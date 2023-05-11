Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, May 11, 2023, and National “Eat What You Want” Day. Why the scare quotes? Are we really NOT supposed to eat what we want? And what if what I want I can’t get?

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the May 11Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*The serial liar and newly elected Representative from New York, George Santos, is in big trouble, facing multiple federal charges. He will be found guilty of some of them. Nevertheless, he’s not resigning:

Representative George Santos, the Republican whose victory in New York was soon followed by revelations that he had falsified his biography on the campaign trail, has been charged by federal prosecutors in a wide-ranging indictment accusing him of wire fraud, money laundering, stealing public funds and lying on federal disclosure forms. Mr. Santos, 34, pleaded not guilty to all charges at a hearing in federal court on Long Island on Wednesday afternoon. He was released from custody on a $500,000 bond that was secured by three individuals, whose identities are not public, and his travel will be restricted to New York, Washington and places in between. At a chaotic scene outside the courthouse, Mr. Santos told reporters that he thought the charges were a product of a “witch hunt,” choosing the same phrase that former president Donald J. Trump has used to describe his own inquiries. “I have to keep fighting to defend my innocence,” Mr. Santos said, “and I’m going to do that.”

There are three sets of charges. First, he’s accused of soliciting money for a so-called “political fund” whose money went straight into Santos’s pocket for goodies. Second, he’s accused of fraudulently claiming unemployment benefits during the pandemic, getting paid $24,000 while he was earning an income of $120,000 from an investment firm. Finally, he’s accused of making false financial disclosures during his congressional campaigns, and also lying about his salary and his wealth. These allegations won’t be hard to prove, You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to predict that in a year Santos will no longer be in Congress, and that’s he’s bound for doing some hard time.

*Title 42, the pandemic-induced restrictions on immigration to the U.S. installed by the Trump administration, expire at midnight tonight. Thousands of central and South Americans, having heard rumors that the borders will be flung open now, are making their way to the U.S./Mexican border, and the government is desperately trying to deal with this. The L.A. Times’s new editorial criticizes Biden’s quick fixes for being ineffectual:

Severely limiting the option to apply for asylum has resulted in tens of thousands of migrants stranded on the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez and Tijuana, often in squalid or unsafe conditions and subject to crime and violence. Many observers expect that when Title 42 lifts, migrants will rush to the border with the mistaken idea that restrictions have been dropped, overwhelming Border Patrol officials. The Biden administration is sending 1,500 active-duty National Guard soldiers to help monitor the border. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he is deploying a “tactical border force” to secure the crossing. In recent months, Biden has enacted policies offering other ways for people to apply for asylum. Migrants at the border will continue to be allowed to apply for asylum via an app that has had operational problems, requiring people to spend weeks trying to make an appointment. The U.S. is setting up asylum processing centers in other countries, starting with Colombia and Guatemala. Migrants can also apply from their native countries for U.S. residents to sponsor them. Those who arrive without using any of these options run the risk of being deported to their home countries. Migrants from countries that do not have diplomatic relations with the U.S., such as Venezuela and Cuba, will be sent to Mexico. These policies are inadequate, however, because they do not offer a solution that might address the reasons that compel people to seek asylum. Nor do they acknowledge that the U.S. economy has for decades relied on cheap labor by undocumented immigrants. . . .Much of the blame falls on Republican legislators for their anti-immigrant rhetoric as they play to a base that does not want to acknowledge the role that migrants play in our economy. But Democrats share some blame for failing to adopt reform measures when they had control of Congress. Instead, politicians rely on ineffective measures to scare migrants into staying away or use them as political pawns. Until Congress and the president can find a way to reach consensus on immigration reform, the crisis at our borders will only continue to get worse.

The Republicans want immigration restrictions because they fear Hispanic people won’t vote for them; the Democrats (well, at least the “progressive ones”) don’t want any restrictions becuase, without saying so, they want open borders: restricting immigration is seen as bigotry. I have no solution to this problem, and thought that Congress would deal with it (it was initially Kamala Harris’s Job #1). They are not going to

*I am NOT getting used to high inflation because I’m a cheapskate, and every week, it seems, my grocery bills get higher. Inflation overall is falling, but only because of lower gas prices. The Wall Street Journal warns us, “We may be getting used to high inflation, and that’s bad news.”

. Just 9% of Gallup respondents now call inflation the most important problem, behind government leadership and the “economy in general” and just ahead of immigration and guns. It has barely come up in Washington’s fight over raising the debt ceiling. Good news? Maybe not. It may mean people are getting used to higher inflation, which would be very bad news. The more people behave as if high inflation is here to stay, the likelier it is to stay. That would force the Federal Reserve to choose between inducing a potentially deep recession to force inflation lower, or giving up on its 2% inflation target. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that consumer prices rose 4.9% in the year through April, the lowest in two years and down substantially from 9.1% last June, mostly because gasoline prices have fallen. That drop helps explain why people aren’t obsessing as much over inflation, though they are still obsessing more than before the pandemic. And yet inflation is very much still a problem. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, is a better predictor than overall inflation of underlying price trends. Core inflation was 5.5% in April, down from 5.6% in March. On a monthly basis, core prices rose 0.4%, equivalent to 5% at an annual rate, in line with the past four months. Excluding shelter, core services prices, which the Fed watches closely, rose a much more tame 0.1% for the month, according to independent analyst Omair Sharif. Wages, which strongly influence service prices, grew 4% to 5% through the first four months of the year, too high to be consistent with 2% inflation.

Two percent is the Fed’s goal of inflation rates, and trying to meet that may cause trouble. Already businesses are predicting 5-6% per year, much higher than previous predictions. Are you ready to pay $10 for a dozen eggs?

*Dogfight! Jezebel calls out the New York Times for publishing a softball and sometimes worshipful profile of fraudster Elizabeth Holmes, about to serve 11 years in jail for her Theranos scam. It’s not that bad, for it does indict Holmes for her crimes, but the big question is whether Holmes new makeover (loving mom, renamed “Liz”, etc.) is just another scam.

And the guilty article:

From the NYT:

On the second day we spent together, Mr. Evans asked me what the most surprising part of spending so much time with Ms. Holmes was. I told him it’s that I didn’t expect her to be so … normal? If you didn’t know she was that Elizabeth, whose trajectory launched a cottage industry of podcasts, TV shows, Halloween costumes and groupies who sold blonde wigs outside her trial, then you might sit next to her at the Lucha Libre taco shop in Mission Hills without thinking twice. . . I was admittedly swept up in Liz as an authentic and sympathetic person. She’s gentle and charismatic, in a quiet way. My editor laughed at me when I shared these impressions, telling me (and I quote), “Amy Chozick, you got rolled!” I vigorously disagreed! You don’t know her like I do! But then, something very strange happened. I worked my way through a list of Ms. Holmes’s friends, family and longtime supporters, whom she and Mr. Evans suggested I speak to. One of these friends said Ms. Holmes had genuine intentions at Theranos and didn’t deserve a lengthy prison sentence. Then, this person requested anonymity to caution me not to believe everything Ms. Holmes says. Ms. Holmes and I sat at the kitchen table alone, talking. She didn’t seem like a hero or a villain. She seemed, like most people, somewhere in between. As Ms. Holmes broke down thinking about what her children will be like in 11 years, I kept going back to her central promise at Theranos: The technology that she invented would, in her words, create “a world in which no one ever has to say goodbye too soon.” And there she was, preparing to do just that.

She also works from home doing telephone counseling for rape. The impression you get (and remember, I am biased against her because of all I know) is that she is not only sanitizing her image, but still thinks she didn’t do anything wrong.

A few words from Jezebel:

You see? Holmes dropped the deep voice, had a couple babies, can’t stomach R-rated movies, and is a very normal tradwife called “Liz” now. That whole thing where she conned people out of billions pretending she could do medical tests for all kinds of things with just a single drop of blood when she wasn’t remotely close to being able to do that was just a youthful phase. Since then, she’s actually been volunteering for a rape crisis hotline, because the first voice someone wants to hear after they’ve been violently sexually assaulted and don’t know where to turn is definitely that of the the world’s most infamous liars and frauds. And the reason we know all of these things about “Liz” Holmes now is because a New York Times writer fell deeply in love with her over tacos, or something. . . . In short: Chozick got rolled. Her editor told her she got rolled. And then the paper published the whole glowing piece anyway for some reason, clearly helping to rehabilitate this white collar (and white) criminal’s reputation ahead of her prison sentence—right at the time that Holmes still trying to get out of having to serve that sentence, or at least hoping to be let out early due to having small children. Do you know how many women in jail who did far less than what Holmes did would like to be let out due to being new mothers? Do you know how many of them get New York Times profiles? If Holmes were anything but a young white woman (with “piercing blue eyes,” as the piece notes), do you think she would be walking around the San Diego Zoo “in a bucket hat and sunglasses, her newborn strapped to her chest and swathed in a Baby Yoda nursing blanket” with a Times reporter and getting photographed in soft, flattering light on the beach with her family for a profile right before heading to prison?

The author of those words, Jezebel‘s Laura Bassett, is clearly angry, and I’m not happy about that profile, either.

*Yesterday the AP reported that Iranian women are increasingly forgoing the supposedly manditory hijab, and the government is getting antsy about it.

Billboards across Iran’s capital proclaim that women should wear their mandatory headscarves to honor their mothers. But perhaps for the first time since the chaotic days following Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, more women — both young and old — choose not to do so. Such open defiance comes after months of protests over the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police, for wearing her hijab too loosely. While the demonstrations appear to have cooled, the choice by some women not to cover their hair in public poses a new challenge to the country’s theocracy. The women’s pushback also lays bare schisms in Iran that had been veiled for decades. Authorities have made legal threats and closed down some businesses serving women not wearing the hijab. Police and volunteers issue verbal warnings in subways, airports and other public places. Text messages have targeted drivers who had women without head covering in their vehicles. However, analysts in Iran warn that the government could reignite dissent if it pushes too hard. The protests erupted at a difficult time for the Islamic Republic, currently struggling with economic woes brought on by its standoff with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program. Some women said they’ve had enough — no matter the consequence. They say they are fighting for more freedom in Iran and a better future for their daughters.

In the meantime the government is trying to prevent girls from going to school, and is likely the source of the weird chemical attacks against many Iranian schoolgirls. But the protests continue, and the government seems unable to control them:

Iran and neighboring Taliban-controlled Afghanistan are the only countries where the hijab remains mandatory for women. Before protests erupted in September, it was rare to see women without headscarves, though some occasionally let their hijab fall to their shoulders. Today, it’s routine in some areas of Tehran to see women without headscarves.

But the theocracy is pushing back:

Meanwhile, government offices no longer provide services to women not covering their hair, after some had in recent months. The head of the country’s track and field federation, Hashem Siami, resigned this weekend after some participants in an all-women half-marathon in the city of Shiraz competed without the hijab.

There are signs the crackdown could escalate. Some clerics have urged deploying soldiers, as well as the all-volunteer Basij force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, to enforce the hijab law. The Guard on Monday reportedly seized an Iranian fishing boat for carrying women not wearing the hijab near Hormuz Island, according to the semiofficial Fars news agency. Police also say that surveillance cameras with “artificial intelligence” will find women not wearing their head covering. A slick video shared by Iranian media suggested that surveillance footage would be matched against ID photographs, though it’s unclear if such a system is currently operational .

If there is a revolution in Iran, and I’m hoping there is one but thinking that it won’t happen, it will be due largely to the women: the women who are sick and tired of oppression (and get little support from their Western feminist sisters), and have been spurred on by the killing of Mahsa Amini, the George Floyd of Iran.

From Jesus of the Day, showing the importance of good sentence structure:

From Masih. a very sad video:

A little girl begs the Islamic Republic not to execute her father. Shortly after this video, her father was executed for carrying drugs. In the Islamic Republic, it doesn't matter what crime you are imprisoned for. Whether it's carrying drugs, blasphemy, or participating in… pic.twitter.com/dXBpt4wHfv — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 8, 2023

From Luana. Is Kamala becoming like Joe with the garbled words?

VP HARRIS: "During Women's History Month, we celebrate and we honor the women who made history throughout history.” pic.twitter.com/I9EH9S7vSX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 22, 2023

A comment from Larry the Cat via Simon:

Today is the 78th anniversary of VE Day, when we celebrated ending the armed threat of the Nazis in Europe. Hopefully the United States might get around to disarming them too.https://t.co/XeMa8d75J9 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 8, 2023

Two the Auschwitz Memorial, first, a man who survived over four years in the camps:

11 May 1923 | A Pole, Zygmunt Sobolewski, was born in Toruń. He was deported to #Auschwitz on 14 June 1940 from Tarnów in the first transport of Poles.

No. 88.

In 1944 he was transferred to KL Sachsenhausen. After the war he lived in Canada. He passed away in Cuba in 2017. pic.twitter.com/JI4wUx7osR — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 11, 2023

. . . and two who didn’t:

11 May 1907 | A Czech Jewish woman, Josefina Hellerová, was born in Miroslav. She was deported to #Auschwitz from the #Theresienstadt Ghetto on 23 January 1943 together with her husband Walter. They did not survive. pic.twitter.com/3Lf7lWFvc3 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 11, 2023

