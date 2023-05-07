It’s “FREE REIN”, not “free reign”

In the last week I’ve seen the term “free reign” used three times. It almost seems more common than the correct usage, which is “free rein.” And it’s not as if the language is changing, either, for “free reign” simply doesn’t make any sense, while “free rein” makes a lot of sense.
Here, let Merriam-Webster explain it to you, though I expect most readers here will know the correct usage:
Origins of Free Rein
The expression “free rein” originated as horseback-riding jargon referring to the act of holding the reins (the straps by which a rider controls the horse) loosely so as to allow the horse to freely move along at its own pace and in its desired direction. Figurative use of the phrase referring to freedom of action goes back to the 17th century.
The tongues of Angels are not able to expresse what benefits doe redound unto man by the right ordering of the tongue, and what harmes and inconveniences againe, when we give it free reines to lash out.
— Alexander Read, The Chirurgicall Lectures of Tumors and Ulcers, 1635
Then things begin to go downhill:
About two centuries later, the phrase perplexingly begins appearing in print in the form “free reign.”
Here we may give free reign to our imagination, with the moral certainty that science will supply nothing tending either to prove or to disprove any of its fancies.
— The Salvator and Scientist (Chicago, Illinois), September 1896
Why it begins to appear during a time when the horse was still the primary mode of transportation is puzzling. On the other hand, in modern times, misinterpretation of “free rein” as “free reign” is a bit more understandable—though still grammatically wrong—after all, how often does the average person handle the reins of a horse? To those unfamiliar with the equestrian origin of the phrase, reign with its association with monarchy (influenced by the media’s obsession with the English Royal Family) might seem the better choice than a word for straps to control a horse, and an Internet search will confirm that quite a few people agree.
If you are one of those people, we would like to offer a couple of mnemonics to help you mentally autocorrect “free reign” before it becomes an acceptable (yet still illogical) variant of “free rein.” First, remember that reigning as king and queen entails having the freedom to choose and make decisions; therefore, monarchs have “free rein” during their reign. Also, there are a handful of other common figurative phrases originating from a horse’s rein that you can associate with “free rein” if you have a brain cramp.
The supervisor has/keeps a tight rein on every stage of production.
We need to rein in our spending.
She handed over the reins of the company to her successor.
As you can see, rein is the word to use when implying holding back or granting freedom of action; reign, on the other hand, is reserved for the ruling over a people or land. “Free reign” might sound impressive to you but not to your editor or teacher.
In summary: Reign is royal authority, the influence and sway of a ruler, or one who resembles a ruler. Rein is the strap fastened to an animal (such as a horse or mule) by a bit, which allows a rider or driver to control the animal. If you rule over something you may be said to reign over it. If you are allowed a great deal of freedom you might be said to have free rein.
Don’t bother to tell me that this is just another example of language changing. It may be changing, but it’s also becoming wrong, as “free reign”, as a metaphor, conjures up nothing. As Orwell said, if you use language, it should express something you can visualize as meaningful.
25 thoughts on “It’s “FREE REIN”, not “free reign””
Let’s not reign over PCC’s parade… strike that.
Let’s not rein over PCC’s parade… strike that.
Let’s not rain over PCC’s parade.
Similarly — and contrary to most Americans — it’s not “I could care less” (which makes no sense), it’s “I couldn’t care less”.
And it’s not: “If you think that, you have another thing coming” (where “thing” there is an empty, nothing word), it’s “… you have another think coming” (where “think” is a witty repeat of the first use).
I don’t know… Hasn’t Charles been granted free reign over the UK?
I too was thinking of this interpretation.
I won’t say you’re wrong because language changes, but I will say you’re wrong that “free reign” makes no sense. For people who don’t know the etymology, it seems to me that “free reign” makes perfect sense. A person is “free” to “reign” over something. “He has free reign over the department” would make complete sense if one was trying to convey that someone had complete authority. It seems quite simple.
Same thing as with “champing at the bit” versus “chomping,” which is one that really gets my goat, but I’ve come to accept has changed for good because, well, 99.99% of people just don’t own horses anymore, and haven’t for a long time. Chomping still seems to make sense to someone not acquainted with the etymology, although, in that case, I doubt they’ve ever thought about what it literally means in the first place. But, if one knows what a bit is, it’s certainly chomped on!
Of course, I too am a stickler for these things. But the words “free reign” do seem to make logical sense, even if the phrase isn’t supposed to be spelled that way. It’s wrong, but it’s not meaningless or illogical.
I hate it when people use that argument. Yes, language changes, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good thing.
Especially when it’s (1) due to ignorance, as in the “free reign” example, or (2) dictated from above by authoritarian woke crazies.
And don’t even get me started on the abominable error “to pour over” (documents, etc.)…
I often use that phrase as in “oh know I accidentally made my coffee pour over my essay I have to hand in tomorrow”.
“You can’t have your cake and eat it, too” doesn’t make any sense, and I think it’s more common than “You can’t eat your cake and have it, too”, which makes perfect sense.
I tried boldly to go and read the Merriam-Webster explanation, but I could not get past the split infinitive in the first sentence …
When I see “loose” instead of “lose”, as in “one mustn’t loose hope”, it requires a supreme effort not to dismiss the writer as an idiot.
Absolutely! It’s all I can do not to call the language police when that happens.
Speaking as one who wrote a column of that title for the local bar association monthly rag, I expressed that thought thus (there being no such word as “thusly”):
Geoghegan’s First Corollary:
“It is often true that those who do not know what they are saying do not know what they are talking about.”
As the Brits et al know, the reign is not free. The tax payers foot the bill.
The whole thing about people no longer being familiar with horses as an everyday thing brings to mind another phrase that people currently misunderstand, and that is “exceptions prove the rule”. Most people equate the word “prove” with “verify”, and in that aspect, the phrase makes no logical sense. However, at one time, the word “prove” meant “test”, which meaning is preserved in terms like “proofreading”, “proof copy” and “proving ground”. If you replace the word “prove” with “test”, the notion of exceptions testing the rule is spot on.
I agree that the phrase does not make sense in the form as it used. However I am not sure the change in the meaning of “prove” is to blame. It is originally a Latin phrase and it also exist in Hungarian, however it is even worse, because the Hungarian version has only the wrong meaning that does not make sense. And I do not think the Hungarian version came via English, it is probably directly from Latin. So this must be an old and international flaw with the interpretation of the phrase.
BTW, the Hungarian version is “a kivétel erősíti a szabályt” and it literally means “the exception strengthens the rule”. And that is exactly the opposite of what exceptions usually do to rules.
Even worse that “free reign” is the moronic “step foot” instead of “set foot”.
Speaking of feet, it’s “toe the line”, not “tow the line”.
Thank you.
And whilst we’re at it, could I sound off about the bizarre neologism “to coronate”. As in King Charles was coronated. He was crowned. Simple enough I would have thought?
Ahh, but the language is changing. In today’s vernacular, the correct usage would be: Charles was coronized.
Actually that crown looked as big as a bird cage, so I think we could
say “he was crowed”
Exactly so. Mangled metaphors are ridiculously common. My particular bugbear is radio announcers telling me in the the UK that the local traffic is “clear as a bell”….
I think people just don’t know what reins are anymore and they assume the phrase must be “free reign” because they at least know that reign is a word. So they go with that spelling when the expression pops into their head, even though they haven’t the slightest idea what it might mean. And learning anything about horsemanship in school must now be unspeakably racist.
The Economist calls these things “egg-corns” (as in “tow the line”) and asks for kindness and tolerance toward the misinformed. While “gave free rein” does not mean the same at all as “gave free reign”—one is granted, the other is seized and cannot be “given”—none the less the usage might change to where “reign” does become logically correct. After all, all of us would prefer to reign freely over the risk of being at any moment reined (in) by the boss and made to go stand in the rain.
There’s quite a lot of this about, and there has been for some time, as the Merriam-Webster quote from 1896 illustrates. Orwell himself mentioned ‘tow the line’ for (‘toe the line’), as Leslie also did in #15 above. My own bugbears include ‘hone in on’ (instead of ‘home’); and ‘careen’ (as in, say, ‘careening downhill’ instead of ‘career’). Careen means to run a boat aground so you can scrape barnacles off its hull.
Orwell commented that this frequently happens when metaphors become untethered from their origins. When that happens, the striking image that a metaphor is meant to conjure up ceases to be striking. Orwell suggested that we should simply stop using such ‘dead’ metaphors. That would be a good idea all round.