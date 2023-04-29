Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Caturday Saturday, April 29, 2023, shabbos for Jewish cats, and National Shrimp Scampi Day. I’ve never had it, and have to look it up, but here’s one version of it, and I put a photo below.

It's also Adopt A Shelter Pet Day, Bugs Bunny Day ("On April 30, 1938, a cartoon character known as "Happy Rabbit" made his debut in a short Warner Bros. cartoon titled "Porky's Hare Hunt"), and International Dance Day (UNESCO)

Here’s Bugs Bunny in a short segment of “Porky’s Hare Hunt”. He changed appearance quite a bit in subsequent years:

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the April 29 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Mike Pence spent a LONG time—five hours—on Thursday testifying about his relations with Trump during the January 6 insurrection. This testimony could be crucial, for this is a criminal and not a civil investigation, and Pence may know some stuff that would put Trump in hot water:

Mr. Pence spent more than five hours behind closed doors at the Federal District Court in Washington in an appearance that came after he was subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury earlier this year. As the target of an intense pressure campaign in the final days of 2020 and early 2021 by Mr. Trump to convince him to play a critical role in blocking or delaying congressional certification of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory, Mr. Pence is considered a key witness in the investigation. Mr. Pence, who is expected to decide soon about whether to challenge Mr. Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, rebuffed Mr. Trump’s demands that he use his role as president of the Senate in the certification of the Electoral College results to derail the final step in affirming Mr. Biden’s victory.

Mr. Pence’s advisers had discussions with Justice Department officials last year about providing testimony in their criminal investigation into whether Mr. Trump and a number of his allies broke federal law in trying to keep Mr. Trump in power. But the talks broke down, leading prosecutors to seek a subpoena for Mr. Pence’s testimony. . . . A federal appeals court on Wednesday night rejected an emergency attempt by Mr. Trump to stop Mr. Pence’s testimony, allowing the testimony to go forward on Thursday. . . . It is not clear what testimony Mr. Pence provided on Thursday. But prosecutors were surely interested in Mr. Pence’s accounts of his interactions with Mr. Trump and Trump advisers including John Eastman, a lawyer who promoted the idea that they could use the congressional certification process on Jan. 6 to give Mr. Trump a chance to remain in office. Yep, the only possible response is “we shall see.” But I would have liked to have been a fly on the wall of the grand jury room.

*Nellie Bowles is off in Texas reporting for the Free Press, so the week’s news summary, “TGIF: What the Tuck?” was written by Bari Weiss herself. Here are three items from her summary. First, Weiss’s take on Turckergate:

→ As for what I think . . . Tucker thinks supporting Ukraine is the foreign policy equivalent of putting pronouns in your bio. I think supporting Ukraine is as morally obvious as rooting for America over China. Tucker spoke of “the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries.” I think the idea of “legacy Americans” is reprehensible—every single one of us came from somewhere else—and that immigrants are the backbone of America. It goes on and on and on. He drove me nuts. But you couldn’t deny how important he was (and is). Nellie and I watched his monologues not quite nightly but often the next day on YouTube—a ritual that started in 2020 when he was showing real footage sans the “mostly peaceful” chyrons of what was going on in cities that summer. He also openly questioned and mocked the irrational parts of the Covid lockdown—two things other network news hosts couldn’t or wouldn’t do. He was one of the only people on TV who made his viewers aware of the new military-industrial complex: the alliance between Big Tech and the government. And he consistently featured important journalists who do not fit a neat political box—people like Batya Ungar-Sargon, Abigail Shrier, and Aaron Sibarium. → “Free speech lets me know my enemy”: We generally cringe at the word ally, but if The Free Press has one, surely it’s FIRE, the free speech advocacy organization that I first encountered when I was a college student. (They defended me, and I will never forget it. Half of our staff went to their gala last week—it looked like a prom for debate captains, which is to say, I wish I had been there—and all of them raved about the keynote given by Killer Mike of Run the Jewels. Sharing the whole thing here for those who need to remember that the best way to combat speech you hate is with speech of your own.

→ Only old people have sex now: When I was a young person, we did crazy things. We played music on little plastic discs. We bought books at a big store called Barnes & Noble. And we had sex. Regularly. Which apparently is not a thing anymore. Between 2009 and 2018, the number of teenagers reporting no sexual activity—and this includes single people and those in relationships—went from 28.8 percent to 44.2 percent among young men and from 49.5 percent to 74 percent of young women, according to the National Survey of Sexual Health and Behavior. But the youngs have all kinds of other new fads. . .

That last one is depressing. But what are the “other new fads” that are replacing sex?

*Go have a look at the Washington Post’s series of engrossing pictures, “Newly released White House photos capture the day bin Laden was killed.”

A cache of newly released government photographs revealskey moments inside the White House during the 2011 raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound, including images of top officials shaking hands after learning that bin Laden had been killed and President Barack Obama calling other world leaders to break the news. Through a Freedom of Information Act request to the Obama Presidential Library, The Washington Post obtained more than 900 photos taken by officialWhite House photographers on May 1, 2011. Below is a selection of 23photographs and the moments they captured as recounted in Barack Obama’s memoir “A Promised Land” and an oral history by Garrett M. Graff published in Politico.

4:05 p.m. This is one we’ve already seen, but I still find it gripping. It’s when everyone was informed that one Black Hawk helicopter during the raid in Pakistan was disabled. Only a few minutes later they were informed that bin Laden had been killed. But there are a lot of other photos showing the tension in the room.

11:41 p.m.: Obama’s associates watching as he addressed the nation with news of bin Laden’s death:

*Over at The Weekly Dish, Andrew Sullivan constructs his own “dream ticket” of Democrats for 2024. And oy, is it dire. But some quotes:

The thought of a Trump-Biden rematch is soul-deadening and mind-numbing to me and countless others — which is why 38 percent of the country describe themselves as feeling “exhausted” by the prospect. Ask yourself this: if you woke up tomorrow to discover that neither man was going to run next year, how would you feel? Precisely. This exhaustion offers, it seems to me, a real opening for something fresher, younger, and more attuned to our actual moment . . . Who else is there? I hope you’re sitting down, but in all this, two men stand out to me: Tucker Carlson and Bobby Kennedy Jr. Very different, but weirdly simpatico, it did not shock me that the vaccine-skeptical Kennedy was given time on Carlson’s show to make his presidential pitch. (Watch the segment here.) Both have become anti-corporate populists, lone rangers in their own partisan coalitions. Both believe the US war against Russia is misguided, and led by the same dumb elites who took us into Iraq. Both have come to suspect the US military, intelligence services and pharmaceutical industries. Both loathe Tony Fauci — the patron saint of the pharmaceutical-government-media complex.

WHAAAAT???? Yes, you heard right:

There are aspects to Carlson’s message I find repellent, specifically the refusal to call January 6 what it was, the fathomless cynicism behind his public defense of Trump, his absurd love-in with Viktor Orbán, and the racist tinge to some of his comments on immigration. (His insistence that mass migration is a disaster is, to my mind, entirely justified.) And with Kennedy, I just don’t buy the anti-vaccine campaigns, or his profound alienation from what he sees as the deep state. I’m not as fed up as either of them. But I’ll confess I also find them appealing, in a way Trump and Biden could never be. Kennedy sees clearly how the Dems have become the party of big corporations, HR authoritarians, and the mega-wealthy. Carlson sees the totalitarian essence of wokeness, its denial of core American values, and the cynical distraction of critical theory madness when most middle-class Americans are overwhelmed, overworked, and dying prematurely in large numbers. Neither is easily intimidated. Kennedy also feels in his bones the spiritual desolation out there, and grasps our duty to balance prosperity with care for the planet. . . . I’d like both Carlson and Kennedy to run for president: to rattle the corporate, media and government elites, to force a rethink on both the complacent right and loopy left, and to break up the Trump-Biden dynamic, which is as depressing as it is toxic for the country as a whole.

. . . and I’d like to shoot myself.

*Finally, Russia continues to commit war crimes against Ukraine. Here’s the latest:

A rocket slammed into an apartment block in central Ukraine on Friday morning, as a Russian aerial assault against towns and cities across the country killed at least 25 people and injured dozens more, officials said. In the first wide-ranging Russian assault against civilian targets in more than a month, air alarms blared around 4 a.m. as Russian bombers over the Caspian Sea unleashed about two dozen cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine. The Ukrainian military said it shot down most of the missiles but a few evaded air defenses. The deadliest strike appeared to be in the central city of Uman, which is nearly 200 miles north of the front line and has not been a frequent target of attacks. . . . Ukrainian officials condemned the strikes as a sign of Russia’s unending aggression and called again for more advanced Western weapons to fend off the attacks. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said on Twitter: “The way to peace is to kick Russia out of Ukraine. The way to peace is to arm Ukraine with F-16s and protect children from Russian terror.”

Ukraine really wants those F-16s, but they’d have to come from the U.S., which has ruled them out for now. Besides, it would take 18 months to train Ukrainian pilots and deliver the planes.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is upset at the hatred and stupidity she sees on the Internet. Note that she’s missing a tooth now. . . .

Hili: I was browsing the Internet.

A: And what?

Hili: I’m wailing in despair.

(Photo: Paulina)

In Polish:

Hili: Przeglądałam Internet. Paulina: I co? Hili: Wyję z rozpaczy. (Zdjęcie: Paulina)

********************

A meme from Nicole:

From Malcolm; I hope this is a real invention. Alway have one of these at hand at home or when traveling! “Breathe” is of course misspelled.

Speaking of misspellings, here’s another from David. On the other hand, maybe the apple better really was made by hos.

From Masih. I love the solidarity with men support those who really started the current Iranian protests—the women:

In cycling competitions in Mazandaran, after government officials prevented women from participating in the competitions, men also boycotted going to the podium in support of them. A beautiful image of the unity of Iranian men and women and their struggle against the Islamic… pic.twitter.com/GIeLZr1a2Z — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 28, 2023

Titania is tweeting again; the article she mentions is is real, and is from yahoo! news in 2018:

Never question my wisdom… https://t.co/euNaDmHKSY — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) April 27, 2023

An adorable video, sent by Malcolm, of a red panda eating grapes. And it’s STANDING ERECT!

i hope this video of a red panda eating grapes makes your day better pic.twitter.com/KySqpPQRnn — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 25, 2023

Barry sent a screenshot of this Twitter conversation:

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a 17 year old who died in the camp:

29 April 1925 | A Czech Jew, Robert Heller, was born in Prague. He was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadt ghetto on 26 October 1942. He did not survive. pic.twitter.com/VSzCBm7MTU — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 28, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. First, a clowder of cats (you did know that “clowder” is the appropriate word for an assemblage of cats, right?)

I’m not sure that this is really a mallard nest since mallard eggs are usually green (these may be light green), but it’s certainly a duck nest. And look how cozy it is, lined with feathers that mom plucked from her breast!

Mallard nest lined with feathers at the base of a Hawthorn pic.twitter.com/HHQuU8kWVp — Kay Hutchinson (@bailhill_kay) April 28, 2023

Is this true? Are Chinese-food takeout boxes really meant to be folded into bowls? (not plates!)

Mind = blown pic.twitter.com/TuplNppBed — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) April 27, 2023