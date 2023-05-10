Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ miracles

The text says, “The wax would have melted as they approached the sun, you fool.”

You can read about the splitting of the moon here; it’s in the Qur’an as part of a chapter: Surah Al-Qamar 54:1–2, to be exact. And those verses say this:

(54:1) The Hour of Resurrection drew near and the moon split asunder. (54:2) (Regardless of any Signs these people see), they turn away and say: “This is an ongoing sorcery.”