarian parole, limited to 30,000 people per month, applies only to citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. Ukraine and Afghanistan may also be exceptions.
Asylum “appointments’ (#2 above) are limited to 1,000 per day, and require using a glitchy app, which means you need the Internet:
Migrants can use the app to make an appointment with border officials at a port of entry, who then can decide whether to allow them into the United States with a notice to appear in immigration court down the line.
It sounds relatively easy, except that the app has been glitchy, and the likelihood of getting an appointment has been compared to winning a lottery ticket.
Then there’s option #3: crossing illegally.
If migrants did that when Title 42 was in place, U.S. officials could send them back to Mexico within minutes, which will no longer be an option. Now, people who enter the country without proper documentation will either be put into formal deportation proceedings, which is a years-long, drawn-out process, or an expedited removal process that is intended to process and deport people much faster.
Families and children will mostly be put on the first, slower track, which means they will be given a date to appear before an immigration judge, but will be allowed to wait inside the country, living and working legally until their case is decided.
Most single adults will be turned away, but families will all be allowed in and enter the system. The process could take years, and many immigrants disappear before their case comes up. This will, I think, be the most problematic part of the process given the huge time delays involved. Further, the Biden administration planned to release many families without court dates—a recipe for more disaster. But, according to the WaPo, a judge stopped that:
With Border Patrol stations and processing centers maxed out, officials authorized the release of migrants without court dates at locations where facilities exceeded 125 percent of their holding capacity or other thresholds were surpassed. But a federal judge stepped in late Thursday to block the release plan, granting a temporary restraining order sought by Florida’s attorney general
The ruling cuts off a potential pressure valve for the Biden administration after senior officials have repeatedly assured they are prepared for the strains and have a broader strategy that will reduce illegal crossings.
*And the WaPo describes Texas, as you’d expect, using “aggressive tactics,” going the extra mile to crack down on immigration.
As Texas leaders prepare for the end of the Title 42border policy — the pandemic-era public health rule that resulted in automatic expulsions for most migrants — Kinney County offers a lens into the more aggressive tactics some border sheriffs have adopted even before the expected surge in the weeks ahead. The Biden administration plans to lift the order Thursday, and already, growing numbers of migrants are arriving at the Southwest border.
“We can’t stop it,” said Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber, who oversees a border community adjacent to Kinney County. “We really aren’t prepared for what’s coming.”
Kinney County officials were the first to declare a local “border crisis” emergency two years ago, allowing authorities to act with the same executive powers they often utilize after a major storm. Here, deputies act as a de facto U.S. Border Patrol extension, spending much of their time capturing migrants. Sheriff’s deputies have arrested nearly twice as many migrants in the past two years as there are residents in the remote ranching community.
The county has become the showpiece of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial border initiative, Operation Lone Star, which directs troopers to arrest migrant men and charge them with state crimes. Proponents say the $4 billion program is needed in the absence of a stronger federal response. In recent weeks, at least one other county sheriff’s office has joined the operation, bringing the total to nearly 50, roughly a fifth of all Texas counties. Some border sheriffs are preparing to devote more officers to detaining suspected smugglers and border crossers.
Local residents say this is going too far, and it looks like it. One could argue that this really is a state of emergency, or perhaps it’s an attempt at retribution against the Biden administration. But this is just one more reason that we need Congress to work together to pass sensible but humanitarian immigration reform.
*According to Wisconsin Public Radio, the University of Wisconsin system has just announced it will eliminate all required DEI statements for job applicants. That’s the good news. The bad news, which isn’t that bad, is that they did this under the threat from the GOP-controlled state legislature to cut university funding if the statements stayed. (They should have eliminated the statements because they involve viewpoint discrimination and compelled speech.) h/t David:
The University of Wisconsin will no longer require diversity, equity and inclusion statements from job applicants, UW System President Jay Rothman announced Thursday.
The move comes after Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has threatened to cut state funding to Wisconsin’s public universities. Specifically, Vos has criticized DEI programming at UW as an attempt to “indoctrinate” students with taxpayer dollars.
It’s common for universities to ask potential faculty to submit statements describing how they’ve used their work to further diversity, equity and inclusion. Rothman did not provide an estimate of how many UW positions have previously required such statements, but described the number as “limited.”
“We remain absolutely committed to the principles of DEI,” Rothman told reporters Thursday. “But when some people believe mandatory diversity statement in employment applications are political litmus tests, then we are not being inclusive.”
Sometimes applicants use such statements to discuss what they could offer as member of group that’s underrepresented in academia. Critics have charged that such statements are being used to pressure applicants into affirming liberal viewpoints.
But they don’t say whether such statements could be mentioned in job applications as an option (I doubt that would fly). Here’s the way UW will get around it:
UW officials have no plans to back budget cuts for positions or programming dedicated to DEI, Rothman told reporters Thursday. He also said the elimination of DEI statements would not preclude university officials from asking about the promotion of diversity and inclusion during job interviews. And, he said, that definition of diversity should be broad.
This kind of legislative sword of Damocles is underway in many states. I’d prefer that DEI statements be eliminated because they’re wrong and also illegal (nobody’s filed a lawsuit yet, and it would be hard to find a volunteer).
Legislation has been proposed in at least 20 states that would curtail such initiatives in some form, according to a tracker from the Chronicle of Higher of Education. That includes banning mandatory DEI statements, prohibiting DEI offices or staff and prohibiting institutions from considering race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in admissions or employment.
It’s hard to believe that DEI offices will be closed. Although they’re the ones promoting such statements, they are well ensconced in many schools and they wouldn’t have any work to do if discrimination like that mentioned above were banned. We shall see how schools react to the Supreme Court’s upcoming banning of racial preferences in school admissions.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is keeping a weather eye on the weather:
Hili: It’s going to rain.A: Why do you think so?Hili: They said so on the radio.
Hili: Będzie padać.Ja: Dlaczego tak sądzisz?Hili: W radiu mówili.
A cat meme from Nicole:
From Ron, a New Yorker cartoon by William Haefeli:
From Jesus of the Day, an old one but still a good one:
Lagniappe from Malcolm:
From Masih: two minutes of her interview on the BBC:
📢‘When you grow up as a girl [in Iran], you have two options; to be a victim or to be a warrior’
Iranian activist and women’s rights campaigner @AlinejadMasih gave a powerful interview to @itsanitarani about her fight to end ‘gender apartheid’.
I found this one from "Why you should have a duck":
From Luana: Et tu, Smith?
Smith College has removed the word “field” from its lexicon because slavery lmao. pic.twitter.com/uUFWIQIHEi
— The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) May 5, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial, a woman dead at 26 in the camp:
12 May 1918 | A Jewish woman, Sara Szanto, was born in Târgu Mureș in Romania.
In 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/fuOoCZLq6x
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 12, 2023
On this day:
1364 – Jagiellonian University, the oldest university in Poland, is founded in Kraków.
1510 – The Prince of Anhua rebellion begins when Zhu Zhifan kills all the officials invited to a banquet and declares his intent on ousting the powerful Ming dynasty eunuch Liu Jin during the reign of the Zhengde Emperor.
1551 – National University of San Marcos, the oldest university in the Americas, is founded in Lima, Peru.
1593 – London playwright Thomas Kyd is arrested and tortured by the Privy Council for libel.
1846 – The Donner Party of pioneers departs Independence, Missouri for California, on what will become a year-long journey of hardship and cannibalism.
1926 – The Italian-built airship Norge becomes the first vessel to fly over the North Pole.
1926 – The 1926 United Kingdom general strike ends.
1932 – Ten weeks after his abduction, Charles Jr., the infant son of Charles Lindbergh, is found dead near Hopewell, New Jersey, just a few miles from the Lindberghs’ home.
1941 – Konrad Zuse presents the Z3, the world’s first working programmable, fully automatic computer, in Berlin.
1949 – Cold War: The Soviet Union lifts its blockade of Berlin.
1965 – The Soviet spacecraft Luna 5 crashes on the Moon.
2002 – Former US President Jimmy Carter arrives in Cuba for a five-day visit with Fidel Castro, becoming the first President of the United States, in or out of office, to visit the island since the Cuban Revolution.
2008 – An earthquake (measuring around 8.0 magnitude) occurs in Sichuan, China, killing over 69,000 people.
2017 – The WannaCry ransomware attack impacts over 400,000 computers worldwide, targeting computers of the United Kingdom’s National Health Services and Telefónica computers.
Births:
1812 – Edward Lear, English poet and illustrator (d. 1888).
1820 – Florence Nightingale, Italian-English nurse, social reformer, and statistician (d. 1910).
1828 – Dante Gabriel Rossetti, English poet and painter (d. 1882).
1842 – Jules Massenet, French composer (d. 1912).
1889 – Otto Frank, German-Swiss businessman and Holocaust survivor; father of diarist Anne Frank (d. 1980).
1903 – Wilfrid Hyde-White, English actor (d. 1991). [His death was noted here on 6 May.]
1907 – Katharine Hepburn, American actress (d. 2003).
1910 – Dorothy Hodgkin, English biochemist, crystallographer, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1994).
1918 – Julius Rosenberg, American spy (d. 1953).
1924 – Tony Hancock, English actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1968).
1925 – Yogi Berra, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 2015).
1928 – Burt Bacharach, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 2023).
1937 – Beryl Burton, English cyclist (d. 1996).
1937 – George Carlin, American comedian, actor, and author (d. 2008).
1937 – Susan Hampshire, English actress.
1942 – Ian Dury, English singer-songwriter (d. 2000).
1948 – Steve Winwood, English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.
1980 – Rishi Sunak, English politician. [And current UK prime minister.]
1981 – Rami Malek, American actor.
2003 – Madeleine McCann, British missing person.
There's nothing certain in man's life but this: That he must lose it:
1700 – John Dryden, English poet, playwright, and critic (b. 1631).
1967 – John Masefield, English poet and author (b. 1878).
1970 – Nelly Sachs, German poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1891).
1994 – John Smith, Scottish-English lawyer and politician, Labour Party leader, Leader of the Opposition (b. 1938).
2001 – Perry Como, American singer and television host (b. 1912).
He packed a lot of you-know-what into those 58 years of living:
