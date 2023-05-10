Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ miracles

May 10, 2023 • 9:30 am

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “split,” finds the boys arguing about who performed the most credible miracles. And once again Mo ignores the issue of credibility, though that’s okay because none of these miracles are plausible.

2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ miracles

  1. The text says, “The wax would have melted as they approached the sun, you fool.”

    Reaching the terminus of the Icarian range.

