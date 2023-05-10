Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “split,” finds the boys arguing about who performed the most credible miracles. And once again Mo ignores the issue of credibility, though that’s okay because none of these miracles are plausible.
The text says, “The wax would have melted as they approached the sun, you fool.”
(54:1) The Hour of Resurrection drew near and the moon split asunder.
(54:2) (Regardless of any Signs these people see), they turn away and say: “This is an ongoing sorcery.”
This picture depicting the miracle, taken from the Wikipedia article, is captioned, “Muhammad points out the splitting of the Moon. Anonymous 16th-century watercolor from a falnama, a Persian book of prophecy. Muhammad is the veiled figure on the right.”
Somebody is going to see this, get offended, and demand that Wikipedia remove the figure of the Prophet from its article. (Even if he’s veiled it will offend many Muslims.) Apparently Muhammad gave the Moon a face, too!
2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ miracles”
Reaching the terminus of the Icarian range.
Science proves the Prophet did split the moon. At least according to Youtube. What to me is not only flabbergasting but also extremely worrying: the number of people who “like” such b…t. The golden age of Islamic Enlightment is far gone… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_76smtUK6hg