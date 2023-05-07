Send your photos in, as the tank is running low.

If we run out of pix, these posts will have to go.

But I can always count on John Avise for his Sunday contribution of themed bird photos. Today we have GEESE. John’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Goose Heads



Wild geese in many urban and county parks in Southern California get accustomed to intense human presence, and can become relatively tame. This week’s theme takes advantage of such close-up photo opportunities by showing head portraits of several goose species that can be found in Orange County, California. Except for the Egyptian Goose (which was introduced from Africa), all the other species are native to North America. Canada Goose, Branta canadensis:

Another Canada Goose:

Yet another Canada Goose:

Cackling Goose, Branta hutchinsii (this species was formerly considered to be a small subspecies of the Canada Goose):

Another Cackling Goose:

Snow Goose adult, Anser caerulescens:

Snow Goose juvenile:

Another Greater White-fronted Goose:

Egyptian Goose, Alopochen aegyptiaca:

Another Egyptian Goose: