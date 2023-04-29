Caturday felid trifecta: 40-pound cat adopted in Virginia; viral cat video; cats sitting on glass tables—the view from below; and lagniappe

The average weight of a house cat is between 8.8 and 11 pounds, but this giant moggie is at least four times that weight. It is truly a Cat of Size. Click to read:

Some of the article from CBS News:

Patches, a massive cat weighing in at 40.3 pounds, has been adopted, the Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter in Virginia said Wednesday on Facebook. The fluffy white cat with gray spots and a gray tail had been looking for a new owner who could help maintain his special diet and get him to a healthy weight, the shelter said. A post describing Patches and his needs quickly garnered thousands of reactions and comments.

Look at the size of that moggie! I’m sure that readers don’t find this amusing, for a cat of that size will have health problems, and those who have had chubby cats know how hard it is to make them lose weight.

Richmond Animal Care and Control posted a photo of Patches with his new owner, as well as a video showing the cat being transported in a kennel.

You can see the video here (I can’t embed it), and here’s Patches with his new owner. Best of luck to the both of them!

But wait! (or should I say “weight”!): Patches is not the fattest cat of all time:

While Patches was described by the shelter as “gloriously gluttoness” [sic], he is not the fattest cat in history. According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest cat on record was Himmy, who in 1986 weighed 46 lbs and had to be transported by wheelbarrow. The record-keeping institution no longer keeps track of the category to avoid encouraging pet owners to keep their animals at unhealthy weights.

Here are two pictures of Himmy I found on the Internet:

From Malcolm. twenty minutes of cat (and d*g) behavior (note, some of the videos show cats getting scared, occasionally on purpose, which isn’t nice): Notice, though, how a cat can fall into a tank of water and extricate itself without getting wet. Note as well “cat ball in the side pocket.”

From the OMG Blogwe have a number of pictures of cats sitting on glass tables, often photographed from below. I love these photos as it gives us a new perspective on cats, especially their flattened feet and toes. Click on the screenshot to see the photos, and I’ve posted a few of my favorites below:

Lagniappe: Jez in England sent me photos of a cat who likes to steal only underwear and socks. Look at that haul! Why doesn’t he steal women’s underwear?

Sadly, neither Jez nor I can find the story of this klepto-cat.

h/t: Nicole